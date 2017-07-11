Taiwan: Nancy Pelosi kicks off talks in controversial visit

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan's parliament on Wednesday and was set to meet with senior lawmakers.

She was later expected to meet with Hong Kong and Taiwan pro-democracy activists.

"We come in friendship to Taiwan. We come in peace to the region," Pelosi said during televised remarks at the start of her talks.

Pelosi is also set to meet with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen later in the day.

The talks will focus on promoting shared interests and advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific region, Pelosi said in a statement.

Pelosi, along with six other US lawmakers, arrived in Taiwan late Tuesday in an unannounced — yet highly anticipated — visit protested by Beijing. She is the highest-ranking US politician to visit Taiwan in 25 years.

How has China responded?

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said Pelosi's visit is damaging stability in the Taiwan Strait, which separates mainland China and Taiwan.

The ministry summoned US Ambassador Nicholas Burns late Tuesday and warned that Washington "shall pay the price" for Pelosi's visit.

"The move is extremely egregious in nature and the consequences are extremely serious," China's Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng was quoted as saying by the state news agency Xinhua.

Beijing, which considers the self-governing island as part of its own territory, had threatened repercussions to the visit.

Before Pelosi's arrival, Chinese warplanes buzzed the line dividing the Taiwan Strait. China's Defense Ministry also said the military was put on high alert and would launch "targeted military operations" in response to the visit.

DW NewsSea drills around Taiwan won't be China's only response: Taylor Fravel, MIT

Why is Pelosi in Taiwan?

In an opinion piece published in the Washington Post after her landing, Pelosi stressed Washington's commitment to Taiwan's democracy.

"We cannot stand by as the CCP proceeds to threaten Taiwan — and democracy itself," Pelosi said, referring to the Chinese Communist Party.

Taipei is the third stop in Pelosi's Indo-Pacific tour, which has included visits to Singapore and Malaysia, with stops in South Korea and Japan also slated to take place.

Although the US holds no formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, Washington is Taiwan's most significant political and military backer.

fb/rs (AFP, dpa, Reuters)