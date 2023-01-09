  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
COVID-19
Israel
A Chinese fighter jet is seen flying around Taiwan
China announced that it had carried out military drills around Taiwan againImage: Gong Yulong/Xinhua/AP Photo/picture alliance
PoliticsChina

Taiwan: China conducts drills ahead of German MPs arrival

24 minutes ago

The team of German lawmakers arrived in Taiwan as defense officials reported the detection of Chinese warplanes. Beijing said it had conducted patrols and combat exercises around Taiwan.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Lt5U

A high-ranking parliamentary delegation from Germany landed in Taiwan for a four day visit on Monday.

The team arrived as Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense reported that Chinese warplanes had been detected in it's airspace.

On Sunday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced that it had carried out military drills around Taiwan.

Chinese forces had organized "joint combat readiness patrols and actual combat drills" in the sea and airspace around Taiwan, read a statement from the PLA.

PLA drills aims to counter "separatist forces" in Taiwan

The Chinese military said its exercises were focused on land strikes and sea assaults.

Some 57 PLA aircraft and 4 PLA Naval vessels were detected around Taiwan, said a statement by Taiwan's Defense Ministry. "28 of the detected aircraft had crossed the media line of the Taiwan Strait," it said.

The aim of China's exercise was to test joint combat abilities and "resolutely counter the provocative actions of external forces and Taiwan independence separatist forces," said the People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command.

This is the  second such exercise in less than a month when 43 Chinese aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line, which is an unofficial buffer between the two regions.

German visit a 'sign of solidarity'

Chair of Germany's parliamentary defense committee, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, is leading the German delegation and said that the visit marked a "sign of solidarity" with Taiwan. Strack-Zimmermann added that the delegation will discuss the current "threat situation."

German Education Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger is also scheduled to visit Taipei in spring, which will be the first visit by a member of the German Cabinet in 26 years.

On Sunday, the neoliberal Free Democratic Party's (FDP) Johannes Vogel tweeted a photo of himself and his FDP colleague Strack-Zimmermann on the flight to Taiwan.

Deputies from the FDP are set to meet with senior political, military and civil society figures in Taiwan.

Vogel warned that like Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jingping could also unleash a war.

"After Putin comes Xi," he said. "We must take autocrats seriously and literally."

German vice chancellor: 'We've made up our mind about China'

China became Germany's biggest trading partner in 2016.

Highlighting how  Germany's dependence on Russia for natural resources before the Ukraine invasion, Strack-Zimmermann warned that "it can only be to our disadvantage to make ourselves dependent economically on autocratic states."

Germany's visit set to anger China

China, which views the democratically-governed Taiwan as its own territory, has been carrying out regular military incursions into Taiwan's air and maritime space for the past three years.

President Xi has reacted with growing anger to the flurry of visits by Western politicians to the island and opposed any official exchange with Taiwan.

Last year, as a protest to former US House speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, Beijing ramped up military pressure on Taipei by launching its largest war games in decades.

Taiwan under increasing pressure from Chinese military: Ava Shen, Eurasia Group

Berlin's diplomatic venture to Taipei is likely to infuriate China.

Earlier this year, in response to rising tensions with China in the Indo-Pacific region,  Germany sent 13 military aircraft to joint exercises in Australia.

In August last year, a German frigate, Bayern, set sail for the Indo-Pacific for the first time in 20 years. 

It was denied a port visit by China.

ns/kb (Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Taiwan's FM Joseph Wu in an exclusive DW interview

Taiwan FM Joseph Wu: China 'seems to be preparing for a war against Taiwan'

Taiwan FM Joseph Wu: China 'seems to be preparing for a war against Taiwan'

In an exclusive interview with DW, Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu strongly criticized China's recent military activities and stressed Taiwan's right to protect its territory. "The Chinese military threat is there," said Wu. "We'll continue to beef up our defense capabilities so that we can defend ourselves."
PoliticsSeptember 1, 202226:01 min
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Supporters of Brazilian former President Jair Bolsonaro hold a demonstration at the Esplanada dos Ministerios in Brasilia on January 8, 2023.

Brazil: Bolsonaro supporters storm National Congress

Politics8 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Moky Makura in front of a bookshelf with sculptures and books and a medium-size bowl

Confronting Western portrayals of Africa

Confronting Western portrayals of Africa

SocietyJanuary 7, 202302:58 min
More from Africa

Asia

A burnt-out military vehicle being lifted on to a crane in Almaty

Kazakhstan marks a year since deadly fuel protests

Kazakhstan marks a year since deadly fuel protests

PoliticsJanuary 8, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Police in protective gear detain a man who has his head covered

German police foil suspected chemical attack

German police foil suspected chemical attack

Crime18 hours ago01:58 min
More from Germany

Europe

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban at an EU summit in Brussels on December 15, 2022, looking wary

Will Hungary's Orban weather the storms of 2023?

Will Hungary's Orban weather the storms of 2023?

PoliticsJanuary 7, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

A female member of the Iranian police special force

Iran's protest supporters face arrests, working bans

Iran's protest supporters face arrests, working bans

Politics24 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A packet of abortion pills

US rights groups welcome easier access to abortion pill

US rights groups welcome easier access to abortion pill

HealthJanuary 7, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Argentine pesos bills with portraits of characters from the movie "Harry Potter"

Artist uses Argentina's inflation-hit bank notes as a canvas

Artist uses Argentina's inflation-hit bank notes as a canvas

Society15 hours ago6 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage