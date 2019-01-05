 Taiwan arrests BASF staff for selling secrets to China | News | DW | 07.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Taiwan arrests BASF staff for selling secrets to China

Taiwan police have arrested at least six people for passing trade secrets to a Chinese company. Beijing has come under increased criticism for failing to stop intellectual property theft.

Smoke rises from a chimney at the BASF chemical company in Leverkusen

Taiwanese authorities on Monday announced they had arrested at least six engineers, including current and former employees, of German chemicals giant BASF for passing trade secrets to a Chinese company.

The Taiwan Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) said engineers were involved in a plot "to leak crucial technology and manufacturing processes … to make illegal profits."

The engineers had received at least $1.3 million (€1.1 million) out of nearly $6 million offered by China-based Jiangyin Jianghua Microelectronics Materials Co., said CIB Director Lu Sung Hao said.

Read more: China's road from copycat to innovator

Trade secrets for sale

The engineers, including at least one senior manager, are suspected of selling the Jiangsu-based company electronic manufacturing processes to build a chemicals plant in mainland China.

BASF said that only one of the engineers arrested in Taiwan was still an employee and that their contract had been suspended for now.

"We have taken immediate steps to support the investigation led by local law enforcement officials and protect the relevant information," said BASF.

Read more: Watches and shoes among most counterfeited products in EU

BASF logo

BASF said it is working with Taiwanese authorities to determine how much information was passed on to the Chinese company

Intellectual protect theft

China has come under increased scrutiny for alleged intellectual property theft.

US President Donald Trump imposed some $50 billion worth of tariffs over intellectual property theft, which the US government says amounts to $600 billion in losses annually.

In Germany, officials have also expressed concerns. German prosecutors in November announced they would charge a former employee of Cologne-based chemicals maker Lanxess for stealing trade secrets in hopes of setting up a copycat reactor in China.

Read more: US bans sales to Chinese chipmaker Fujian Jinhua as tariffs escalation beckons

Watch video 01:37
Now live
01:37 mins.

US-China trade conflict: hope for a resolution

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

ls/rt (Reuters, AFP)

DW recommends

China's road from copycat to innovator

By 2050, China wants to be the global technology leader in all key industries. For this to become a reality, it first needs to unleash its full innovative power. The Asian giant is making big strides toward that goal. (19.11.2018)  

Can Trump succeed in curbing China's intellectual property 'theft'?

Intellectual property (IP) is back in focus as US President Donald Trump slaps wide-ranging tariffs on China for allegedly stealing American technology and IP, and eroding US firms' competitive edge. (22.03.2018)  

US bans sales to Chinese chipmaker Fujian Jinhua as tariffs escalation beckons

Washington has banned exports to the Chinese state-controlled chipmaker accusing Fujian of stealing intellectual property. The move comes amid reports that the US plans to slap tariffs on all of China's imports. (30.10.2018)  

Watches and shoes among most counterfeited products in EU

EU manufacturers lose billions of euros annually as a result of a rising flood of counterfeit goods being brought into the bloc, a fresh report has shown. The situation is expected to get even worse in the years ahead. (06.06.2018)  

Berlin's dilemma: My way or the Huawei?

As the US pushes allies to follow suit in closing the door to Chinese telecom firms, Berlin is finally waking up to cybersecurity risks. But some say Germany is still underestimating a wider threat. (02.01.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

US-China trade conflict: hope for a resolution  

Related content

Symbolbild Computer Chip technology

US bans sales to Chinese chipmaker Fujian Jinhua as tariffs escalation beckons 30.10.2018

Washington has banned exports to the Chinese state-controlled chipmaker accusing Fujian of stealing intellectual property. The move comes amid reports that the US plans to slap tariffs on all of China's imports.

Batterie für Elektro-Auto

Germany to fund late entry into battery cell production 13.11.2018

Germany's industrial giants have been reluctant to invest in the costly production of electric car battery cells until now. Will a €1 billion government grant be enough to recover time lost to China and South Korea?

Merkel und Ministerpräsident der Volksrepublik China Li Keqiang im Bundeskanzleramt Berlin

Sieren's China: Berlin and Beijing side by side 13.07.2018

China and Germany drew closer together at the recent inter-governmental summit in Berlin but considerable differences still separate the two nations, says DW’s Frank Sieren.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 