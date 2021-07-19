BASF is the largest chemical company in the world with joint ventures and subsidiaries in 80 countries.

BASF stands for "Badische Anilin- und Soda-Fabrik" and its headquarters are in Ludwigshafen. The company employs over 110,000 people, but despite its size BASF has received relatively little public attention since abandoning its consumer product lines in the 1990s.