BASF

BASF is the largest chemical company in the world with joint ventures and subsidiaries in 80 countries.

BASF stands for "Badische Anilin- und Soda-Fabrik" and its headquarters are in Ludwigshafen. The company employs over 110,000 people, but despite its size BASF has received relatively little public attention since abandoning its consumer product lines in the 1990s. This is a collection of DW's latest content on BASF.

Bildung: Lehrerin, Hausaufgaben korrigieren, Korrektur, Schule, Zensur, Zensuren, -während die Schule wegen Coronavirus Covid-19 geschlossen ist, unterrichtet Lehrerin per Telefon und MacBook die Schüler aus dem Homeoffice *Model release* Lehrerin *** Education teacher, correcting homework, correction, school, censorship, grades, while the school is closed due to Coronavirus Covid 19, teacher teaches by phone and MacBook the students from the home office Model release teacher

German firms search for clues on future of remote working 19.07.2021

After they were forced to send their staff home during the pandemic, firms have come to realize how well their employees managed to work remotely, even while juggling jobs and family duties. What comes next, they wonder?
Werksärztin Dr. Nicole Walther (im Vordergrund) im Impfmobil vor dem Gesundheitswesen 2 in Zwickau DRK und Volkswagen Sachsen starten im Werk Zwickau mit Corona-Impfung von Risikogruppe Copyright: Rechte: .

Coronavirus: Germany's company doctors ready to vaccinate 16.04.2021

As Germany struggles with its third COVID-19 wave, company doctors have said they could help accelerate the rollout of vaccination campaigns. But politicians have yet to give them the go-ahead.
Stromtankstelle fuer Elektrofahrzeuge, Niederlande, Zeeland, Cadzand | electric vehicle charging station, Netherlands, Zeeland, Cadzand | Verwendung weltweit

Will Brandenburg be Germany's biggest e-mobility hub? 10.12.2019

The eastern German state of Brandenburg is aiming to become a pivotal player in pushing e-mobility. Not only will it be home to Tesla's first European Gigafactory, BASF looks set to build a large cathode factory there.
Neuwagen des Typs Ford-Fiesta und Fusion, die in Köln produziert wurden, werden am 10.09.2009 auf einem Binnenschiff über den Rhein in Düsseldorf gefahren. Die Aufnahme des dpa-Fotografen Oliver Berg hat im Wettbewerb dpa-Bild des Jahres 2009 den 2. Platz in der Kategorie Wirtschaft gewonnen. Zum neunten Mal hat die dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH ihre _Bilder des Jahres_ prämiert. Sie zeichnet dabei von einer unabhängigen Jury ausgewählte Top-Fotos aus ihren Bilderdiensten aus. Foto: Oliver Berg dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Opinion: Are the good years over for German firms? 10.07.2019

When BASF, the world's largest chemical company, drastically slashes its earnings forecast, it's an alarm signal for the German economy as a whole, say DW's Henrik Böhme.
ARCHIV - 27.02.2018, Rheinland-Pfalz, Ludwigshafen: Ein Logo des Chemiekonzerns BASF ist bei der Pressekonferenz zu den Jahreszahlen des Unternehmens für das abgelaufene Geschäftsjahr auf der Bühne angebracht. Mit Verlusten haben die Aktien des Chemieriesen BASF am Montag auf die gesenkte Jahresprognose des Unternehmens reagiert. Foto: Uwe Anspach/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

German chemical firm BASF to cut 6,000 jobs 27.06.2019

The German chemical giant has said it will cut 6,000 jobs by 2021 to "streamline" its administration. BASF has said it expects to save $300 million annually with the move. Half the job cuts will happen in Germany.
Demonstration gegen die syrischen Chemiewaffen-Angriffe, Hamburg, Hamburg, Deutschland, Europa | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

German firms sent weapons-grade chemicals to Syria despite sanctions — report 25.06.2019

Despite EU restrictions, German companies were involved in exporting chemicals to Syria, a report has uncovered. The ingredients can be used to make sarin gas — a nerve agent repeatedly used in Syria's devastating war.

Trade frictions between US and China also hitting BASF 26.02.2019

Trade tensions between the US and China have had a negative impact on German chemicals giant BASF. Its CEO, Martin Brudermüller, tells DW that the 23 percent drop in 2018 profits was a lot steeper than expected.
ARCHIV - 27.02.2018, Rheinland-Pfalz, Ludwigshafen: Ein Logo des Chemiekonzerns BASF ist bei der Pressekonferenz zu den Jahreszahlen des Unternehmens für das abgelaufene Geschäftsjahr auf der Bühne angebracht. Mit Verlusten haben die Aktien des Chemieriesen BASF am Montag auf die gesenkte Jahresprognose des Unternehmens reagiert. Foto: Uwe Anspach/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

BASF profits fall 23 percent in 2018 amid trade wars, climate change 26.02.2019

The world's largest chemical producer saw its profits dive 23 percent in 2018. The firm said global trade conflicts, adverse weather conditions and the flagging auto industry were partly to blame.
Smoke rises from a chimney at the BASF chemical company in Ludwigshafen, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) |

Taiwan arrests BASF staff for selling secrets to China 07.01.2019

Taiwan police have arrested at least six people for passing trade secrets to a Chinese company. Beijing has come under increased criticism for failing to stop intellectual property theft.

More German companies set to exit Iran 20.09.2018

Volkswagen and BASF are reportedly shutting down operations in Iran, at least according to the US ambassador to Germany. He believes Washington had something to do with the decision. The move by those companies takes the row over the Iran Nuclear Deal to another level.

Europaeische Honigbiene, Gemeine Honigbiene (Apis mellifera mellifera), tote Biene auf einer gelben Bluete, Bienensterben, Deutschland | honey bee, hive bee (Apis mellifera mellifera), dead bee on a yellow blossom, bee death, Germany | Verwendung weltweit

EU court upholds ban on pesticides threatening bees 17.05.2018

Three pesticides known to kill bees will continue to be banned following an EU court ruling. But the court did lift restrictions on the use of one pesticide, upholding a complaint from German chemical giant BASF.
ARCHIV 18.02.2016 +++ Ein Tankbehälter mit der Aufschrift «BASF» steht am 18.02.2016 in Ludwigshafen (Rheinland-Pfalz) auf dem Werksgelände des Chemiekonzerns BASF. Foto: Uwe Anspach/dpa (zu dpa Explosion mit mehreren Verletzten bei BASF in Ludwigshafen vom 17.10.2016) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

BASF confirms investigations into fraudulent invoicing 12.02.2018

A spokesman for German chemicals giant BASF has confirmed some employees and external firms are being investigated on suspicion of false invoicing. The damage done is estimated to be substantial, newspaper reports say.
ARCHIV 18.02.2016 +++ Ein Tankbehälter mit der Aufschrift «BASF» steht am 18.02.2016 in Ludwigshafen (Rheinland-Pfalz) auf dem Werksgelände des Chemiekonzerns BASF. Foto: Uwe Anspach/dpa (zu dpa Explosion mit mehreren Verletzten bei BASF in Ludwigshafen vom 17.10.2016) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

BASF completes billion euro Bayer deal 13.10.2017

Pharma giant Bayer will sell some assets to its German rival BASF to gain regulatory approval for its takeover of US firm Monsanto, and create a company that will control more than a quarter of the world seed's market.
Das Innenministerium in Berlin, aufgenommen am Montag (02.07.2012). Nach den Pannen bei der Aufklärung der Neonazi-Morde trat Verfassungsschutzpräsident Fromm am Montag zurück. Foto: Sebastian Kahnert dpa/lbn

Turkey drops terrorism claims against German firms 24.07.2017

Ankara has officially withdrawn a black list of German companies it accused of funding terrorist organizations in Turkey. But the diplomatic row between the two NATO partners continues to rage.
15.07.2017+++Ankara, Türkei+++ ANKARA, TURKEY - JULY 15: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (front) walks past the honor guards as he arrives to attend the General Assembly of the Parliament, during a ceremony as part of the July 15th failed coup attempt first anniversary commemorations at Grand National Assembly of Turkey (TBMM) in Ankara, Turkey on June 15, 2017. Binnur Ege Gurun / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Turkey claims Daimler, BASF, and other German companies support terror 20.07.2017

Turkish authorities named dozens of German firms as supporters of the Gulen movement in a list they sent to Germany's federal police, according to Die Zeit weekly. The list includes industry giants Daimler and BASF.
Beschreibung: BMW Werk in Spartanburg (US Bundesstaat South Carolina) Montagelinie BMW X4 Copyrihgt: BMW AG Frei zur Verwendung für Pressezwecke

Uncertainty clouds German firms' US outlook 17.03.2017

Amid growing protectionist rhetoric and fears of increasing barriers to trade across the world, German business leaders look at the new Donald Trump administration in the US with cautious optimism.
