BASF is the largest chemical company in the world with joint ventures and subsidiaries in 80 countries.
BASF stands for "Badische Anilin- und Soda-Fabrik" and its headquarters are in Ludwigshafen. The company employs over 110,000 people, but despite its size BASF has received relatively little public attention since abandoning its consumer product lines in the 1990s. This is a collection of DW's latest content on BASF.
Despite EU restrictions, German companies were involved in exporting chemicals to Syria, a report has uncovered. The ingredients can be used to make sarin gas — a nerve agent repeatedly used in Syria's devastating war.
Volkswagen and BASF are reportedly shutting down operations in Iran, at least according to the US ambassador to Germany. He believes Washington had something to do with the decision. The move by those companies takes the row over the Iran Nuclear Deal to another level.