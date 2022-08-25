 EU approves German state funding of BASF renewable hydrogen bid | News | DW | 03.10.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

EU approves German state funding of BASF renewable hydrogen bid

The European Commission has approved Berlin's plans to subsidize BASF efforts to produce green hydrogen in Ludwigshafen. The chemical industry uses hydrogen in bulk, but it's expensive and carbon-intensive at present.

A hydrogen fuel tank with H2 written on it

Hydrogen is green at the point of use, but producing, storing and transporting it is currently carbon-intensive and expensive

The European Commission's antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager on Monday signed off on the German government's plan to subsidize chemical giant BASF's efforts to generate green hydrogen at its headquarters in Ludwigshafen starting in 2025. 

"This €134 million ($131.5 million) measure enables Germany to help BASF step up renewable hydrogen production capacities, thereby contributing to the greening of the chemical value chain and of the transport sector," Vestager said in a statement.

"The measure approved today will also help Germany replace fossil-based hydrogen in a hard-to-decarbonize industry, and reduce its dependence on imported fossil fuels, in line with the REPowerEU Plan," Vestager said, referring to the EU's new energy program launched in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine seeking to save energy, diversify and reduce dependence of Russian fossil fuels and accelerate some areas of green research.

BASF SE engineers Christina Maisela and Bernd Zoels at a green hydrogen project at the company's Ludgwigshafen headquarters.

The BASF project aims to provide the company some of the hydrogen it needs in a more environmentally friendly way

What does the project involve? 

The funding will support the construction and installation of a large electrolyzer at BASF's Ludwigshafen chemicals facility. 

This will separate out the constituent hydrogen and oxygen parts from water. In a bid to ensure the energy-intensive process' carbon footprint is lower, it will be powered exclusively by electricity generated by renewables. 

The facility aims to go online in 2025 and to produce around 5,000 metric tons of renewable hydrogen and 40,000 metric tons of oxygen per year from 2025. It aims to prevent the release of roughly half a million tons of carbon dioxide over an envisaged 15-year period in service. 

What will the hydrogen be used for? 

The main reason BASF is interested in producing green hydrogen is the chemical industry's reliance on the gas for various purposes such as ammonia production and in the refining industry.

Any excess hydrogen the facility in Ludwigshafen might generate would be used for projects such as hydrogen-powered buses and trains in Germany, the EU said. 

World's first hydrogen trains are now running in Germany

According to analysts at Deloitte, the chemicals industry in the EU uses 10 million tons of hydrogen a year. The vast majority of hydrogen currently generated relies on burning fossil fuels to extract it, making it carbon intensive and expensive to produce.

Storage and transportation is similarly difficult because of hydrogen's very low density, meaning it must be compressed and can easily escape.

"The increasing number of hydrogen projects being initiated or announced in the chemical industry is a good indicator of the interest in hydrogen, and stress the urge to act now," Deloitte wrote in a 2021 report titled The Potential of Hydrogen for the Chemical Industry. "Countries outside Europe are also catching up with formalizing hydrogen strategies and projects, and demand for hydrogen in China is expected to hit 60 million tons a year by 2050."

Much of the world is now pursuing similar projects and governments and industry insiders hope for major gains in economic and ecological efficiency in the coming years.

The US, for instance, in June launched a policy called the Hydrogen Energy Earthshot, aiming to reduce the cost of green hydrogen by 80% within a decade, exploring nascent methods like electrolysis. Germany and Canada signed a green hydrogen deal when Chacncellor Olaf Scholz visited in August. 

What other reasons did the EU give for its approval?

The European Commission, which can veto or demand alteration to most state assistance in the commercial sector if it deems the activities contravene EU rules, including those on fair competition, listed a series of factors that contributed to its approval on Monday. 

It said the project in Ludwisghafen was "amongst the early adopters of an innovative technology in its sector."

Vestager's office also said the aid would have an "inventive effect," because "the beneficiary would not carry out the investments in renewable hydrogen to the same extent without the public support." 

It also said any impact on competition and trade would be limited, that the proposed figure matched the costs of the project, and noted that in the event of the endeavor being unexpectedly lucrative, mechanisms were in place whereby BASF would partially reimburse the German taxpayer. 

"The aid brings about positive effects that outweigh any potential distortion of competition and trade in the EU," the Commission concluded. 

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

msh/sms (dpa, Reuters)

Related content

H2 Hydrogen Molecule H2 symbol with hydrogen molecule in the liquid. 3d illustration.

Hydrogen: What's the big deal? 25.08.2022

Hydrogen has been hyped as key to a global energy transition. After a slow start, it has received a boost from a Canada-Germany deal. So what does the future hold for the low-carbon fuel?

25.06.2022+++Namibia has made its debut at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos. The country is using this opportunity to attract investments into green hydrogen, agriculture, and tourism sectors.

Namibia pitches green hydrogen to Europe at Davos 26.05.2022

With the European Union looking to ditch Russian oil and gas, the African country says it could not only help bridge the gap but also bolster the bloc's green push thanks to abundant sunshine and high wind speeds.

Großwärmepumpe von MAN auf einem Prüfstand in der Produktionshalle in Zürich. Die Großwärmepumpe ist Teil einer schlüsselfertigen Lösung und soll ein Kohlekraftwerk in der dänische Stadt Esbjerg ersetzen ab 2023. Sie liefert dann rund 235.000 Megawattstunden Wärme pro Jahr für das städtische Fernwärmenetz. Esbjerg liegt an der Küste von Südwestjütland, einer flachen und oft kalten Fläche mit Temperaturen regelmäßig unter dem Gefrierpunkt zwischen November und März. Außerdem weht fast immer eine stete Brise von der Nordsee, weshalb sich die Region, einst ein Zentrum der Öl- und Gasindustrie, zu einem Windkraftzentrum entwickelt hat. Ein Großteil der lokalen Wirtschaft ist mit einigen der weltweit größten Windparks direkt vor der Küste verbunden. Das 50-Megawatt-Wärmepumpensystem wird die größte Meerwasser-Wärmepumpe in Dänemark sein. Die Wärmepumpe nutzt zudem das Kältemittel CO2 und ist deshalb besonders umweltfreundlich.

Energy crisis: Can large-scale heat pumps replace fossil fuels for heating? 16.09.2022

Oil, coal and gas still provide most energy for heating in Germany. Large-scale heat pumps offer a cost-effective, climate-neutral alternative that use waste and environmental heat.

Advertisement