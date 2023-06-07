  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Climate change
Rule of LawSweden

Sweden Supreme Court: OK to send PKK supporter to Turkey

12 minutes ago

The court has approved the move ahead of NATO membership talks with Ankara. Turkey has used its NATO vote to pressure Stockholm into delivering Kurds into its hands.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SJfQ
A view of Sweden's Supreme Court in Stockholm
Sweden's Supreme Court has paved the way for Stockholm to meet Turkish President Erdogan's demandsImage: Ingemar Edfalk/IMAGO

Sweden's Supreme Court on Wednesday approved the extradition of a supporter of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) to Turkey.

The decision clears the way for the government in Stockholm to meet Turkey's demand that it hand over several individuals it considers "terrorists" as a prerequisite for approval of Sweden's request to become a member of the NATO military alliance.

Sweden and neighboring Finland requested membership in May 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, yet Turkey —alongside Hungary — has refused to approve Sweden's bid. Membership requires unanimous member approval.

Though the central government in Stockholm must make the final decision, the Supreme Court ruling is necessitated by Swedish law before the government can grant such requests by another state.

The decision comes after the May re-election of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and days before Sweden and Turkey are set to resume NATO membership talks.

Who is the man Turkey wants extradited?

The 35-year-old individual in question reportedly moved to Sweden in 2018 after receiving early parole while serving a four year and seven month prison sentence.

He was arrested again last August at the request of Turkish prosecutors who now want him to serve the remainder of the 2014 sentence.

The man admitted that he had committed the drug crimes he was convicted for and said he received early parole for good behavior. He has been in pre-trial detention since his 2022 rearrest.

Addressing the court, the man said he suspected the real reason Ankara was demanding his extradition was his Kurdish ethnicity and the fact that he worked to further the interests of Kurds.

A pro-Kurdish demonstration in Stockholm, Sweden
Turkey has accused Stockholm of harboring Kurdish 'terrorists,' Kurds in Sweden say they are fleeing political persecutionImage: Atila Altuntas/AA/picture alliance

He is a member of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), a pro-Kurdish political party, and is a supporter of both the PKK and YPG militia groups. Both the PKK and YPG, which is active in Syria, are outlawed in Turkey and President Erdogan accuses the HDP of being directly linked to the PKK — an accusation the HDP refutes.

In announcing its decision, the court said Wednesday that an extradition conflicted neither with Swedish law nor the European Convention on Human Rights.

Why does Turkey want Sweden to extradite Kurds?

During its hearing on the matter the court asked Turkish prosecutors if the man would be investigated for or charged with the crimes of "propagating for a terrorist organization" or "insulting the president" — vague laws that allow Turkish authorities to jail individuals they view as political opponents. Turkish prosecutors assured the court that the man was not under any such suspicion.

The government in Ankara has jailed thousands of political opponents whom it says were involved in a failed 2016 coup attempt as well as others tied to the Kurdish independence movement.

Turkish President Erdogan has accused Sweden of harboring "terrorists" and said he would vote against Swedish NATO membership if Stockholm failed to extradite them. Kurds living in Sweden say they face political persecution in Turkey.

Both Sweden and neighboring Finland reversed long-standing military non-alignment policy last year in seeking NATO membership. Finland became the NATO's thirty-first member on April 4 of this year.   

Will Sweden bow to Turkey's demands on Kurds to join NATO?

js/jcg (AFP, dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Security forces evacuate local residents from a flooded area after the Kakhovka dam breached

Ukraine updates: Kakhovka dam flooding to immerse more areas

Conflicts43 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Return to Angola a 'moral issue' for young heart surgeon

Return to Angola a 'moral issue' for young heart surgeon

Health12 hours ago01:47 min
More from Africa

Asia

Mohammad Saad wears an orange t-shirt

Pakistan-India cease-fire pays off for local hikers

Pakistan-India cease-fire pays off for local hikers

Society4 hours ago02:31 min
More from Asia

Germany

A migrant looks through a fence as others wait in a line to be registered inside a refugee camp in Kokkinotrimithia, outside Nicosia, Cyprus

EU asylum policy: Will Germany agree to get tough?

EU asylum policy: Will Germany agree to get tough?

Politics3 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Seven Latin American leaders stand in front of the flags of their countries.

EU seeks to reignite flame with Latin America

EU seeks to reignite flame with Latin America

Trade11 minutes ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Visitors discover images and models of the Neom project during an expo in Riyadh.

Gulf states spending big on AI: Opportunity or oppression?

Gulf states spending big on AI: Opportunity or oppression?

Politics11 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Mahnaz Akbari, former commander of the Afghan National Army's Female Tactical Platoon

Future in US uncertain for Afghan women who fought Taliban

Future in US uncertain for Afghan women who fought Taliban

Politics5 hours ago03:00 min
More from North America

Latin America

An Indigenous man in Brazil takes part in a march to protest

Brazil: Indigenous communities fear for property rights

Brazil: Indigenous communities fear for property rights

Business11 hours ago01:49 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage