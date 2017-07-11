Sweden, Finland seek to persuade Turkey in NATO talks

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Officials from Sweden and Finland are in Turkey trying to resolve Ankara's opposition to their joining the military alliance. The two countries submitted their applications in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Delegations from Sweden and Finland were in Ankara on Wednesday seeking to address Turkish objections to their joining the NATO military alliance.
Turkey objects to the accession of the Nordic countries, citing their perceived support for the Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, and other entities. Ankara claims such groups are a threat to its security.
The two countries' applications to join the alliance as a defense against feared aggression from Russia would end decades of military neutrality.
Finland — which shares a 1,300-kilometer (800-mile) border with Russia — and its neighbor Sweden have been disturbed by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
The PKK is listed as a terror organization by several of Turkey's allies, including the EU. It has conducted a decades-long insurgency against Turkey.
rc/rt (AP, AFP)