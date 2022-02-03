 Suffering from excessive breast growth: Gigantomastia | Africa | DW | 16.02.2022

Africa

Suffering from excessive breast growth: Gigantomastia

Ruth Makena Mugaa knows what it's like to suffer from gigantomastia, a condition that causes excessive breast growth. After getting surgery, she started her own foundation in Kenya, to help others.

Watch video 01:48

Ruth Makena Mugaa is the founder of the Gigantomastia Foundation. The organization helps people suffering from gigantomastia, a rare condition characterized by excessive breast growth. Ruth had gigantomastia 10 years ago which robbed her of her self-esteem.

Ruth decided to have breast reduction surgery and regained her confidence. But she knew others like her were still suffering in silence. So she started her foundation.
 
The foundation has overseen more than 200 surgeries since launching five years ago. Well-wishers cover part of the operation costs. The patients would otherwise be unable to pay for treatment. Lack of awareness about the condition remains a major challenge. Ruth hopes to one day open a hospital which cares just for gigantomastia patients.

