Sudan protesters suspend talks with military leadership

The military seized power earlier this month from President Omar al-Bashir. Protesters campaigning for a return to civilian rule have called off talks with the interim leaders, urging supporters to step up their rallies.
Sudanese protest leaders on Sunday vowed to escalate their demonstrations after the country's military rulers refused to commit to returning power to civilians immediately.
Addressing a rally outside the Defense Ministry in central Khartoum, protest leader Mohamed al-Amid said protesters were suspending their talks with the Transitional Military Council that assumed power after the overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir on April 11.
Read more: Sudan's Bashir held in Khartoum prison
What did the protest group say?
Read more: Sudan protesters demand civilian rule
Military pledges to listen
New army ruler General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan promised on Sunday to respond to demonstrators' demands within a week. He told state TV that the council is "ready to hand over power tomorrow to a civilian government agreed by political forces."
Al-Burhan said the military is waiting for the factions behind the protests to submit the names of the proposed members of a transitional government. He said the military is considering the protesters' demands for a civilian council with a military representative.
Read more: Sudan military 'trying to steal the revolution'
Suspicious of military's motives
The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), which led four months of protests to end al-Bashir's 30-year reign, fears the military — which is still dominated by the ex-president's appointees — will cling to power or appoint another general. The army intially said it would rule for up to two years while elections are organized.
Read more: Sudan military council says won't extradite al-Bashir
What is the SPA's plan for civilian rule?
The SPA's Mohammed al-Asam told The Associated Press late Saturday that "we are ready with a clear plan for a transition with qualified names." The group was supposed to hold a press conference to announce its plans on Sunday, but it failed to happen.
How al-Bashir's regime was brought down
The 75-year-old's rule was marred by multiple armed conflicts and widespread corruption. He is accused of having used government troops and militias to brutally crack down on minority ethnic groups in the region of Darfur in western Sudan in 2003. It is estimated that 300,000 people lost their lives in the conflict.
Intially protests were prompted by rising food prices but quickly morphed into a sustained challenge against al-Bashir's leadership. A week before the military coup, tens of thousands of protesters staged a sit-in outside the army headquarters in Khartoum, which also houses al-Bashir's residence.
mm/kl (AFP, AP, DPA)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Alaa Salah became the symbol of the protests in Sudan, standing for all the women who have been driving the movement forward. Could this demonstration of female force trigger an African Spring? (18.04.2019)
For many years, military governments have ruled various Arab countries. But the masses yearn for a different future, writes Rainer Hermann, of the German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. (12.04.2019)
Sudan President Omar al-Bashir has been transferred to prison after a coup ended his three-decade rule. Uganda is considering granting asylum to the former leader. (17.04.2019)
Sudan's new military rulers say ousted President al-Bashir will not be extradited while they are in power. Protesters, meanwhile, are calling for a swift return to civilian rule. (12.04.2019)
The demonstration was the largest in months, despite a government crackdown. The protesters are calling for an end to the 30-year-rule of President Omar al-Bashir. (06.04.2019)
Amid growing public pressure, Sudan's military has carried out a coup against President al-Bashir. But protest organizers have accused the army of usurping power, saying civilians must lead the transitional government. (11.04.2019)
Over the past days, thousands have defied violence to camp outside Sudan's Defense Ministry. Growing support within the army and police could tilt the campaign for al-Bashir's ouster in the cheering protesters' favor. (10.04.2019)
Sudanese opposition groups have dismissed the military council as "playing games" after it backpedaled on a two-year transition. With army loyalties split, the division could prove dangerous. (12.04.2019)