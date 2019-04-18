 Sudan protesters suspend talks with military leadership | News | DW | 21.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Sudan protesters suspend talks with military leadership

The military seized power earlier this month from President Omar al-Bashir. Protesters campaigning for a return to civilian rule have called off talks with the interim leaders, urging supporters to step up their rallies.

Sudanese protesters (picture-alliance/AA/M. Hjaj)

Sudanese protest leaders on Sunday vowed to escalate their demonstrations after the country's military rulers refused to commit to returning power to civilians immediately.

Addressing a rally outside the Defense Ministry in central Khartoum, protest leader Mohamed al-Amid said protesters were suspending their talks with the Transitional Military Council that assumed power after the overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir on April 11.

Read more: Sudan's Bashir held in Khartoum prison

Watch video 02:02

Sudan one week after Omar al-Bashir

What did the protest group say?

  • Protesters no longer recognize the Transitional Military Council.
  • The group is treating the military leaders as an extension of al-Bashir's regime.
  • Demonstrators have been urged to step up their rallies in the Sudanese capital.
  • Al-Amid said the protests would continue until their demand for a transfer of power to a civilian council is met.

Read more: Sudan protesters demand civilian rule

Watch video 02:24

Sudan: Protesters demand civilian administration

Military pledges to listen

New army ruler General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan promised on Sunday to respond to demonstrators' demands within a week. He told state TV that the council is "ready to hand over power tomorrow to a civilian government agreed by political forces." 

Al-Burhan said the military is waiting for the factions behind the protests to submit the names of the proposed members of a transitional government. He said the military is considering the protesters' demands for a civilian council with a military representative.

Read more: Sudan military 'trying to steal the revolution'

Watch video 02:12

Sudanese people protest against military chiefs

Suspicious of military's motives

The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), which led four months of protests to end al-Bashir's 30-year reign, fears the military — which is still dominated by the ex-president's appointees — will cling to power or appoint another general. The army intially said it would rule for up to two years while elections are organized.

Read more: Sudan military council says won't extradite al-Bashir

What is the SPA's plan for civilian rule?

The SPA's Mohammed al-Asam told The Associated Press late Saturday that "we are ready with a clear plan for a transition with qualified names." The group was supposed to hold a press conference to announce its plans on Sunday, but it failed to happen. 

Watch video 01:56

Sudan protesters reject timeline for power transfer

How al-Bashir's regime was brought down

The 75-year-old's rule was marred by multiple armed conflicts and widespread corruption. He is accused of having used government troops and militias to brutally crack down on minority ethnic groups in the region of Darfur in western Sudan in 2003. It is estimated that 300,000 people lost their lives in the conflict.

Intially protests were prompted by rising food prices but quickly morphed into a sustained challenge against al-Bashir's leadership. A week before the military coup, tens of thousands of protesters staged a sit-in outside the army headquarters in Khartoum, which also houses al-Bashir's residence.

mm/kl (AFP, AP, DPA)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Sudan protests: Female force in action

Alaa Salah became the symbol of the protests in Sudan, standing for all the women who have been driving the movement forward. Could this demonstration of female force trigger an African Spring? (18.04.2019)  

Opinion: Arabs want an end to military dictatorships

For many years, military governments have ruled various Arab countries. But the masses yearn for a different future, writes Rainer Hermann, of the German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. (12.04.2019)  

Sudan's Bashir held in Khartoum prison

Sudan President Omar al-Bashir has been transferred to prison after a coup ended his three-decade rule. Uganda is considering granting asylum to the former leader. (17.04.2019)  

Sudan military council says won't extradite al-Bashir

Sudan's new military rulers say ousted President al-Bashir will not be extradited while they are in power. Protesters, meanwhile, are calling for a swift return to civilian rule. (12.04.2019)  

Tens of thousands march on Sudan army headquarters

The demonstration was the largest in months, despite a government crackdown. The protesters are calling for an end to the 30-year-rule of President Omar al-Bashir. (06.04.2019)  

Sudan's military ousts President Omar al-Bashir following protests

Amid growing public pressure, Sudan's military has carried out a coup against President al-Bashir. But protest organizers have accused the army of usurping power, saying civilians must lead the transitional government. (11.04.2019)  

Sudan: Could army-backed protests topple Omar al-Bashir?

Over the past days, thousands have defied violence to camp outside Sudan's Defense Ministry. Growing support within the army and police could tilt the campaign for al-Bashir's ouster in the cheering protesters' favor. (10.04.2019)  

Sudan military 'trying to steal the revolution'

Sudanese opposition groups have dismissed the military council as "playing games" after it backpedaled on a two-year transition. With army loyalties split, the division could prove dangerous. (12.04.2019)  

Sudan protesters demand civilian rule

Protesters in Sudan have overcome army attempts to disperse their sit-in and resumed their calls for civilian rule. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is among those calling for a quick transition to a civilian government. (15.04.2019)  

WWW links

DW's top stories by email  

Audios and videos on the topic

Sudan: Protesters demand civilian administration  

Sudanese people protest against military chiefs  

Sudan protesters reject timeline for power transfer  

Sudan one week after Omar al-Bashir  

Related content

Sudan one week after Omar al-Bashir 18.04.2019

If the army generals who threw out Bashir believed that would end the open opposition to the ruling elite, they've been proven wrong. Demonstrators are demanding the military hand over rule to a civilian administration.

Omar al-Bashir

Sudan's Bashir held in Khartoum prison 17.04.2019

Sudan President Omar al-Bashir has been transferred to prison after a coup ended his three-decade rule. Uganda is considering granting asylum to the former leader.

Sudan, Demonstration

Sudan's military ousts President Omar al-Bashir following protests 11.04.2019

Amid growing public pressure, Sudan's military has carried out a coup against President al-Bashir. But protest organizers have accused the army of usurping power, saying civilians must lead the transitional government.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  