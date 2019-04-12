 Opinion: Arabs want an end to military dictatorships | Opinion | DW | 12.04.2019

Opinion

Opinion: Arabs want an end to military dictatorships

For many years, military governments have ruled various Arab countries. But the masses yearn for a different future, writes Rainer Hermann, of the German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

Lt. Gen. Kamal Abdul Murof Al-mahi is sworn in as deputy head of Sudan's Military Transitional Council (Reuters TV)

Despite mass protests, Egypt, Algeria and Sudan are under military control. In these places, the military was once held in high regard for its role helping to overthrow previous systems of rule. The military also allowed people from all walks of life to join and rise up the ranks.

Read more: Egyptian pro-democracy activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah freed from prison

But all that is history. The world has seen military leaders in several countries initially promise to create a strong state to quickly catch up with the west — only to then, over the following decades, grow power-hungry, isolated and corrupt. Gradually, they have transformed their respective security apparatuses into weapons to keep their own people in check, rather than fight foreign adversaries. A deep rift emerged between the mighty military rulers and the disenfranchised citizenry. Today, zero-sum thinking is rife in states dominated by the military, meaning that opportunities for advancement are rare and healthy competition is stifled.

Guest columnist Rainer Hermann (Helmut Fricke)

Guest columnist Rainer Hermann

This explains why societal pressure grew until finally exploding in early 2011. In countries like Tunisia and Morocco where the military, the security apparatus and the deep state were and continue to be weak, a new societal pluralism could emerge. But in countries like Egypt, where the military has a lot to lose, military rulers will do anything to stay in power and suppress the liberalization of society.

Read more: Renowned Egyptian writer Alaa al-Aswany sued by government for DW articles

Today, eight years after the first protests of the Arab Spring, Algeria and Sudan can look to this period and try to avoid the mistakes that were made by others. Protesters in both countries accept that an interim military government will be needed to restore order. Yet they insist that these governing bodies must also comprise civilian delegates.

Read more: Opinion: EU must hold Egypt accountable on human rights

Everything depends on military rulers' sense of responsibility. While iron-fisted rule has resulted in a form of stability for Egypt, oppression is not a viable long-term solution. The time of uncompromising military dictatorships is simply over — the model has been relegated to the dustbin of history.

DW recommends

Egyptian pro-democracy activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah freed from prison

A leading Egyptian pro-democracy campaigner, Alaa Abdel-Fattah, has been freed from jail after five years behind bars. He was sentenced for his part in an illegal protest and will still live under "police observation." (29.03.2019)  

Renowned Egyptian writer Alaa al-Aswany sued by government for DW articles

Al-Aswany has come under fire for criticizing government corruption and nepotism. At the center of the charges are articles he wrote for DW and his latest novel about the military's role in the el-Sissi administration. (19.03.2019)  

Opinion: EU must hold Egypt accountable on human rights

There must be consequences when a country violates human rights. Unfortunately, that's not always the case, writes journalist Rainer Hermann from the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. (09.03.2019)  

Opinion: Partial victory for the Algerian people

With the resignation of longtime president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, demonstrators in Algeria have had a significant win. But the full political overhaul protesters had hoped for is by no means assured, says Rainer Sollich. (03.04.2019)  

Sudan's de facto military leader steps down

A day after he announced the removal of longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir, Sudan's defense minister stepped down as the leader of a transitional council. Protesters have accused the military of "stealing the revolution." (12.04.2019)  

Related content

Sudan Vizepräsident Awad Ibn Auf

Sudan's de facto military leader steps down 12.04.2019

A day after he announced the removal of longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir, Sudan's defense minister stepped down as the leader of a transitional council. Protesters have accused the military of "stealing the revolution."

Sudan, Demonstration

Sudan's military ousts President Omar al-Bashir following protests 11.04.2019

Amid growing public pressure, Sudan's military has carried out a coup against President al-Bashir. But protest organizers have accused the army of usurping power, saying civilians must lead the transitional government.

Sudan Proteste gegen Präsident Omar Al-Bashir

Sudan: Could army-backed protests topple Omar al-Bashir? 10.04.2019

Over the past days, thousands have defied violence to camp outside Sudan's Defense Ministry. Growing support within the army and police could tilt the campaign for al-Bashir's ouster in the cheering protesters' favor.

