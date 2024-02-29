Strasbourg Christmas market terror attack trial starts

Four men are charged in connection with the deadly Christmas market attack in Strasbourg in 2018. Police say some of the suspects supplied the gunman with the weapons he used to kill five people in the rampage.

Four men charged with terrorist conspiracy and weapons offenses for their role in the deadly 2018 Strasbourg Christmas market attack went on trial Thursday.

Cherif Chekatt killed five people and wounded 11 others when he opened fire on the open-air market in the northeastern French city. The 29-year-old was shot dead by police after a two-day manhunt.

One of his four alleged accomplices faces terrorism charges and could face life in prison, while the other three face criminal conspiracy charges for their role in supplying weapons.

A fifth accused did not appear for health reasons and would be tried separately later.

Survivors and families of the deceased are expected to testify in the trial in a Paris court that is due to last until early April

More to come. Please refresh your browser for updates

lo/wd (dpa, AFP)