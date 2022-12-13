  1. Skip to content
This file court-sketch made on September 5, 2022 shows a general view of the courthouse in Paris during the opening day of the trial of suspects over the 2016 Nice truck attack
The truck attack killed over 86 people and injured over 400Image: Benoit Peyrucq/AFP
CrimeFrance

All defendants convicted in Nice truck attack terror trial

29 minutes ago

All eight defendants were found guilty of charges connected to the 2016 truck rampage on Nice's seaside boulevard during Bastille Day celebrations. The driver was shot at the scene, those with ties to him faced trial.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KsqJ

A French court found eight suspects in the 2016 truck rampage in Southern France's Nice were guilty of crimes connected to the rampage, in which 86 people died. 

The driver was shot dead by police on the scene after causing chaos and devastation on Nice's seaside promenade. The attack occurred on the 14th July, which is celebrated as Bastille Day in France, with crowds gathering on the boulevard to commemorate. 

The main defendant, a friend of the driver, was found guilty of belonging to a terrorist organization and was handed an 18-year prison sentence. 

Two other defendants were found guilty of assisting the driver in obtaining weapons and the truck used for the attack. They were handed jail sentences of 18 and 12 years respectively. 

The other five suspects were handed sentences ranging from two to eight years. In total, seven men and one woman were sentenced.

The verdict can be appealed.

Survivors criticized that the defendants were not accused of partaking in the attack or of direct complicity. 

Nice truck attack survivors hope trial will bring closure

Three of the defendants were charged with membership of a terrorist group, the other five with common law offenses such as defying gun laws.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility a few days after the attack, but no evidence was found of the attacker having been in contact with the group. 

los/msh (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Scores killed in truck attack in Nice, France on Bastille Day

Scores killed in truck attack in Nice, France on Bastille Day

At least 80 people have been killed when a truck plowed into a crowd celebrating Bastille Day in the city of Nice, in southern France. French President Francois Hollande said the attack had a "terrorist nature."
July 14, 2016
Eva Kaili sits in the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France

EU lawmakers remove Eva Kaili from office amid Qatar scandal

Politics6 hours ago
