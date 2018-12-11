 Strasbourg terror suspect shot dead by police | Breaking News | DW | 13.12.2018

Breaking News

Strasbourg terror suspect shot dead by police

French media have reported that Strasbourg Christmas market shooting suspect Cherif C. has been shot in a police action. The suspect had been on the run for 48 hours and was the target of a massive international manhunt.

French police conducting a manhunt in Strasbourg (picture-alliance/dpa/MAXPPP/J.-M. Loos)

French police have said that Cherif C., whom police believe was behind the Strasbourg Christmas market attack that killed three people on Tuesday, was shot dead by authorities on Thursday.

The 29-year-old suspect had been the target of a massive international manhunt, in which 700 officers sought to apprehend him over the course of 48 hours. Police say he was shot dead in an exchange of gunfire in Strasbourg's Neudorf neighborhood. Authorities say the suspect was armed with a pistol and a knife.

Read more: The Strasbourg attack suspect's criminal past in Germany

The killing came at the end of a day of intense police activity that included a number of agents from France's elite RAID tactical unit. 

Earlier in the day a fifth person, who police say was a member of Cherif C's "entourage," was arrested and taken into custody. Four family members, the suspect's parents and two brothers, were also detained by authorities in connection to Tuesday's shooting.

Read more: Germany's terrorism watch list: What you need to know

More to come at dw.com

French police step up hunt for Strasbourg gunman

js/sms (AP, dpa, Reuters)

Editor's note: Deutsche Welle follows the German press code, which stresses the importance of protecting the privacy of suspected criminals or victims and urges us to refrain from revealing full names in such cases. Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

