Starting over: A new beginning for young and old

Thousands of young people from Myanmar are desperate to flee compulsory military service. Porous concrete can protect against flooding in Montevideo. In Poland, an octogenarian DJ inspires others and a 98-year-old New Yorker is a hit on TikTok!