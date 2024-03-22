  1. Skip to content
Starting over: A new beginning for young and old

March 22, 2024

Thousands of young people from Myanmar are desperate to flee compulsory military service. Porous concrete can protect against flooding in Montevideo. In Poland, an octogenarian DJ inspires others and a 98-year-old New Yorker is a hit on TikTok!

https://p.dw.com/p/4e2CJ
Female archer on horseback

The women archers of Aomori

In Japan, young women are reviving yabusame, a martial art practiced by the samurai.
SportsMarch 21, 202406:08 min
View of the city

Lima: Poor air quality causes respiratory diseases

Air quality is a big problem in Lima. Reforestation is one part of the solution.
HealthMarch 18, 202405:18 min
Magazin Global Us vom 11.03.2024 - Minenräumer

Clearing cluster bombs in Laos

The work to clear Laos of cluster bombs has gone on for decades and is far from finished.
CatastropheMarch 11, 202406:43 min
DW "Global Us" Sendungslogo Composite

Global Us — What connects us all

There are eight billion people on Earth and we are better connected than ever before. How can we make use of that? Global 3000 is now Global Us - because now, more than ever, we need to act together.

