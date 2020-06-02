 Stars show solidarity with George Floyd protesters | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 02.06.2020

Culture

Stars show solidarity with George Floyd protesters

From Spike Lee to Taylor Swift and George Clooney, stars are speaking out against police brutality, racism and Donald Trump. Here's how they're showing their solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Deutschland Regisseur Spike Lee (Getty Images/P. Le Segretain)

In Spike Lee's 1989 film Do the Right Thing, the character Radio Raheem, an African American living in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Bed-Stuy is strangled by a white cop. Sadly, in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the film's message of racial injustice seems more relevant than ever 30 years on.

"This is history again, and again and again…This is the thing: the killing of black bodies, that is what this country is built upon," said filmmaker Spike Lee on Monday. During the interview with CNN host Don Lemon, he released a short film on police brutality titled 3 Brothers – Radio Raheem, Eric Garner And George Floyd. Garner and Floyd, like the character from his film, were killed at the hands of white police officers and the clip intercuts footage from the different events. Lee's new short could not be more timely, as the US responds to a legacy of violence against African Americans and demands systematic changes to policing against minorities.

'Have the courage to look at us as humans'

Major US stars have shown their support to the cause, using their sizeable platforms to spread a message. Calling himself "a dad and a black man in pain" rapper Jay-Z called on politicians prosecutors and officers to "have the courage to look at us as humans, dads, brothers sisters and mothers in pain" and prosecute those responsible for Floyd's death to the fullest via a post in his Roc Nation Instagram account. 

Actor George Clooney also wrote on Monday a powerful essay against racism for the Daily Beast news site, calling for "systematic change" in the country: "The anger and the frustration we see playing out once again in our streets is just a reminder of how little we've grown as a country from our original sin of slavery," he wrote. "This is our pandemic. It infects all of us, and in 400 years we've yet to find a vaccine."

George Clooney (picture-alliance/PA Wire/I. West)

George Clooney's essay is titled 'America's Greatest Pandemic Is Anti-Black Racism'

The sheer number of reactions to some Tweets criticizing Trump's management of the crisis also reflects the population's indignation. For instance, Taylor Swift's post reacting to the US president's prior  controversial statement on Twitter, "When the looting starts the shooting starts," in which she states that he has been "stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism" during his "entire presidency," has become her most-liked Tweet ever, collecting over 2.5 million reactions. 

Some celebrities have also taken to the streets. Pop singers Halsey and Ariana Grande marched with protesters over the weekend, commenting on social media along the way.

Grande tweeted about the experience of marching on Sunday, writing that the hours of peaceful protesting "got little to no coverage," a reference to the fact that the violent scenes have been grabbing the media's attention.

The experience of pop singer Halsey appeared to allude to the kind police brutality during protests which has spurred viral videos and outrage. "I don't know how to articulate the horrors of today," she wrote on Twitter on Monday, adding that the National Guard and officers were "firing rounds into kneeling crowds," and calling for medical support.

Taylor Swift (picture-alliance/AP/J. Strauss)

Taylor Swift to Donald Trump: 'We will vote you out in November'

Berlin clubbers' demonstration faux-pas

Meanwhile, over the weekend multiple demonstrations to protest the death of George Floyd took place in Berlin on Sunday, with an estimated 1,500 participants.

Parallel with the march in Berlin on Sunday, a demonstration to save Berlin's club scene floated down the city's Landwehr canal, as 3,000 primarily white party-goers listened to techno music in more than 400 boats and inflatable dinghies, urging authorities to support the city's club culture which is under threat as clubs remain closed due to public health risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

One boat of reveling protesters had a sign stating "I can't breath" [sic], a reference to Floyd's last words before his death. The connection was criticized by some as a shameful display of white privilege in Berlin, including theater and opera director Ersan Montag. "This is disgusting Berlin" he tweeted. The juxtaposition of the demonstrations taking place not too far from one another was jarring for others in the city's cultural scene.

"While black people are on the streets facing brutal repression, & while #BlackLivesMatter march was happening in #Berlin, an almost purely white parade was demanding clubs be open. I defend #clubculture but this is a manifestation of #WhitePrivilege & is disgusting," transfeminist queer activist and filmmaker Leil Zahra Mortada similarly wrote.

As protests continue in the US, further demonstrations are planned in Germany for the coming weekend, including demonstrations in Stuttgart, Munich, Hamburg, Cologne and Berlin.

  • A protester faces police when Black Lives Matter protesters clash with NYPD officers

    In pictures: US protests over George Floyd, police killings rage in dozens of cities

    'I can't breathe'

    Tense protests over decades of police brutality against black people have quickly spread from Minneapolis to cities across the US. The protests began in the Midwestern city earlier this week, after a police officer handcuffed and pressed a knee on the neck of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, until he stopped breathing and died.

  • mural of George Floyd painted by the artist eme_freethinker on a wall at Mauerpark in Berlin

    In pictures: US protests over George Floyd, police killings rage in dozens of cities

    A 'gentle giant'

    Floyd grew up in Houston, Texas, and moved to Minneapolis in 2014 for work. Before his death, he was looking for work after having been laid off from his job as a security guard at a Latin bistro due to Minnesota's stay-at-home coronavirus restrictions. Standing 6 feet, 6 inches (1.98 meters) tall, his friends described him as a "gentle giant."

  • A man pleads with officers as crowds protesting the killing of G. Floyd clash with police in the blocks just north of the White House

    In pictures: US protests over George Floyd, police killings rage in dozens of cities

    From peaceful to violent

    Protests were mostly peaceful on Saturday, though some became violent as the night wore on. In Washington, D.C., the National Guard was deployed outside the White House. At least one person died in shootings in downtown Indianapolis; police said no officers were involved. Officers were injured in Philadelphia, while in New York two NYPD vehicles lurched into a crowd, knocking people to the ground.

  • A man carries a large chain out of the jewelry store Realm of the Goddess on Melrose Avenue after the front window was smashed in

    In pictures: US protests over George Floyd, police killings rage in dozens of cities

    Shops destroyed, looted

    In Los Angeles, protesters faced off with officers with shouts of "Black Lives Matter!" as police confronted crowds with batons and rubber bullets. In some cities including LA, Atlanta, New York, Chicago and Minneapolis, protests have turned into riots, with people looting and destroying local shops and businesses.

  • A man plays guitar next to a graffiti sign with When the Looting Starts the Shooting Starts

    In pictures: US protests over George Floyd, police killings rage in dozens of cities

    'When the looting starts…'

    President Donald Trump has threatened to send in the military to quell the protests, saying his "administration will stop mob violence and will stop it cold." Trump's response has inflamed tensions across the country. He blamed the rioting on alleged far-left groups, but Minnesota Governor Tim Walz told reporters he had heard multiple unconfirmed reports of white supremacists stoking the violence.

  • Demonstrators protest the killing of George Floyd outside of the city's 5th police precinct

    In pictures: US protests over George Floyd, police killings rage in dozens of cities

    Media in the crosshairs

    Many journalists covering the protests have found themselves targeted by law enforcement. On Friday, CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez and his crew were arrested while covering the story in Minneapolis, and several reporters have been hit with projectiles or detained while on air. DW's Stefan Simons was fired at by police twice as he reported on the unrest over the weekend.

  • Anti-racism protests at US Embassy in Berlin / Tod von George Floyd (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Soeder)

    In pictures: US protests over George Floyd, police killings rage in dozens of cities

    Going global

    North of the US border, in Canada, thousands of protesters took to the streets in Vancouver and Toronto. In Berlin, American expats and other demonstrators gathered outside the US Embassy. In London, protesters kneeled in Trafalgar Square before marching past the Houses of Parliament and stopping at the British capital's US Embassy.

  • Protesters hold their hands up in front of law enforcement personnel as demonstrators rally at the White House

    In pictures: US protests over George Floyd, police killings rage in dozens of cities

    At Trump's front door

    Protests raged in the US capital, Washington, after the district began its 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on Sunday. More than 1,000 demonstrators gathered in Lafayette Park, across from the White House, with some lighting fires outside the president's residence. The New York Times reported that Secret Service had brought Trump into a bunker as a safety precaution.

  • law enforcement officer takes position as a building burns

    In pictures: US protests over George Floyd, police killings rage in dozens of cities

    Curfews in major US cities

    Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, Detroit, Washington D.C. and other US cities extended curfews as protests entered a sixth night. The state of Arizona in the west instituted a statewide, weeklong curfew after demonstrators clashed with police. Around 5,000 troops from the National Guard also have been deployed in 15 US states.

  • Trump holds a bible up outside a church by the White House (Reuters/T. Brenner)

    In pictures: US protests over George Floyd, police killings rage in dozens of cities

    Trump threatens to bring in US military

    In the face of renewed protests on Sunday, Trump threatened to deploy the military if states failed to "defend their residents." As he made his remarks, security authorities used tear gas and rubber bullets to force protesters from nearby Lafayette Park. Trump then walked from his residence to a church in the park, where he held a bible aloft during a photo opportunity.

  • Protest Times Square in New York (Getty Images/AFP/T.A. Clary)

    In pictures: US protests over George Floyd, police killings rage in dozens of cities

    Peaceful demonstrations

    Many protests in the US have remained peaceful, with groups of demonstrators standing together against police brutality. In Manhattan's Times Square, protesters lay on the ground with their hands behind their back, mimicking the position Floyd was in when he was killed. Though some protesters have resorted to violence, several US mayors and governors have praised protests.

    Author: Martin Kuebler


