 Stars join ′Stand Up for Ukraine′ campaign | Culture | Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 08.04.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Culture

Stars join 'Stand Up for Ukraine' campaign

Billie Eilish, Madonna and Elton John are among dozens of stars taking part in the digital event to raise money for Ukrainian and other refugees worldwide.

Elton John wearing starry blue sunglasses.

Elton John is just one of many superstars participating in the 'Stand Up for Ukraine' social media campaign

Many of the world's top artists, entertainers, athletes and advocates will join in a global social media rally on Friday to raise billions in aid for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and support refugees worldwide.

"Stand Up for Ukraine" will see music stars such as Billie Eilish, Madonna, Celine Dion, Katy Perry, Elton John, Stevie Wonder and Bruce Springsteen appealing for donations and other forms of support for those affected inside Ukraine, as well as for the millions of refugees who have fled the country.

According to non-governmental organization Global Citizen, multiple-Grammy Award winner Jon Batiste, Miley Cyrus, Billy Joel, The Weeknd, U2, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and German singer Herbert Grönemeyer are also planning to take part.

It's not just limited to stars, however: Anyone can join this global social media rally today by creating and uploading a video asking world leaders to take action on the global refugee crisis. 

This move comes in response to a new video from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy , in which he called on the international community to help those affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"I ask you to support Ukraine, to support Ukrainians with the 'Stand Up for Ukraine' motto," he said.

"I'm inviting everybody: musicians, actors, athletes, businessmen, politicians, everybody. Everyone who wants to join this movement and 'Stand Up for Ukraine.'"

Dire consequences of war

More than 12 million Ukrainians are currently in need of emergency aid — food, water, shelter and health care — following the Russian invasion of their country on February 24.

Russia's relentless bombing campaign has since killed many civilians, with entire cities rendered uninhabitable through the destruction of apartment blocks, key infrastructure and health care facilities.

Furthermore, many vulnerable people — the elderly, children and people with disabilities — are forced to remain in Ukraine, unable to flee the country.

Rally participants will encourage citizens to call on governments, institutions, corporations and individuals to donate to humanitarian efforts for Ukraine, as well as for refugees from other conflicts, such as Yemen, South Sudan and Afghanistan

Watch video 02:22

Ukraine: Dangerous escape from war-destroyed Mariupol

 

Raising billions for Ukrainian and other refugees worldwide

The global social media rally comes on the eve of a pledging event in Warsaw scheduled for Saturday, April 9, convened by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Together, the "Stand Up for Ukraine" social media rally and pledging event are seeking to raise billions of dollars to bolster the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees' system, which currently requires approximately $10 billion in funding to support not just those affected by the war in Ukraine, but also the more than 100 million forcibly displaced people in more than 133 countries and territories around the globe.

Referring to the current Ukrainian crisis, von der Leyen said in a statement that according to UNICEF a Ukrainian child has become a refugee almost every single second since Russia invaded the country.

She added that the European Union is catering to the needs of the millions of refugees it hosts, but will further step up its efforts.

"Together, we can give them a safe home and bring some light in their lives at this dark hour." 

For more information about "Stand Up for Ukraine" or on how to pledge help, visit www.forukraine.com.

  • A member of the civil guard rescues a baby that was separated from its parents, who were migrants, in the sea off Ceuta, Spain

    Refugees: Fleeing danger worldwide

    Saved from the sea

    This baby was just a couple of months old when a Spanish police diver saved it from drowning. In May 2021, Morocco temporarily relaxed its control of the border with Ceuta. Thousands of people tried to enter the Spanish enclave by swimming along the North African coast. This photograph is seen as an iconic representation of the migration crisis in Ceuta.

  • African migrant day labourers seeking small jobs, wait under a bridge in the Libyan capital Tripoli to be hired by potential employers

    Refugees: Fleeing danger worldwide

    No prospects

    The Mediterranean Sea is one of the world's most dangerous migration routes. Many African refugees who try and fail to cross the water to Europe get stuck in Libya. They are constantly fighting to survive, and often have to work in miserable conditions. These young men in Tripoli, many of them still minors, are waiting in the hope of picking up casual work.

  • A Rohingya refugee carries her belongings to a temporary shelter after a fire destroyed a Rohingya refugee camp

    Refugees: Fleeing danger worldwide

    Life in a suitcase

    Some 40% of refugees are children. In recent years, 1.1 million people from the Rohingya Muslim minority have fled violence by the Myanmar military and crossed into Bangladesh. The Cox's Bazar refugee camp is one of the largest in the world. SOS Children's Villages, an NGO, has warned that violence, drugs and human trafficking are a growing problem there, as are child labor and child marriage.

  • An Ethiopian woman stands at a window of a temporary shelter at the Village 8 refugee transit camp

    Refugees: Fleeing danger worldwide

    Latest crisis

    Recently, the civil war in the Ethiopian region of Tigray has triggered another major refugee movement. More than 90% of the Tigray population is currently dependent on humanitarian aid. Around 1.6 million people have fled to Sudan — 720,000 of whom are children. They are stuck in transit camps, facing an uncertain future.

  • A family sits on a sidewalk in Athens, surrounded by bags

    Refugees: Fleeing danger worldwide

    Where should refugees go?

    The Greek islands are refugee hot spots, with people from Syria and Afghanistan regularly attempting to reach them from Turkey. Many refugees were housed in the Moria camp on the island of Lesbos — until it burned down last September. After that, this family came to Athens. But what happens next? The EU has been trying for years to agree on a communal strategy and refugee policy, without success.

  • Afghan refugee children are seen at Afghan Basti refugee camp on a winter day outside Islamabad, Pakistan

    Refugees: Fleeing danger worldwide

    A harsh existence

    There's no school for these Afghan children, who live in a refugee camp in Pakistan. The camp has existed ever since the Soviet intervention in Afghanistan in 1979. Living conditions there are bad: The camp lacks both drinking water and proper accommodation.

  • Venezuelan refugees walk to a school where a temporary shelter has been set up

    Refugees: Fleeing danger worldwide

    Vital support from aid organizations

    Many Venezuelan families, seeing no future for themselves in their home country, have crossed into neighboring Colombia. There, they receive support from the Red Cross. The NGO provides medical and humanitarian aid, and has set up a transit camp in a school in the border town of Arauquita.

  • Children sit at school desks in a classroom

    Refugees: Fleeing danger worldwide

    Learning to integrate

    Many refugees hope for better future for their children in Germany. At the Lernfreunde Haus in Karlsruhe, refugee children are prepared for entry into the German school system. However, during the COVID pandemic they have missed out on this key element to help them integrate into the new society.

    Author: Sabine Faber


 