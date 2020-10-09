 Sri Lanka on the brink of bankruptcy | Global 3000 - The Globalization Program | DW | 24.06.2022

Global 3000

Sri Lanka on the brink of bankruptcy

With debts of more than $50bn owed to foreign creditors, Sri Lanka is on the brink of bankruptcy and facing its worst economic crisis since independence. The country is fast running out of gasoline and medicine.

BdTD Sri Lanka | Warteschlange an einer Tankstelle

Also on Global 3000:

 

DW Sendung Global 3000 - Schiffstransporte

The environmental toll of shipping freight

Shipping accounts for about 3% of global emissions, just behind the aviation industry, and more than all coal-fueled power plants in the US. So why doesn't shipping get more attention? How has it managed to stay under the radar?

 

Global 3000 | 13.09.21 | Chile Araukarienbäume

Indigenous peoples and Chile's Araucaria Forest

The monkey puzzle tree is one of the oldest tree species in the world, dating back to the dinosaur age. Climate change and deforestation are a threat to the trees, but in areas inhabited by indigenous peoples in Chile, their numbers are increasing.

 

DW Sendung Global 3000 - Südafrika

Global Snack - South African Roosterkoek

"Roosterkoek" is a bread snack with a filling, that's been made in the Western Cape for centuries. No one makes them better than Casper Moss at the Route 27 snackbar.

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

MON 27.06.2022 – 00:30 UTC
MON 27.06.2022 – 05:02 UTC
MON 27.06.2022 – 11:30 UTC
MON 27.06.2022 – 19:30 UTC
TUE 28.06.2022 – 23:30 UTC
WED 29.06.2022 – 02:30 UTC
WED 29.06.2022 – 21:30 UTC
FRI 01.07.2022 – 08:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

FRI 01.07.2022 – 08:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

