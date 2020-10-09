Sri Lanka on the brink of bankruptcy

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
With debts of more than $50bn owed to foreign creditors, Sri Lanka is on the brink of bankruptcy and facing its worst economic crisis since independence. The country is fast running out of gasoline and medicine.
Also on Global 3000:
The environmental toll of shipping freight
Shipping accounts for about 3% of global emissions, just behind the aviation industry, and more than all coal-fueled power plants in the US. So why doesn't shipping get more attention? How has it managed to stay under the radar?
Indigenous peoples and Chile's Araucaria Forest
The monkey puzzle tree is one of the oldest tree species in the world, dating back to the dinosaur age. Climate change and deforestation are a threat to the trees, but in areas inhabited by indigenous peoples in Chile, their numbers are increasing.
Global Snack - South African Roosterkoek
"Roosterkoek" is a bread snack with a filling, that's been made in the Western Cape for centuries. No one makes them better than Casper Moss at the Route 27 snackbar.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
MON 27.06.2022 – 00:30 UTC
MON 27.06.2022 – 05:02 UTC
MON 27.06.2022 – 11:30 UTC
MON 27.06.2022 – 19:30 UTC
TUE 28.06.2022 – 23:30 UTC
WED 29.06.2022 – 02:30 UTC
WED 29.06.2022 – 21:30 UTC
FRI 01.07.2022 – 08:30 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
DW Deutsch+
FRI 01.07.2022 – 08:30 UTC
Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3