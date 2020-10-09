Sri Lanka on the brink of bankruptcy

Also on Global 3000:

The environmental toll of shipping freight

Shipping accounts for about 3% of global emissions, just behind the aviation industry, and more than all coal-fueled power plants in the US. So why doesn't shipping get more attention? How has it managed to stay under the radar?

Indigenous peoples and Chile's Araucaria Forest

The monkey puzzle tree is one of the oldest tree species in the world, dating back to the dinosaur age. Climate change and deforestation are a threat to the trees, but in areas inhabited by indigenous peoples in Chile, their numbers are increasing.

Global Snack - South African Roosterkoek

"Roosterkoek" is a bread snack with a filling, that's been made in the Western Cape for centuries. No one makes them better than Casper Moss at the Route 27 snackbar.

