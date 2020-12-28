 Sports news feed: Gabriel Clemens beats darts world champion | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 28.12.2020

Sports

Sports news feed: Gabriel Clemens beats darts world champion

Germany's Gabriel Clemens has pulled off a major upset at the darts World Championship, defeating title holder Peter Wright. Meanwhile, Roger Federer is to miss the Australian Open as he recovers from knee surgery.

Großbritannien | Darts-WM in London | Gabriel Clemens aus Deutschland

  • Gabriel Clemens beats world darts champion
  • Roger Federer to miss Australian Open
  • Christian Gross takes helm at Schalke

December 28

Germany's Gabriel Clemens knocks off world champion

German darts player Gabriel Clemens has pulled off a major upset, knocking out defending champion Peter Wright at the PDC World Championship at London's Alexander Palace. 

"Peter is world champion and a great guy. So, I'm delighted to have beaten him. This is an incredible night for me," said the 37-year-old Clemens following the highly dramatic 4-3 win on Sunday night. 

Wright said: "He didn't let up, and when he did let up, I couldn't take advantage of it. Congratulations to him."  

Clemens now moves on to take on Poland's Krzysztof Ratajski in the round of 16. 

Roger Federer to miss Australian Open

Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer will miss the Australian Open for the first time in his career as he continues his recovery from two rounds of knee surgery, organizers announced on Monday.

The 39-year-old Swiss, a huge favorite with the Melbourne crowds, hadn't missed the Australian Open since his debut in 2000, winning the trophy six times.

"In the end Roger ran out of time to get himself ready for the rigors of a Grand Slam and he's very disappointed he won't be coming to Melbourne in 2021," said tournament director Craig Tiley.

"We wish him all the best as he prepares for his comeback later in the year and look forward to seeing him in Melbourne in 2022."

This year's Australian Open is to start later than usual, on February 8, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Christian Gross named Schalke head coach

Schalke have officially appointed Christian Gross as their new coach, hoping that he can end the team's 29-game winless streak in the Bundesliga stretching back into last season. Schalke are currently dead last in the Bundesliga with just four points from 13 matches.

"The next five months will be all about managing to stay in the Bundesliga,'' Schalke sporting director Jochen Schneider said as Gross was unveiled on Sunday

"Christian Gross has shown in both Germany and England that he can successfully take on challenges like this.''

The 66-year-old Swiss, whose former teams also include Stuttgart and Tottenham, is Schalke's fourt coach of the season, after David Wagner, Manuel Baum and Huub Stevens, who took over for just two games on an interim basis after Baum was fired on Dec. 18.

"We need to have a good atmosphere in and around the team to be successful again. I will give everything so that we can accomplish our goals together,'' Gross said in a statement posted on Schalke's website.

