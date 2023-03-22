  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
World Water Day
War in Ukraine
Xi in Moscow
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez
Sanchez blasted Vox for putting forth a 'destructive' no-confidence motionImage: Eduardo Parra/EUROPA PRESS/dpa/picture alliance
PoliticsSpain

Spain's PM Sanchez survives no-confidence vote

29 minutes ago

The motion to oust Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was put forth by far-right party Vox with the help of an 89-year-old former communist, while traditional conservatives abstained from the vote.

https://p.dw.com/p/4P5BM

Spain's legislators on Wednesday rejected a move to oust Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, following 14 hours of debate in the 350-seat parliament.

Sanchez, of the Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE), is currently leading a governing coalition with the left-wing alternative alliance United We Can (Unidas Podemos) and the support of smaller Catalan and Basque parties.

The vote of no confidence comes just two months before local and regional elections are to take place in Spain.

It was the second move to oust him in the current legislative period. Both attempts were brought on by the far-right populist party by Vox.

Sanchez: PP 'closer to far right'

Some 201 lawmakers voted against the no-confidence motion, while 53 voted in favor and 91 abstained. Of those who supported it, 52 were members of Vox and one was an independent member of parliament.

The abstaining votes all came from the conservative Partido Popular (PP), the largest opposition party in the legislature. 

"It is remarkable and revealing to see the traditional right ... getting closer and closer to the far right," Sanchez said, accusing PP of having abstained in order to appease Vox.

The parliamentary debate was marked by acrimony, with legislators attacking each other over personal and policy issues, involving anything from climate change, feminism, the economy and Spanish democracy.

Sanchez blasted Vox for fomenting "hate" and putting forth a "destructive" no-confidence motion.

Ex-communist joins far-right move

In 2019, Vox entered parliament and became Spain's third-largest party. The movement has gained ground — last year it won its first share of power in one of Spain's regional governments alongside the PP.

The far-right party has accused Sanchez's government of promoting illegal immigration and being too close to separatist parties in Catalonia and the Basque Country.

Vox's no-confidence move on Wednesday was defended by an unlikely figure, an independent parliamentarian, Ramon Tamames. He does not belong to Vox and was once a communist who was instrumental in Spain's transition to democracy.

Eighty-nine-year-old Tamames said he was seeking to protect the "Spanish nation" from a leftist government that was supported by Catalonian and Basque pro-independence parties.

Vox leader Santiago Abascal said he was "satisfied" with the result, even though the motion did not go through. "Once again, we have exposed one of the worst governments in our history," he told reporters. 

"We knew what the outcome (of the vote) would be but above all we were satisfied with the debate, we wanted this government to be exposed and it was," Abascal added.

jcg/nm (dpa, Reuters, EFE)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Xi Jinping zu Besuch in Moskau

Xi ends trip to Russia as China grows more emboldened

Politics8 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A convoy carrying men with guns along on a dirt road

DR Congo: Powerless against rebels

DR Congo: Powerless against rebels

ConflictsMarch 21, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Refugees collecting water at Pang village in India's eastern state of Mizoram near the Myanmar border

India: Will there be a roll back of Myanmar's refugees?

India: Will there be a roll back of Myanmar's refugees?

Migration2 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Moro and Lina seen from behind as they raise their joint hands to the sea

Germany denies entry to foreign spouses

Germany denies entry to foreign spouses

SocietyMarch 21, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a ceremony to launch the TurkStream gas pipeline

Will Turkey ever become a Russian gas hub?

Will Turkey ever become a Russian gas hub?

Business7 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Iran players listen to national anthem

New hope for football in the Middle East

New hope for football in the Middle East

Soccer6 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Los Angeles is looking into putting purified recycled water directly back into drinking water systems.

Los Angeles looks to recycle wastewater

Los Angeles looks to recycle wastewater

Nature and Environment2 hours ago02:27 min
More from North America

Latin America

BG Erdbeben Ecuador

Strong Ecuador earthquake leaves trail of destruction

Strong Ecuador earthquake leaves trail of destruction

CatastropheMarch 20, 20236 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage