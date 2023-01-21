More than 100 groups on the right of Spanish politics called the rally in central MadridImage: Burak Akbulut/AA/picture alliance
Spain: Thousands stage anti-government protest in Madrid
37 minutes ago
Right-wing and far-right parties organized the rally, accusing leftist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez of doing deals with coup leaders and terrorists. Spain is due for local, regional and national elections this year.
The protest, called by dozens of right-leaning civil society groups and backed by the center-right Popular Party (PP) and the far-right Vox party, came in a key election year for Spain.
The central government said around 30,000 people gathered at Madrid's Cibeles Square, while organizers said some 700,000 people attended.
Sanchez labeled a 'traitor'
The demonstrators waved Spanish flags and chanted "Sanchez, resign!" or "traitor!" as they denounced the government.
Vox leader Santiago Abascal told the crowd the government had "trampled the constitution by locking up Spaniards," in reference to COVID lockdowns, which were initially among the harshest in the world.
Speaking to reporters, Abascal denounced "the worst government in history" that "has divided Spaniards and freed rapists and coup leaders."
Lacking a parliamentary majority, Sanchez has been forced to negotiate with Catalan and Basque separatists to pass bills.
The right was angered by the government's decision to abolish the crime of sedition, of which nine separatist leaders were convicted over their role in the Catalonia region's failed independence bid in 2017.