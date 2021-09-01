Visit the new DW website

ETA (Euskadi Ta Askatasuna)

ETA is an acronym for Euskadi Ta Askatasuna and refers to an armed Basque nationalist and separatist organization in northern Spain and southwestern France.

ETA was founded in 1959 and developed from a group promoting traditional Basque culture to a paramilitary group engaged in a violent campaign of bombing, assassinations and throughout Spanish territory. Its goal was gaining independence. Since 1989 it repeatedly declared ceasfires and finally a willingness to negotiate a "definitive end" to its operations and disband completely. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content related to ETA.

Josu Urrutikoetxea, the last known chief of now-extinct Basque separatist militant group ETA, is pictured during a break at the Paris court house, Wednesday Oct.21, 2020. Josu Urrutikoetxea is retried on French charges of terrorist activity in the early 2010s. He was originally convicted in absentia in this case in 2017. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

Former Basque separatist leader acquitted on one charge 01.09.2021

A French court did not find enough evidence to uphold Josu Ternera's conviction for membership of ETA between 2011 and 2013. The former separatist leader still has another case to answer to.
Spaniens oberster Gerichtshof hat am 6.11.2002 die Festnahme des baskisch-separatistischen Parlamentariers Jose Antonio Urrutikoetxea (Archivbild vom 20.4.2002) angeordnet. Der frühere Anführer der Terror-Organisation ETA, der in Spanien unter dem Namen Josu Ternera bekannt ist, war einer gerichtlichen Vorladung nicht gefolgt. Der Untersuchungsrichter Jose Ramon Soriano hatte den Abgeordneten zu dessen Beteiligung an einem Bombenanschlag im Jahr 1987 in Saragossa befragen wollen, bei dem elf Menschen - darunter fünf Kinder - getötet worden waren. |.

Ex-ETA leader Josu Ternera detained in France 16.05.2019

The fugitive former political leader of the Basque separatist organization ETA has been caught in France, the Spanish Interior Ministry confirmed on Thursday.
epa03887421 A public cleaning services' worker removes a graffiti reading 'Gora ETA' (Long live ETA) in support of the Basque terrorist band ETA in downtown Pamplona, province of Navarra, northern Spain, 28 September 2013. The Basque ETA group announced in a statement released on 27 September at the Gara newspaper's website on the occassion of the 'Gudari Eguna' (Basque Soldier Day) that it can not renounce its fighting path instead of the band defends the national reconciliation with the central government. EPA/JESUS DIGES +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Inside Europe: The Basque region and ETA's disbandment 11.05.2018

The Basque separatist group ETA has announced its disbandment. Between 1968 and 2010, ETA claimed over 800 victims as part of its campaign for an independent Basque state. That bid failed and following a definitive ceasefire by ETA in 2011, many have welcomed the widely anticipated disbandment of the group. But keeping the peace in northern Spain may not be easy as Guy Hedgecoe reports.
DUBLIN, IRELAND - APRIL 30: Flags of the European Union countries are gathered together ahead of the EU enlargement ceremony April 30, 2004 in Dublin, Ireland. Ten new nations, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia will tomorrow become members of the EU, in the biggest expansion of the Union since it began. (Photo by Ian Waldie/Getty Images)

Inside Europe 10.05.2018 11.05.2018

French President Macron speaks exclusively to DW about how he tried to keep the US in the Iran nuclear deal – Can the EU salvage the nuclear accord? – The Czech connection to Novichok - Concern about Europe's intensive farming - Basque separatist group ETA disbands - France's "stolen children" from the island of Reunion - An American take on the Bridge at Remagen - Polyamory takes off in Norway.
FILE - In this file image made from video provided on Oct. 20, 2011, masked members of the Basque separatist group ETA raise their fists in unison following a news conference at an unknown location. ETA says it has given up its entire arsenal of weapons and explosives to civil society groups — but warns the disarmament process isn't formally complete. After giving up all its weaponry (arms and explosives) to Basque civil society representatives, it is now a disarmed organization, the militant group said in a letter, dated Friday, April 7, 2017, and signed with the ETA's seal, published by the BBC on its website. (Gara via AP, File) |

In final letter to Spain, Basque separatists ETA end 'all political activity' 03.05.2018

After waging a decadeslong struggle, ETA's announcement has marked the definitive end to its bloody campaign for an independent state. But some have rejected the separatist group's declaration, calling it "propaganda."
epa03887421 A public cleaning services' worker removes a graffiti reading 'Gora ETA' (Long live ETA) in support of the Basque terrorist band ETA in downtown Pamplona, province of Navarra, northern Spain, 28 September 2013. The Basque ETA group announced in a statement released on 27 September at the Gara newspaper's website on the occassion of the 'Gudari Eguna' (Basque Soldier Day) that it can not renounce its fighting path instead of the band defends the national reconciliation with the central government. EPA/JESUS DIGES +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Basque ETA separatists announce they are 'completely' dissolving 02.05.2018

The Basque militant group ETA has decided to disband and end its "political initiative" after a 60-year campaign for independence from Spain. Spanish officials, however, said they would keep pursuing the "terrorists."
09.12.2017 *** Basque hold a banner reading Peace in the Basque country, prisoners now, during a demonstration in Paris, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Basque separatists march on Paris after protests at prisons around the country as they urge the release of Basques imprisoned for separatist activity. (AP Photo/Bob Edme) |

Basque protesters in Paris demand ETA prisoner rights 09.12.2017

Thousands of protesters have rallied in Paris, demanding reduced jail sentences for members of the Basque separatist group ETA. They say the government needs to make concessions if it's serious about a peace process.
FILE PHOTO: A municipal worker paints over graffiti reading ETA, The People Are With You the day after Basque separatist group ETA announced a definitive cessation of armed activity, in the Basque town of Guernica, Spain, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent West/File photo

ETA: We still want an independent Basque state 16.04.2017

A Basque newspaper says the separatist group has not abandoned its goal of achieving an independent state. A week ago, ETA gave up its arms to French authorities, ending a four decade campaign of terror.
Infos für alle: The remaining members of the Al-Youseff family recuperate from the April 4, 2017 chemical attack on the town of Khan Sheikhoun in Syria in the Turkish border town of Reyhanli. Date: April 9, 2017 Photographer/Copyright: Natalie Carney (DW Correspondent) AlYouseff Family 1: The few remaining members of the AlYouseff family Hinweis für alle: Nur in Zusammenhang mit den WorldLink Beitrag A Syrian family torn apart zu verwenden

WorldLink: In the face of terror 14.04.2017

Meet the Syrian family torn apart in the Idlib chemical attack, the long shadow cast by the Basque terrorist group ETA and how football fans responded to the bomb attack on German team Borussia Dortmund. Plus: Find out why an Indian ad for a blocked nose remedy is causing watery eyes, and explore the world of J-Pop.
