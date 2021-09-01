ETA (Euskadi Ta Askatasuna)

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
ETA is an acronym for Euskadi Ta Askatasuna and refers to an armed Basque nationalist and separatist organization in northern Spain and southwestern France.
ETA was founded in 1959 and developed from a group promoting traditional Basque culture to a paramilitary group engaged in a violent campaign of bombing, assassinations and throughout Spanish territory. Its goal was gaining independence. Since 1989 it repeatedly declared ceasfires and finally a willingness to negotiate a "definitive end" to its operations and disband completely. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content related to ETA.
The Basque separatist group ETA has announced its disbandment. Between 1968 and 2010, ETA claimed over 800 victims as part of its campaign for an independent Basque state. That bid failed and following a definitive ceasefire by ETA in 2011, many have welcomed the widely anticipated disbandment of the group. But keeping the peace in northern Spain may not be easy as Guy Hedgecoe reports.
French President Macron speaks exclusively to DW about how he tried to keep the US in the Iran nuclear deal – Can the EU salvage the nuclear accord? – The Czech connection to Novichok - Concern about Europe's intensive farming - Basque separatist group ETA disbands - France's "stolen children" from the island of Reunion - An American take on the Bridge at Remagen - Polyamory takes off in Norway.
After waging a decadeslong struggle, ETA's announcement has marked the definitive end to its bloody campaign for an independent state. But some have rejected the separatist group's declaration, calling it "propaganda."
Meet the Syrian family torn apart in the Idlib chemical attack, the long shadow cast by the Basque terrorist group ETA and how football fans responded to the bomb attack on German team Borussia Dortmund. Plus: Find out why an Indian ad for a blocked nose remedy is causing watery eyes, and explore the world of J-Pop.