ETA (Euskadi Ta Askatasuna)

ETA is an acronym for Euskadi Ta Askatasuna and refers to an armed Basque nationalist and separatist organization in northern Spain and southwestern France.

ETA was founded in 1959 and developed from a group promoting traditional Basque culture to a paramilitary group engaged in a violent campaign of bombing, assassinations and throughout Spanish territory. Its goal was gaining independence. Since 1989 it repeatedly declared ceasfires and finally a willingness to negotiate a "definitive end" to its operations and disband completely.