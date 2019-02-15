 Spain to hold early election on April 28 | News | DW | 15.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Spain to hold early election on April 28

Spain's government has called early elections to be held in April. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and the Socialist party had governed for nearly eight months after a no-confidence vote ousted former PM Mariano Rajoy.

Pedro Sanchéz

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Friday that Spain will hold early general elections on April 28. The move comes after the socialist PSOE government's budget legislation was defeated in parliament

"Spain needs to keep advancing, progressing with tolerance, respect, moderation and common sense," Sanchez told Spaniards in a television address. "I have proposed to dissolve parliament and call elections for April 28," the prime minister said. 

The elections will be the third parliamentary vote in Spain in a three and a half year period and will take place roughly one month before EU parliamentary elections are held.

"During these eight months, we have heard things that are very dangerous," Sanchez said of the current political discourse in Spain.

The socialist leader denounced the conservative opposition as obstructionist and decried right-wing accusations that he was an "illegitimate" head of government.

Read more: Spain: Will a snap election spell the end for Pedro Sanchez?

Budget impasse

To be approved, Sanchez's budget had hinged on the support of two separatist Catalan parties, who demanded that Spain recognize the region's right to self-determination in exchange for their vote.

Additionally, a trial of 12 separatist leaders that began last week in Madrid, further angered the Catalan parliamentary bloc.

The ruling socialist party ultimately rejected their demands and the budget was defeated. 

"You may call me traditional, but one cannot govern without a budget," Sanchez conceded to reporters on Friday.

A brief tenure

Sanchez has led Spain for merely eight months, after his predecessor Mariano Rajoy of the conservative party was ousted in a dramatic parliamentary no-confidence vote.

PSOE's fragile minority government was sustained by a tenuous coalition of far-left Podemos party, Basque nationalist lawmakers and — crucially — 17 Catalan separatist MPs.

Opinion polls project that Sanchez could obtain a large share of the vote, but the socialists would be unable to form a majority in parliament, even with the support of Podemos.

Read more: How dangerous is Spain's far-right Vox party?

The conservative parties PP, Ciudadanos and far-right Vox, which has seen a surge in support recently, could be able to form a majority together. Such a union has already been formed in regional parliament of Andalusia, after local elections took place there in December.

Watch video 02:01
Now live
02:01 mins.

Catalan separatist leaders on trial in Spain

jcg/rt (EFE, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Spain: Will a snap election spell the end for Pedro Sanchez?

The failure to pass a budget vote appears to be the last nail in the coffin of the prime minister's term, marked by bitter confrontation with right-wing parties and Catalan separatists. Santiago Saez reports from Madrid. (14.02.2019)  

Spain: Thousands demand Pedro Sanchez resign

Thousands of supporters of Spain's right-wing opposition have rallied in Madrid to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. Many are furious his government is negotiating with Catalonian separatists. (10.02.2019)  

Spain: Catalan separatists' trial begins amid tensions

Nine of the 12 Catalan separatist leaders are facing charges of rebellion for their role in a failed independence bid in 2017. Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, who led the campaign, is not among the defendants. (12.02.2019)  

How dangerous is Spain's far-right Vox party?

Spanish mainstream parties are cozying up to the far-right Vox after their electoral gains in Andalusia. Are social and economic progress in the region in danger? Enrique Anarte reports from Seville. (21.01.2019)  

Spain: Far-right party Vox to prop up Andalusia coalition in post-Franco first

The Vox party has agreed to support a center-right coalition in Spain's most populous region, ousting the Socialist incumbents. It's the first time a far-right party has played such a role since the Franco dictatorship. (10.01.2019)  

Spanish far-right on the rise after gains in Andalusia?

After Spain's Vox party won seats in Andalusia's regional parliament, is the far right making a comeback, all these years after the Franco era? DW spoke to political expert Luis Moreno Fernandez to find out. (05.12.2018)  

Spanish PM calls emergency meeting after budget rejected

After a defeat on a budget vote, Spain's government is set to hold crisis talks. The government will announce on Friday whether that means early elections. (13.02.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Catalan separatist leaders on trial in Spain  

Related content

Spaniens Premierminister Pedro Sanchez

Spain: Will a snap election spell the end for Pedro Sanchez? 14.02.2019

The failure to pass a budget vote was the last nail in the coffin of the prime minister's term, marked by bitter confrontation with right-wing parties and Catalan separatists. Santiago Saez reports from Madrid.

Rechte Opposition protestiert gegen Premier Pedro Sanchez in Madrid

Spain: Thousands demand Pedro Sanchez resign 10.02.2019

Thousands of supporters of Spain's right-wing opposition have rallied in Madrid to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. Many are furious his government is negotiating with Catalonian separatists.

Spaniens Premierminister Pedro Sanchez

Spanish PM calls emergency meeting after budget rejected 13.02.2019

After a defeat on a budget vote, Spain's government is set to hold crisis talks. The government will announce on Friday whether that means early elections.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 