Spain to hold early election on April 28

Spain's government has called early elections to be held in April. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and the Socialist party had governed for nearly eight months after a no-confidence vote ousted former PM Mariano Rajoy.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Friday that Spain will hold early general elections on April 28. The move comes after the socialist PSOE government's budget legislation was defeated in parliament.
"Spain needs to keep advancing, progressing with tolerance, respect, moderation and common sense," Sanchez told Spaniards in a television address. "I have proposed to dissolve parliament and call elections for April 28," the prime minister said.
The elections will be the third parliamentary vote in Spain in a three and a half year period and will take place roughly one month before EU parliamentary elections are held.
"During these eight months, we have heard things that are very dangerous," Sanchez said of the current political discourse in Spain.
The socialist leader denounced the conservative opposition as obstructionist and decried right-wing accusations that he was an "illegitimate" head of government.
Read more: Spain: Will a snap election spell the end for Pedro Sanchez?
Budget impasse
To be approved, Sanchez's budget had hinged on the support of two separatist Catalan parties, who demanded that Spain recognize the region's right to self-determination in exchange for their vote.
Additionally, a trial of 12 separatist leaders that began last week in Madrid, further angered the Catalan parliamentary bloc.
The ruling socialist party ultimately rejected their demands and the budget was defeated.
"You may call me traditional, but one cannot govern without a budget," Sanchez conceded to reporters on Friday.
A brief tenure
Sanchez has led Spain for merely eight months, after his predecessor Mariano Rajoy of the conservative party was ousted in a dramatic parliamentary no-confidence vote.
PSOE's fragile minority government was sustained by a tenuous coalition of far-left Podemos party, Basque nationalist lawmakers and — crucially — 17 Catalan separatist MPs.
Opinion polls project that Sanchez could obtain a large share of the vote, but the socialists would be unable to form a majority in parliament, even with the support of Podemos.
Read more: How dangerous is Spain's far-right Vox party?
The conservative parties PP, Ciudadanos and far-right Vox, which has seen a surge in support recently, could be able to form a majority together. Such a union has already been formed in regional parliament of Andalusia, after local elections took place there in December.
jcg/rt (EFE, AFP)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The failure to pass a budget vote appears to be the last nail in the coffin of the prime minister's term, marked by bitter confrontation with right-wing parties and Catalan separatists. Santiago Saez reports from Madrid. (14.02.2019)
Thousands of supporters of Spain's right-wing opposition have rallied in Madrid to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. Many are furious his government is negotiating with Catalonian separatists. (10.02.2019)
Nine of the 12 Catalan separatist leaders are facing charges of rebellion for their role in a failed independence bid in 2017. Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, who led the campaign, is not among the defendants. (12.02.2019)
Spanish mainstream parties are cozying up to the far-right Vox after their electoral gains in Andalusia. Are social and economic progress in the region in danger? Enrique Anarte reports from Seville. (21.01.2019)
The Vox party has agreed to support a center-right coalition in Spain's most populous region, ousting the Socialist incumbents. It's the first time a far-right party has played such a role since the Franco dictatorship. (10.01.2019)
After Spain's Vox party won seats in Andalusia's regional parliament, is the far right making a comeback, all these years after the Franco era? DW spoke to political expert Luis Moreno Fernandez to find out. (05.12.2018)