Spain: Catalan separatists' trial begins amid tensions

The trial of 12 Catalan secessionist leaders involved in an attempt to secede from Spain got underway in the country's Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The long-awaited trial has re-ignited tensions over the future of Catalonia. Hundreds of police, including from anti-terrorism units, have been deployed around the court building in Madrid.

Catalonia declared independence from Spain in October 2017 following a referendum that had been carried out in defiance of a court ban. The declaration sparked Spain's worst political crisis since the death of dictator Francisco Franco in 1975.

Serious charges

The defendants are facing charges of rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds, charges which carry a jail term of up to 25 years.

Nine of the accused have been jailed without bail since late 2017 and early 2018, including former Catalan vice president and regional economy minister Oriol Junqueras and former speaker of the Catalan regional parliament Carme Forcadell, who read out the declaration of independence in the assembly.

The defendants are not scheduled to speak in court on the first day of the trial, which is reserved for procedural issues.

The trial, which will be transmitted live on national television, is expected to last three months, with the verdicts delivered several months later.

Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, who fled to Belgium days after the independence declaration, is not among the defendants. Spain does not try suspects in absentia for major offences.

In Berlin on Tuesday, Puigdemont said the trial marked a stress test for Spain's democracy.

"I trust, however, that the Spanish state will take advantage of this chance to issue the correct sentence, which is absolution," he said.

'Politically motivated' trial

Catalan separatists have rejected the trial as a politically motivated "farce."

"The world is looking at Madrid ... what they want is not to judge but to condemn on political reasons," Olivier Peter, a lawyer for one of the accused, told reporters on Monday.

Catalonia declares independence from Spain The declaration As the world watched, Catalonia's parliament voted 70 to 10 for the region to declare its independence from Spain. "Our legitimate parliament has taken a very important step. This is the people's mandate," Puigdemont said after the decision. Dozens of opposition lawmakers from the Socialist Party, Citizens Party and Popular Party had walked out of the parliament chamber to boycott the vote.

Catalonia declares independence from Spain The despair Within an hour of the Catalan vote, the Spanish Senate in Madrid passed a bill to trigger Article 155 of the Spanish constitution. The measure will allow the central government to suspend Catalonia's autonomy. Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said he would sack Catalonia’s government and set new regional elections for December 21.

Catalonia declares independence from Spain The dismissal European leaders were quick to condemn the independence declaration. EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said the Union "doesn't need any more cracks," while EU Council President Donald Tusk said Madrid "remains our only interlocutor." Leaders in Germany, France, Italy and the UK voiced their support for Madrid. The US also chimed in, saying "Catalonia is an integral part of Spain."

Catalonia declares independence from Spain The dispute Barcelona and Madrid had been in a standoff since 93 percent of voters opted for Catalan independence in an October 1 referendum marred by police violence. Spain said the poll was illegal and stressed the low voter turnout of 43 percent. It subsequently threatened to suspend the region's autonomy if Catalan leaders did not stop their drive for independence.

Catalonia declares independence from Spain The defiance Many had expected tensions to ease on October 26 when Catalan President Carles Puigdemont was expected to call snap elections to bow to a key Spanish government demand. But Puigdemont refused, saying that he did not have enough "guarantees" from Madrid. Instead, he called on the Catalan parliament to decide on how to respond to Spain's threat to suspend the region's autonomy.

Catalonia declares independence from Spain The dream Tens of thousands of pro-independence protesters had taken to the streets of Barcelona ahead of the independence declaration to demand the region's secession and the release of two leaders of pro-independence organizations, Jordi Cuixart and Jordi Sanchez. Independence has divided Catalonia. Many who supported continued unity with Spain refused to vote in the October 1 referendum.

Catalonia declares independence from Spain The delight The pro-independence crowds outside the Catalan parliament immediately rejoiced after hearing the independence declaration. Many people were draped in the "Estelada" flag associated with Catalan independence. Some reportedly called for the Spanish flag to be removed from the Catalan government palace as regional lawmakers arrived from the parliament. (Author: Alexander Pearson) Author: Alexander Pearson



Pro-independence Catalan leader Quim Torra, who will attend the opening session of the trial, called for the acquittal of the defendants.

"We're at the Supreme Court to accuse the Spanish state of violating the civil and political rights of all Catalans," Torra tweeted after holding a banner that read: "Deciding is not an offence."

Secessionists have called on Catalans to briefly stop work at midday on Tuesday in protest against the trial, and to join a rally in Barcelona in the evening. Another major demonstration is planned for the weekend.

Right-wing rally

On Sunday, tens of thousands of people took part in a mass protest called by right-wing and far-right parties in Madrid against Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez over his negotiations with Catalan separatists.

Sanchez, who came to power in June with the support of Catalan nationalist parties, had resumed talks which were called off by his predecessor Mariano Rajoy.

But the talks broke down last week after Catalan separatists maintained their demand to hold an independence referendum.

Snap polls?

Sanchez's minority government needs the support of Catalan separatist parties to approve its 2019 budget, scheduled to come up for vote on Wednesday.

The separatists have so far vowed to block the bill, which could force Sanchez to call a snap parliamentary poll later this year.

Sanchez said on Tuesday he expected both the right and pro-independence lawmakers to vote against his budget.

"They both want the same: a divided Catalonia and a divided Spain. We are working for a Catalonia in peace and a united Spain," he tweeted.

