 Catalan separatists launch hunger strike in Spanish jail | News | DW | 01.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Catalan separatists launch hunger strike in Spanish jail

The jailed Catalan leaders have accused Spanish authorities of failing to provide legal guarantees for a fair trial. Spanish prosecutors are seeking long prison terms for the duo's involvement in an independence bid.

Silhouette of people with one person holding a Catalan independence flag

Two Catalan separatist leaders on Saturday began an indefinite hunger strike in a Spanish jail as they await trial for their involvement in an outlawed independence referendum, according to their lawyer Jordi Pina.

"I did not recommend this action," said Pina. "It is a decision of my clients and they have my full support."

The two men are Jordi Sanchez, who once led the grassroots Catalan National Assembly (ANC) separatist movement, and Jordi Turull, an ex-minister in the Catalan government and failed regional president candidate.

'Never give up'

Sanchez and Turull accused Spain's top court of preventing their appeals from making it to the European Court of Human Rights, they said in a statement read by their lawyer.

"We will never give up on our right to a fair trail," the duo said.

But the Spanish government affirmed that Sanchez and Turull would be treated no differently than other citizens.

"Like all citizens who are subject to and protected by the rule of law, the separatist leaders will receive a fair trial," said Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Read more: Is Catalan independence a second coup in democratic Spain?

Jordi Turull walks past Spanish police

Jordi Turull, a failed Catalan president candidate, was jailed for his alleged involvement in organizing an illegal independence bid

Solidarity

Spanish prosecutors have accused Sanchez and Turull of sedition and rebellion, and are seeking long jail terms for those involved in the controversial referendum.

Last year, Madrid imposed direct rule after the Catalan government orchestrated an independence referendum, which was outlawed by Spain's Supreme Court prior to the vote.

Elections last December brought separatist parties back to power, but internal feuding has prevented them from moving forward on their independence cause.

But that didn't stop Catalan President Quim Torra from offering "solidarity" with Sanchez and Turull. "It's my personal view that penal law is being used for vengeance," said Torra.

Read more: In Catalonia, language and identity go hand in hand

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

  • Greek ruins in Empuries

    Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history

    Rich ancient heritage

    Catalonia has been settled by the Phoenicians, the Etruscans and the Greeks, who were mainly in the coastal areas of Rosas and Empuries (above). Then came the Romans, who built more settlements and infrastructure. Catalonia remained a part of the Roman Empire until it was conquered by the Visigoths in the fifth century.

  • Boarding of James I in Salou to conquer Majorca, an engraving in The Catalan Illustration, 1904

    Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history

    Counties and independence

    Catalonia was conquered by Arabs in 711 AD. The Frankish king Charlemagne stopped their advance at Tours on the Loire River and, by 759, the north of Catalonia was once again Christian. In 1137, the counties that made up Catalonia entered an alliance with the Crown of Aragon.

  • An engraving showing the revolt of peasants in Catalonia

    Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history

    Autonomy and the war of succession

    In the 13th century, the institutions of Catalan self-administration were created under the banner of the Generalitat de Catalunya. After the unification of the Crown of Aragon with that of Castile in 1476, Aragon was largely able to keep its autonomic institutions. However, the Catalan revolt — from 1640 to 1659 — saw parts of Catalonia ceded to present-day France.

  • A mass demonstration in Barcelona on September 11

    Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history

    Remembrance of defeat

    After the conquest of Barcelona on September 11, 1714, by the Bourbon King Phillip V, Catalan instuitutions were dissolved and self-administration came to an end. Every year, on September 11, Catalans commemorate the end of their right to autonomy.

  • Francisco Pi y Margall

    Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history

    Federal ideas in wider republic

    After the abdication of King Amadeo I of Spain, the first Spanish Republic was declared in February 1873. It lasted barely a year. The supporters of the Republic were split – one group supporting the idea of a centralized republic, the others wanting a federal system. Pictured here is Francisco Pi i Maragall, a supporter of federalism and one of five presidents of the short-lived republic.

  • Alfons XII King of Spanien

    Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history

    Failed attempt

    Catalonia sought to establish a new state within the Spanish republic, but this only served to exacerbate the differences between republicans, ultimately dividing and weakening them. In 1874, the monarchy and the House of Bourbon (led by King Alfonso XII, pictured here) took the helm.

  • Francesc Macia i Llussa

    Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history

    Catalan Republic

    Between 1923 — with the support of the monarchy, the army and the church — General Primo de Rivera declared a dictatorship. Catalonia became a center of opposition and resistance. After the end of the dictatorship, the politician Francesc Macia (pictured here) successfully pressed for important rights of autonomy for Catalonia.

  • Soldiers on the Catalunyan front in 1939

    Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history

    The end of freedom

    In the Second Spanish Republic, Catalan lawmakers worked on the Statute of Autonomy of Catalonia. This was approved by the Spanish parliament in 1932. Francesc Macia was elected president of the Generalitat of Catalonia by the Catalan parliament. However, the victory of Franco at the end of the Spanish Civil War (1936 to 1939) put an end to all that.

  • Francisco Franco addresses naval forces

    Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history

    Loss of liberties

    The Franco regime ruled with an iron rod. Political parties were banned and the Catalan language and culture were surpressed.

  • Catalonia's parliament building

    Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history

    New autonomy by statute

    After the first parliamentary elections that followed the end of the Franco dictatorship, the Generalitat of Catalonia was provisionally restored. Under the democratic Spanish constitution of 1978, Catalonia was given a new Statute of Autonomy just a year later.

  • Jordi Pujol

    Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history

    New and different statute

    The new Statute of Autonomy recognized the autonomy of Catalonia and the importance of the Catalan language. In comparison to the 1932 statute, it was enhanced in the fields of culture and education but curtailed when it came to the realm of justice. Pictured here is Jordi Pujol, the long-time head of the government of Catalonia after the dictatorship.

  • Poeple hold colored placards to form a giant Catalan flag

    Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history

    Stronger self-awareness

    A desire for independence has grown stronger in recent years. In 2006, Catalonia was given a new statute that broadened the Catalan government's powers. However, it lost these after a complaint by the conservative Popular Party to the Constitutional Court of Spain.

  • A ballot paper

    Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history

    First referendum

    A referendum on independence was already envisaged for November 9, 2014. The first question was "Do you want Catalonia to become a state?" In the case of an affirmative answer, the second question was posed: "Do you want this state to be independent?" However, the Constitutional Court suspended the vote.

  • Rajoy and Puigdemont are shown wearing boxing gloves on a poster

    Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history

    Clash of the titans

    Since January 2016, Carles Puigdemont has been president of the Catalan government. He proceeded with the separatist course of his predecessor Artur Mas and called the new referendum for October 1, 2017. Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy dismissed this as unconstitutional.

    Author: Richard Connor


ls/jm (Reuters, AFP)

DW recommends

Spanish prosecutors call for up to 25 years for jailed Catalan leaders

Spanish state prosecutors are seeking long jail sentences for nine leaders of Catalonia's independence movement. But a separate body of attorneys also involved in the case is being milder in its demands. (02.11.2018)  

Catalan leader pressures Spain to recognize independence

Quim Torra called on citizens to march for the independence cause in the upcoming regional celebrations. He said his government was open to dialogue, but would 'never renounce their right to self-determination.' (05.09.2018)  

In Catalonia, language and identity go hand in hand

As the Spanish central government prepares to effectively take back control of Catalonia, schools and pupils have been bearing the brunt of the confrontation. Anna Gumbau reports from Barcelona. (21.10.2017)  

Pro-independence Quim Torra appointed Catalan leader

Quim Torra was elected after receiving the blessing of the region's exiled former president, Carles Puigdemont. Torra has promised to continue his predecessor's secessionist policies. (14.05.2018)  

Catalan independence - What you need to know

The verdict is still out on whether Germany will hand ex-Catalan President Carles Puigdemont back to Spain some five months after declaring Catalonia's independence. DW has the lowdown on Catalan secession from Spain. (21.09.2017)  

Catalonia votes while split on secession from Spain

Polls have shown a tight race between pro-independence parties and those that want to remain in Spain. Uncertainty about the outcome — and the color yellow — are marking election day. Anna Gumbau reports from Barcelona. (21.12.2017)  

Spain charges 13 Catalan politicians with rebellion

Dozens of Catalan secessionists will be tried for rebellion, embezzlement and disobeying the state, a court has ruled. Protests in Catalonia left 24 people injured. (23.03.2018)  

Is Catalan independence a second coup in democratic Spain?

Cries of a 'coup d'etat' have echoed from both sides of the Catalan independence debate. But a government overthrow takes the crisis a bit too far in a country that still remembers 200 gunmen storming parliament. (25.10.2017)  

Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history

The desire of many Catalans to gain independence from Spain has a long history. The region has experienced varying levels of autonomy and repression over the centuries. (06.10.2017)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Catalonians mark anniversary of referendum with protests 01.10.2018

A year after Spain was plunged into political crisis when the region of Catalonia held a referendum on separating from the country, independence activists marched through Barcelona and blocked rail and road traffic. How strong is the movement?

Spanien Katalonien Unabhängigkeitsbefürworter in Barcelona

On Catalan independence vote anniversary, protesters block railway, roads 01.10.2018

Activists across the region occupied railway tracks, central streets and key motorways in protest against Madrid. One year on, Catalonia shows no sign of forgetting its quashed bid for independence.

Catalan independence referendum one year on 01.10.2018

It has been a year since Spain was plunged into political crisis, as the region of Catalonia held a referendum on breaking away from the country. The vote triggered a strong reaction from the government in Madrid and rippled across Europe.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 