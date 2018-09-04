Catalan leader pressures Spain to recognize independence

Catalan president Quim Torra doubled down in support of continued independence efforts in a speech on Tuesday in Barcelona, on the eve of the region's national day celebrations. The "Diada," as the yearly celebration is called, will take place on September 11.

"At the Diada, our success is at stake," Torra said. He called on Catalans to "fill the streets" in support for secession, hoping to inject new popular momentum into the struggle. Torra's new independence push comes five months after he became leader of the autonomous region and nearly a year after the October 1 referendum for independence, which Madrid insisted was not legal under Spanish law.

Catalonia, which accounts for around a fifth of the Spain's economy and is home to its second-biggest city, is at a "crossroads," Torra affirmed. He said he supported talks with Madrid and opposed violence, but would only settle for "freedom," in a reference to secession.

Torra said he would push the Spanish state to recognize an independence referendum. "The Oct. 1 mandate is in force and we are working to bring it into effect," he said, but added that "only an agreed, binding and internationally recognized referendum on self-determination can renew that mandate".

"We will always listen to everyone, but we will never renounce our right to self-determination," Torra said. "We have not taken one single step back," he added.

Read more: New Catalan separatist leader sticks steadfastly to independence from Spain

Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history Rich ancient heritage Catalonia has been settled by the Phoenicians, the Etruscans and the Greeks, who were mainly in the coastal areas of Rosas and Empuries (above). Then came the Romans, who built more settlements and infrastructure. Catalonia remained a part of the Roman Empire until it was conquered by the Visigoths in the fifth century.

Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history Counties and independence Catalonia was conquered by Arabs in 711 AD. The Frankish king Charlemagne stopped their advance at Tours on the Loire River and, by 759, the north of Catalonia was once again Christian. In 1137, the counties that made up Catalonia entered an alliance with the Crown of Aragon.

Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history Autonomy and the war of succession In the 13th century, the institutions of Catalan self-administration were created under the banner of the Generalitat de Catalunya. After the unification of the Crown of Aragon with that of Castile in 1476, Aragon was largely able to keep its autonomic institutions. However, the Catalan revolt — from 1640 to 1659 — saw parts of Catalonia ceded to present-day France.

Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history Remembrance of defeat After the conquest of Barcelona on September 11, 1714, by the Bourbon King Phillip V, Catalan instuitutions were dissolved and self-administration came to an end. Every year, on September 11, Catalans commemorate the end of their right to autonomy.

Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history Federal ideas in wider republic After the abdication of King Amadeo I of Spain, the first Spanish Republic was declared in February 1873. It lasted barely a year. The supporters of the Republic were split – one group supporting the idea of a centralized republic, the others wanting a federal system. Pictured here is Francisco Pi i Maragall, a supporter of federalism and one of five presidents of the short-lived republic.

Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history Failed attempt Catalonia sought to establish a new state within the Spanish republic, but this only served to exacerbate the differences between republicans, ultimately dividing and weakening them. In 1874, the monarchy and the House of Bourbon (led by King Alfonso XII, pictured here) took the helm.

Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history Catalan Republic Between 1923 — with the support of the monarchy, the army and the church — General Primo de Rivera declared a dictatorship. Catalonia became a center of opposition and resistance. After the end of the dictatorship, the politician Francesc Macia (pictured here) successfully pressed for important rights of autonomy for Catalonia.

Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history The end of freedom In the Second Spanish Republic, Catalan lawmakers worked on the Statute of Autonomy of Catalonia. This was approved by the Spanish parliament in 1932. Francesc Macia was elected president of the Generalitat of Catalonia by the Catalan parliament. However, the victory of Franco at the end of the Spanish Civil War (1936 to 1939) put an end to all that.

Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history Loss of liberties The Franco regime ruled with an iron rod. Political parties were banned and the Catalan language and culture were surpressed.

Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history New autonomy by statute After the first parliamentary elections that followed the end of the Franco dictatorship, the Generalitat of Catalonia was provisionally restored. Under the democratic Spanish constitution of 1978, Catalonia was given a new Statute of Autonomy just a year later.

Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history New and different statute The new Statute of Autonomy recognized the autonomy of Catalonia and the importance of the Catalan language. In comparison to the 1932 statute, it was enhanced in the fields of culture and education but curtailed when it came to the realm of justice. Pictured here is Jordi Pujol, the long-time head of the government of Catalonia after the dictatorship.

Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history Stronger self-awareness A desire for independence has grown stronger in recent years. In 2006, Catalonia was given a new statute that broadened the Catalan government's powers. However, it lost these after a complaint by the conservative Popular Party to the Constitutional Court of Spain.

Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history First referendum A referendum on independence was already envisaged for November 9, 2014. The first question was "Do you want Catalonia to become a state?" In the case of an affirmative answer, the second question was posed: "Do you want this state to be independent?" However, the Constitutional Court suspended the vote.

Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history Clash of the titans Since January 2016, Carles Puigdemont has been president of the Catalan government. He proceeded with the separatist course of his predecessor Artur Mas and called the new referendum for October 1, 2017. Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy dismissed this as unconstitutional. Author: Richard Connor



Spain: Torra should talk to all Catalans

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has taken a less confrontational stance on the Catalan issue than his conservative predecessor, Mariano Rajoy, from whom he took over the reigns of power in June.

Sanchez met with Torra in Madrid in July and has since offered several olive branches to repair the relationship. He moved Catalan separatist prisoners closer to home, lifted financial controls on the region and offered a new referendum to increase Catalan autonomy.

Read more: Pedro Sanchez seizes historic opportunity to become Spain's prime minister

But secessionists have not backed down from their demand for self-determination on their terms and Torra's speech was a signal to Madrid that their fight is not over.

Government spokeswoman Isabel Celaa responded to Torra on Tuesday, saying the government was open to talks, but noted that the regional leader was not speaking to the entire Catalan electorate.

"Dialogue, yes, and negotiations. But on things that unite all Catalans," she said in a news conference.

Celaa added that Torra's speech was not akin to the 21st century, with its appeal to self-determination and victimization, and was directed exclusively at the pro-independence faction. Nevertheless, Celaa said the Spanish government would not see Torra's press conference as a hindrance to its ongoing dialogue with the region.

A closely-watched poll by the Centro d'Estudis d'Opinio in July showed that 46.7 percent of Catalans supported an independent state, slightly ahead of the 44.9 percent who preferred to remain in Spain.

jcg/kl (EFE, dpa, AP, Reuters)

Barcelona recalls the horrors on first anniversary of terror attacks A city shaken Last year's terrorist attacks, which killed 15 people and injured some 130, shook the Catalonian region to its core. Those who were wounded or witnessed the attack continue to harbor the traumas to this day. "The van passed by me and from there I saw everything ... people flew into the air like broken dolls, I was paralyzed, there were many people bleeding," said witness Ana Cortes.

Barcelona recalls the horrors on first anniversary of terror attacks Thousands gather to pay their respects A year on from the attacks, thousands gathered to see the families of the victims lay down wreaths on the scene of the attack. The emotional ceremony saw the crowd recite John Lennon's Imagine and read poetry in different languages.

Barcelona recalls the horrors on first anniversary of terror attacks Spain's King presides over ceremony, despite simmering tensions Spanish King Felipe IV attended the commemorative ceremony with his wife Queen Letizia. While the country's new Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has sought to diffuse tensions between Madrid and Barcelona following last year's independence drive, the King made an unusual political intervention during his speech Friday to decry the Catalan separatist movement.

Barcelona recalls the horrors on first anniversary of terror attacks Barcelona's unavoidable political backdrop Despite calls from victims' families not to politicize Friday's commemoration, the deep rift between Barcelona and Madrid was always bound to rear its head. Several separatists boycotted the ceremony on the Placa de Catalunya due to the King's appearance, staging their own commemorative marches instead.

Barcelona recalls the horrors on first anniversary of terror attacks Rampage on Las Ramblas On August 17, 2017, Moroccan national Younes Abouyaaqoub, aged 22, ploughed a van into hundreds of pedestrians on Barcelona's famed Las Ramblas boulevard, before fleeing the van just of the Placa de Catalunya. During his escape, Abouyaaqoub stabbed to death a 34-year-old man as he was parking and stole the car.

Barcelona recalls the horrors on first anniversary of terror attacks Spanish police shoot dead 'IS' terror cell Just hours later, five of Abouyaaqoub's accomplices stabbed a woman to death and injured six others in the coastal town of Cambrils, some 120 kilometers (75 miles) southwest of Barcelona. All five attackers were shot dead by police in the ensuing manhunt. The so-called "Islamic State" (IS) terror group claimed responsibility for both attacks.

Barcelona recalls the horrors on first anniversary of terror attacks Young Barcelona attacker shot dead Four days after the attacks, Abouyaaqoub was shot dead by police in the town of Subirats, around 40 km (25 miles) from Barcelona. A police officer said that the killed suspect was wearing an explosive belt during the shootout.

Barcelona recalls the horrors on first anniversary of terror attacks More suspects arrested Spanish authorities arrested a further four men in connection with the attacks —including the owner of the car used in the Cambrils attack and the brother of one of the killed terror suspects. Two of the detained remain in custody and face terrorism and murder charges, while the others have been released but are barred from leaving the country.

Barcelona recalls the horrors on first anniversary of terror attacks Spain readjusts No stranger to the threat of terrorism, Spain tried to quickly readjust following the attacks, boosting security and restricting vehicle access to busy streets. Barcelona's tourism sector took a major hit in the aftermath of the attacks, which were followed by a controversial independence referendum. However, the city is set to retain its place as one of the most visited European cities in 2018. Author: David Martin



Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.