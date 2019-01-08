 Spain: Far-right party Vox to prop up Andalusia coalition in post-Franco first | News | DW | 10.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Spain: Far-right party Vox to prop up Andalusia coalition in post-Franco first

The Vox party has agreed to support a center-right coalition in Spain's most populous region, ousting the Socialist incumbents. It's the first time a far-right party has played such a role since the Franco dictatorship.

PP head Juanma Moreno (Imago/Agencia EFE/J. M. Vidal)

Juanma Moreno will become Andalusia's new leader under the deal

The small but increasingly influential Vox party, which campaigns on a nationalist, anti-feminist and anti-immigrant agenda, agreed to support a center-right coalition in Andalusia on Wednesday.

"Today illegal immigration and corruption lose (…) and the Andalusians, the defense of the family and a more pluralistic politics win," Vox deputy leader Javier Ortega said.

Listen to audio 04:56
Now live
04:56 mins.

Inside Europe: Far-right makes gains in Spain

Vox was thrust into the role of kingmaker after it won 12 seats in an election held last month. While it won't officially be part of the Andalusian government, Vox's support for the conservative People's Party (PP) means the PP, together with the center-right Ciudadanos party, has enough support to form a coalition. It ends the run of the Socialist Party, which had governed the region for 36 years.

"Today begins the change in Andalusia," the regional head of the PP, Juanma Moreno (pictured), told reporters.

The 37-point agreement between Vox and the PP names Moreno to lead the government and includes commitments to tackle illegal immigration and reduce taxes. A divisive demand to repeal a domestic violence law was excluded from the deal.

Read more: Spanish far-right on the rise after gains in Andalusia?

Entering the mainstream

After the December vote, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's minority Socialist government said if the main opposition parties relied on Vox's support to take office, they risked turning their region into a "cradle of the far-right."

"This government, in a moment in which some want to go back to the Spain of the black and white era, reaffirms its commitment to European values," a government spokesperson said on Wednesday in reaction to the agreement.

Until now, bitter memories of the military dictatorship of Francisco Franco, who died in 1975, had prevented far-right parties gaining ground in Spain's political mainstream since it became a democracy.

In a busy year for elections in Spain, polls suggest Vox is well-placed to win seats in other parts of the country. According to a poll published in the daily El Mundo last week, Vox would capture 12.9 percent of the vote if an national election were held now.

Watch video 01:32
Now live
01:32 mins.

Spain: Far-right party gains in election

DW editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it here.

se/msh (Reuters, AFP)

DW recommends

Spanish far-right on the rise after gains in Andalusia?

After Spain's Vox party won seats in Andalusia's regional parliament, is the far right making a comeback, all these years after the Franco era? DW spoke to political expert Luis Moreno Fernandez to find out. (05.12.2018)  

Spain's Socialists secure win in Andalusia regional election, far-right makes gains

For the first time in decades, a far-right party has won enough votes to enter a Spanish regional parliament. The result is a blow to Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who was facing his first major electoral test. (02.12.2018)  

WWW links

https://www.dw.com/en/newsletter-registration/a-15718229  

Audios and videos on the topic

Inside Europe: Far-right makes gains in Spain  

Spain: Far-right party gains in election  

Related content

Spanien Andalusien l spanische Rechtsaußen-Partei Vox erstmals im Parlament

Inside Europe: Far-right makes gains in Spain 07.12.2018

Last Sunday, Andalusia, in the south of Spain, held a regional election. It was the first ballot since the Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez took power in June. Although his Socialist Party won the most seats, it suffered humiliating losses. Meanwhile, a new far-right party called Vox established itself in the political mainstream by winning a dozen seats. Guy Hedgecoe reports from Spain.

Spanien Andalusien l spanische Rechtsaußen-Partei Vox erstmals im Parlament

Spanish far-right on the rise after gains in Andalusia? 05.12.2018

After Spain's Vox party won seats in Andalusia's regional parliament, is the far right making a comeback, all these years after the Franco era? DW spoke to political expert Luis Moreno Fernandez to find out.

Spain: Far-right party gains in election 03.12.2018

In Spain, a far-right party has won seats in an election for the first time since the end of the Franco dictatorship. The anti-migrant, euroskeptic Vox party overturned decades-long rule by the Socialists in Andalusia.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 