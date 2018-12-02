 Spanish far-right on the rise after gains in Andalusia? | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 05.12.2018

Europe

Spanish far-right on the rise after gains in Andalusia?

After Spain's Vox party won seats in Andalusia's regional parliament, is the far right making a comeback, all these years after the Franco era? DW spoke to political expert Luis Moreno Fernandez to find out.

Vox celebrate election results (Imago/Agencia EFE/R. Alcaide)

DW: Spain's far-right Vox party has entered Andalusia's parliament. Is this a turning point in Spanish politics?

Luis Moreno Fernandez: I would not call it a turning point. But it is certainly a change and a surprise. Many suspected Vox would win 1 or 2 percent of the vote — but nobody expected 11 percent. That really is a lot. After all, Andalusia has about as many people as Switzerland, to put things into perspective.

Are Spanish right-wing parties on the rise?

That remains to be seen. But it cannot be denied that right-wing parties are gaining influence in other parts of Spain, too. It is possible that right-wing figures will be elected in the upcoming regional and national elections — though they will receive a smaller percentage of the vote than Vox did in Andalusia.

Far-right parties like the French National Rally managed to establish themselves a long time ago in their respective countries. Why have Spanish voters so far been less susceptible to nationalist and xenophobic sentiments?

That has a lot to do with the Franco dictatorship, which lasted 40 years and had a profound impact on people's lives. Afterwards, most people were glad Spain had become a democracy and were eager to keep fascism and nationalism at bay. Voting for a far-right party would have been like endorsing the Franco era. But now 40 years have passed since the end of Franco and fewer people think like this. Increasingly, issues like migration, EU-skepticism and opposition to abortions are receiving more attention; these are topics which also helped other European right-wing populists gain political influence.

Luis Moreno Fernández (privat)

Luis Moreno Fernandez is a Research Professor at the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC)

One of the reasons why far-right parties could not get a foothold in Spain has to do with Spain's conservative People's Party (PP), right?

Exactly. The People's Party used to get votes from different social strata and appealed to people in the center all the way across to the far-right. But that is changing. Like in Europe, the party system is becoming fragmented. We could see that many former PP voters cast their ballot for the Vox party in Andalusia's election.

To what extent is the success of the far-right a result of the electorates' frustration with large catch-all parties?

Well, there is a lot of frustration. Migration, unemployment and corruption are major issues for Spaniards. The PP and the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE), who previously governed Andalusia, are accused of corruption. Vox used this to drum up support during the election campaign. And Catalonia's independence movement has also sparked fierce opposition. Vox has taken a tough stance against separatism.

Does that mean Spain will become like other countries with regard to right-wing populists and extremists?

Right-wing parties in other European countries have a much longer history and much more political influence. Think of the Sweden Democrats, who won 18 percent in the last elections, or the Alternative for Germany (AfD), who got almost 13 percent. Things are still quite far off from that in Spain. But the overall trend is pointing in that direction. The elections to the European Parliament will be held in May 2019 and if the far-right populists manage to get a stronger foothold that could really mark a turning point.

Spain: Far-right party gains in election

DW recommends

Spain's Socialists secure win in Andalusia regional election, far-right makes gains

For the first time in decades, a far-right party has won enough votes to enter a Spanish regional parliament. The result is a blow to Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who was facing his first major electoral test. (02.12.2018)  

Catalan separatists launch hunger strike in Spanish jail

Two jailed Catalan leaders have accused Spanish authorities of failing to provide legal guarantees for a fair trial. Spanish prosecutors are seeking long prison terms for the duo's involvement in an independence bid. (01.12.2018)  

Opinion: The far-right twist in the Swedish fairy tale

The illusion is over for Sweden: The poster child of the social-democratic welfare state is just a country like any other. It will have to get used to new coalitions and a harder political tone, writes Barbara Wesel. (10.09.2018)  

'It's staggering!': Marine Le Pen outraged after court orders her to undergo psychological examination

A French court has ordered a psychological assessment of far-right leader Marine Le Pen in a case about the dissemination of extremely violent images. Le Pen says the order is part of a government plot to discredit her. (20.09.2018)  

Spain: Far-right party gains in election  

Related content

Spain: Far-right party gains in election 03.12.2018

In Spain, a far-right party has won seats in an election for the first time since the end of the Franco dictatorship. The anti-migrant, euroskeptic Vox party overturned decades-long rule by the Socialists in Andalusia.

Spanien Andalusien l spanische Rechtsaußen-Partei Vox erstmals im Parlament

Spain's Socialists secure win in Andalusia regional election, far-right makes gains 02.12.2018

For the first time in decades, a far-right party has won enough votes to enter a Spanish regional parliament. The result is a blow to Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who was facing his first major electoral test.

Spanien Flüchtlinge im Hafen von Malaga

Inside Europe: Is populism gaining support in Spain? 09.11.2018

Many countries have seen an upsurge in right-wing populism in recent years, Spain has been different. No far-right organisation has received any support of note there since the transition from dictatorship to democracy in the late seventies. But that could now be changing. A party called Vox, which calls for tighter immigration controls and a united Spain, is gaining support. Guy Hedgecoe reports.

