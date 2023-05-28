Spain: Sanchez govt faces pressure as regional vote opens

Spain is expected to shift to the right in the local and regional elections — widely seen as a barometer of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's fortunes in the year-end national vote.

Polls opened Sunday in elections for 12 of Spain's 17 regional assemblies — 10 of which are currently run by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialist PSOE Party.

Voting began at 9 a.m. (0700 GMT) with 18.3 million people eligible to cast a ballot. Local elections are being held alongside — with a potential electorate of almost double the size.

Polling stations will close at 8 p.m. and with no exit polls, initial results are due two hours later.

Sanchez needs strong turnout

The stakes are high for Sanchez, whose Socialist party governs Spain, the eurozone's fourth-largest economy, in coalition with the far-left Podemos.

After five years in office, the prime minister faces voter fatigue at a time of soaring inflation and the resulting drop in purchasing power.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's government is under pressure after five years in office Image: Juan Medina/REUTERS

He has also struggled to contain the fallout from repeated crises that have shaken his left-wing coalition.

If his party retains control of most of the regional governments in play, analysts believe the national election, which is due in December, will be a closely-run race.

However, pre-election polls have noted a shift to the right. If they are proven correct, opposition leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo, head of the right-wing Popular Party (PP), will have the edge going into campaigning in the fall.

Campaign fighting over economy, party factions

Feijoo has pushed hard to turn the regional vote into a referendum on Sanchez.

He has denounced the prime minister for not only pandering to the far left, but also to the Basque and Catalan separatist parties on which his minority government has relied for parliamentary support.

But Sanchez defended his record on the economy and managing Spain's water resources amid a prolonged drought.

"Social democratic policies suit Spain a lot better than neoliberal policies because we manage the economy a lot better," he said.

PP leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo Image: Pierre-Philippe Marcou/AFP/Getty Images

Election races will be tight in many areas, with few clear majorities, polls and political analysts predict.

New leftist alliance could weaken Socalists

The Socialists also face a growing challenge from the newly-formed left-wing Sumer alliance of popular Labor Minister Yolanda Díaz.

Another key indicator on Sunday will be the performance of Isabel Díaz Ayuso (PP), the regional head of government in the Madrid region.

The feisty 44-year-old, dubbed the "Spanish Trump" by the media, is hoping for an absolute majority.

Another region where polls suggest a narrow race is the Comunidad Valenciana, which would be a major setback if the Socialists lost.

Vox — the new kingmaker?

If the PP does win in Valencia it will be with the right-wing populist Vox Party, which has grown quickly into the third-largest party in the national parliament.

Aragon and the Balearic Islands could also swing to the PP, according to polls.

The elections could also mark the beginning of a return to a two-party system dominated by the Socialists and PP.

Over the past decade, smaller parties such as Podemos and the centrist Ciudadanos have played kingmaker roles, but both may struggle to reach the 5% vote to qualify for representation in many regions.

Campaigning has been marked by several controversies, from allegations of voter fraud in small towns to an unprecedented case of kidnapping.

mm/fb (AFP, dpa, Reuters)