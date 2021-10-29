Madrid is the capital of Spain. It is one of the world's major cities, and one of the most important financial centers of southern Europe.

Madrid is the seat of the Spanish government and residence of the Spanish monarch, and the third-largest city in the EU. It is known not only as a political center, but also a major cultural hub. It is also home to two prestigious football clubs: Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid. This is an automatic compilation of DW content about Madrid.