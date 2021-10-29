Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Madrid is the capital of Spain. It is one of the world's major cities, and one of the most important financial centers of southern Europe.
Madrid is the seat of the Spanish government and residence of the Spanish monarch, and the third-largest city in the EU. It is known not only as a political center, but also a major cultural hub. It is also home to two prestigious football clubs: Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid. This is an automatic compilation of DW content about Madrid.
The French international is accused of complicity in a convoluted attempt to blackmail former France teammate Mathieu Valbuena. Benzema, who insists he is innocent, was not present as proceedings began in Versailles.
Geopolitical realignment: AUKUS and the fallout from France’s nuclear snub-marine - A neighbourly dispute along the Czech /Polish border - Will relatives of the victims of Malaysian Airways Flight 17 finally find closure? - An unlikely ally mourns the end of the Merkel era - A tall tale from the Netherlands - British comedy actor granted honorary citizenship in Serbia - and more