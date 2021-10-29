Visit the new DW website

Madrid

Madrid is the capital of Spain. It is one of the world's major cities, and one of the most important financial centers of southern Europe.

Madrid is the seat of the Spanish government and residence of the Spanish monarch, and the third-largest city in the EU. It is known not only as a political center, but also a major cultural hub. It is also home to two prestigious football clubs: Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid. This is an automatic compilation of DW content about Madrid.

Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior kicks the ball past Barcelona's German goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen during the Spanish League football match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on October 24, 2021. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP)

Super League clubs tackle 'monopolistic' UEFA on EU law 29.10.2021

When 12 elite European football clubs tried to form a breakaway league, the idea collapsed amid farce and fury. Yet those behind the idea have not given up and are pursuing a legal case that could transform the game.
17.10.2021, Fussball, Saison 2021/2022, 1. Bundesliga, 8. Spieltag, Bayer Leverkusen - FC Bayern München, Lucas Hernandez (FC Bayern München) Foto: Tim Rehbein/RHR-FOTO

Lucas Hernandez: Bayern Munich star avoids jail in Spain 27.10.2021

A Madrid court has suspended a six-month prison term for Bayern defender Lucas Hernandez. The player had faced jail for breaking a restraining order imposed in a domestic violence case.
Spanien, Madrid, September 2021 Madrid nach Coronavirus Pandemie.

Post-COVID tourism surges in Madrid 26.10.2021

Travelers looking for culture and nightlife have returned to Madrid, one of Europe's most visited cities. But the economic impact of the pandemic has some locals questioning the country's dependence on tourism revenue.

Britain Soccer Football - Juventus v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final - The National Stadium of Wales, Cardiff - June 3, 2017 Real Madrid's Keylor Navas celebrates with the trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League Final Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic

European Super League clubs plan lawsuit against UEFA 24.10.2021

Three football clubs pushing for a European Super League are reportedly considering legal action. The clubs — which had hoped to stop other teams being promoted or relegated — accuse soccer chiefs of seeking a monopoly.
Fußball: EM, Frankreich - Schweiz, Finalrunde, Achtelfinale in der Arena Nationala. Frankreichs Karim Benzema bejubelt ein Tor. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema goes on trial in 'sextape' blackmail affair 20.10.2021

The French international is accused of complicity in a convoluted attempt to blackmail former France teammate Mathieu Valbuena. Benzema, who insists he is innocent, was not present as proceedings began in Versailles.
191213 Inside Europe

Inside Europe 23.09.2021 23.09.2021

Geopolitical realignment: AUKUS and the fallout from France’s nuclear snub-marine - A neighbourly dispute along the Czech /Polish border - Will relatives of the victims of Malaysian Airways Flight 17 finally find closure? - An unlikely ally mourns the end of the Merkel era - A tall tale from the Netherlands - British comedy actor granted honorary citizenship in Serbia - and more

11.09.2021 People hold up Estelada flags (Catalan separatist flag) during Catalonia's national day, 'La Diada', in Barcelona, Spain, September 11, 2021. The banner reads freedom. REUTERS/ Albert Gea

Catalans march for independence ahead of Madrid talks 11.09.2021

Catalan separatists held their first major rally since the start of the COVID pandemic — amid divisions in their ranks over upcoming talks with the Spanish government.
United Socialist Party of Venezuela lawmaker Hugo Carvajal speaks during an interview at the National Assembly administrative offices, in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016. Carvajal, the pro-government congressman and former head of military intelligence, denied recent drug trafficking allegations that emerged from the United States against the head of the Bolivarian National Guard of Venezuela, Nestor Reverol, and attributed these to actions seeking to attack the administration of President Nicolas Maduro. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) |

Spanish police arrest former Venezuelan spy boss 10.09.2021

Former Venezuelan military intelligence chief Hugo Carvajal has been arrested in Madrid. Carvajal is wanted by US authorities on drug trafficking charges.
One of a set of panda cub twins named Fleur de Coton sleeps in an incubator at The Beauval Zoo in Saint-Aignan-sur-Cher, central France on August 13, 2021. - The two cubs were born on August 2, 2021, and now weight 310 grams and 296 grams. (Photo by GUILLAUME SOUVANT / AFP)

Giant panda gives birth to twin cubs at Madrid zoo 06.09.2021

The pink, hairless cubs will be completely dependent on their mother for the next four months. Their birth has been hailed as a milestone in conserving a threatened species.
Madrid, Spain; 05.07.2021.- Demonstration in Madrid for the murder of Samuel, a young homosexual who was beaten to death. The fatal beating of a man in A Coruña (northern Spain) triggers protests by the LGTBI collective in several Spanish cities. LGTBI groups from all over Spain have called mobilizations in several cities to demand justice for the nurse, the fatal victim of an attack with homophobic overtones whose specific motive is still under investigation. Police are still scrutinizing the security cameras that recorded the deadly assault on the 24-year-old, the main evidence against the perpetrators of the crime. Photo: Juan Carlos Rojas/Picture Alliance

Police investigate possible homophobic murder in Spain 05.07.2021

Six people have been arrested over the death of Samuel Luiz who was attacked outside a Spanish nightclub. Large protests called for justice in Madrid and Barcelona.
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group F - France v Germany - Football Arena Munich, Munich, Germany - June 15, 2021 Germany's Toni Kroos looks dejected after the match Pool via REUTERS/Matthias Hangst

Toni Kroos ends international career 02.07.2021

After 106 appearances for Germany, Toni Kroos has announced his retirement from international football. The 31-year-old Real Madrid midfielder scored 17 goals for the Nationalmannschaft and won the World Cup in 2014.
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez gestures as he explains his plan to issue pardons to a dozen Catalan separatist leaders, at Gran Teatre del Liceu, in Barcelona, Spain, June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Spain pardons 9 Catalan separatist leaders  22.06.2021

The nine separatists had been sentenced to long prison terms for their role in organizing a 2017 independence referendum. PM Sanchez says they are the first step in resolving the crisis between Madrid and Catalonia.

UNDATIERT *** Sheikha Latifa, daughter of the ruler of Dubai, is seen at the Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas Airport terminal in Madrid, Spain, in this undated picture obtained from social media by Reuters on June 21, 2021. Instagram @shinnybryn/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Dubai Princess Latifa allegedly appears in Madrid photo 21.06.2021

The princess hasn't been seen in public since she tried to flee Dubai in 2018. She is believed to be held against her will by her father, but has reportedly showed up in Spain on vacation.
Brahim Ghali, newly elected Polisario secretary general and president of the self-proclaimed Sahrawi Arabic Democratic Republic, delivers a speech during the PF's extraordinary congress on July 9, 2016 at the Sahrawi refugee camp of Dakhla, 170 kms to the southeast of the Algerian city of Tindouf, in the disputed territory of Western Sahara. Western Sahara independence movement Polisario Front elected a founding member of the group as its new leader Saturday, Algeria's APS news agency said, after its head of 40 years died in late May. Ghali, 67-years-old, -- who represented the Algeria-backed movement in Madrid then in Algiers -- is to succeed Mohamed Abdelaziz, who spent decades fighting Morocco for the independence of the territory. / AFP / Farouk Batiche (Photo credit should read FAROUK BATICHE/AFP/Getty Images)

Spanish court refuses to jail Polisario Front leader 01.06.2021

Brahim Ghali traveled to Spain in April to seek medical treatment, angering Morocco. Madrid has informed Rabat that the independence fighter is planning on leaving the country.
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 Second Leg - Manchester City v Real Madrid - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - August 7, 2020 Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane reacts after Manchester City first goal, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell

Zinedine Zidane resigns as Real Madrid coach 27.05.2021

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane resigned a few days after closing out an unsatisfactory season in which Real failed to win any trophies. It's the first time that has happened in more than a decade.

04.12.2017 Trainer Jupp Heynckes von Bayern München lacht am 04.12.2017 während einer Pressekonferenz vor dem Spiel in der Champions League gegen Paris St. Germain in der Allianz Arena in München (Bayern). Der FC Bayern München trifft am 05.12.2017 in der Champions League auf Paris Saint Germain. Foto: Matthias Balk/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Jupp Heynckes, Bayern Munich's treble-winning coach turns 76 09.05.2021

Jupp Heynckes made his mark on both German and Spanish football. The former striker and legendary coach celebrates his 76th birthday this Sunday – with a laid-back attitude that in his case, only came with age.

