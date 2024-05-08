Champions League: Real Madrid stun Bayern to reach BVB final

Real Madrid scored twice in the dying stages to stun Bayern Munich and reach the Champions League final, where they will meet Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern Munich were two minutes plus added time away from setting up a repeat of 2013's all-German Champions League final at Wembley before two late goals from Real Madrid's Joselu sent the Spanish giants through to face Borussia Dortmund instead.

After enduring waves of Madrid pressure, Bayern took the lead against the run play through Alphonso Davies, who cut inside and fired an unstoppable shot past Andriy Lunin in the Madrid goal.

It was almost the winner, but 14-times Champions League winners Real Madrid inevitably had other ideas.

First, Manuel Neuer, who had pulled off a series of spectacular saves throughout the game, spilled a shot from Vinicius Junior, and Joselu tapped home from close range.

And if Bayern thought they could go again in extra-time, they were mistaken. Just three minutes later, Real's German defender Antonio Rüdiger managed to cross to Joselu who put the ball in the net again.

After a short delay, the video assistant referee correctly determined that neither Rüdiger nor Joselu were offside. The goal stood. Bayern were stunned. And Real Madrid will head to Wembley to face Borussia Dortmund on June 1.

More to follow...