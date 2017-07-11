Spain: PM Sanchez calls on office workers to ditch ties to save on energy

A tieless Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez urged white-collar workers in Spain to ditch their neckties amid scorching weather and a need to conserve energy as a gas crisis looms over the European Union following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Watch video 03:54 Deadly heat in Spain is 'one face of the climate crisis': DW's Nicole Ris

"I would like you to see that I am not wearing a tie," Sanchez said at a news conference in Madrid.

Sanchez, who admittedly did keep his suit jacket on, went on to say that the extra bit of comfort afforded by not having a restricting garment around the neck could conserve energyif less air conditioning is utilized.

"This means that we can all save energy," Sanchez said.

What else has Sanchez done to conserve energy?

Sanchez said he had asked all ministers in his government and public officials to stop wearing ties. He hoped the private sector would untie itself from similar expectations in the dress code.

On Monday, Spain's government is set to follow up with "urgent" measures to save on energy, "in line with what other European countries do," Sanchez said.

Spain has encouraged remote work and implemented curbs on air conditioning in offices in summer and heat in the winter. Last month, Spain passed a relief package worth over €9 billion ($9.2 billion) that included lower electricity taxes and a one-time payment of €200 for low-income individuals.

Sanchez said a new energy-saving plan would be introduced next week, without offering details.

Why is Sanchez urging his country to conserve energy?

On February 24, Russia invaded Ukraine and the European Union responded with sanctions, and the German government by canceling the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which had been set to open. Russia has responded by constricting gas supplies by the Nord Stream 1 pipeline and pointing to repairs which Germany says are unnecessary.

Many EU nations face a potential energy crisis should Russia dramatically decrease or halt the flow of gas to the European Union completely.

What other measures is EU taking to conserve energy?

In mid-May, the European Commission released a €210 billion plan to boost renewables and reduce energy consumption.

Last week, the European Council said in a statement that EU members agreed "to reduce their gas demand by 15% compared to their average consumption in the past five years, between 1 August 2022 and 31 March 2023, with measures of their own choice."

Germany, likely to be among the countries hardest hit by Russian energy supply cutoffs, has seen an array of measures being introduced. The northern city of Hanover is offering only cold showers at public swimming pools and at sports centers. In Berlin, the lights are going off on the spotlights illuminating historic sites in the city.

ar/msh (AFP, AP, Reuters)