 Spain allows NGO rescue ship carrying 59 migrants to dock | News | DW | 01.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Spain allows NGO rescue ship carrying 59 migrants to dock

A ship operated by a Spanish NGO will be allowed to dock in Barcelona after rescuing 59 migrants in the Mediterranean Sea. The NGO drew ire from Italy's interior minister who refused port access to the ship.

A woman wipes away tears as she and dozens of other migrants are rescued by the Open Arms, a ship operated by a Spanish NGO (picture-alliance/AP Photo/O. Calvo)

After Malta and Italy refused access to a Spanish NGO rescue ship, Spain agreed late on Saturday to let the ship dock in Barcelona.

The Open Arms, a ship operated by Proactiva Open Arms NGO, rescued 59 migrants earlier in the day as they tried to cross the Mediterranean Sea from Libya.

The NGO said the Open Arms and its companion ship the Astral will need several days to reach Barcelona but should arrive on Wednesday.

Watch video 01:56
Now live
01:56 mins.

German NGO ship docks in Malta

Blocked by Italy and Malta

After Proactivia Open Arms shared the news of rescue on Twitter and said they were "heading for a safe port," Italy's hardline Interior Minister Matteo Salvini denied access to the ship.

Salvini wrote in a Facebook post that the Open Arms "can forget about arriving in an Italian port" and claimed it should go to Malta.

The claim prompted a retort from Malta's interior minister, who said that the migrants were picked up between Libya and Italy's Lampedusa.

"Stop spreading incorrect information by pointing the finger at Malta without any reason," Maltese Interior Minister Michael Farrugia wrote on Twitter.

The back and forth over the ship comes on the heels of an EU summit where member states struck a controversial deal to limit the arrival of migrants in Europe — which have fallen from 2017 levels.

Main migratory routes into the EU – land and sea

Strait of Gibraltar rescue

In a separate rescue on Saturday, news agency AP reported that Spain's Maritime Rescue Service picked up 63 people further west from the Open Arms rescue.

The news agency reported that the migrants were found in three boats in the Strait of Gibraltar, whose narrowest point is about 14 kilometers (9 miles) wide, and the shortest distance from Africa to Europe in the western Mediterranean.

The route along the Strait of Gibraltar to Spain has overtaken arrivals from North Africa to Italy as Rome has tightened policies on migration.

According to the latest United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) figures, 17,781 migrants have made it to southern Spain so far this year, more than arrivals by boat to Italy (16,452) or Greece (13,120).

The UNHCR estimates that 1,137 migrants have died in the Mediterranean so far this year. The figure does not include the 100 migrants who were reported missing on Friday off the coast of Libya and who are feared dead.

Watch video 02:45
Now live
02:45 mins.

Migrants crossing to Europe via Strait of Gibraltar

rs, kw/sms (AP, AFP)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Will Italy's refugee stance bring down the EU?

As EU leaders try to agree on how to deal with migrants already in, or trying to make it to Europe, Italy's far-right, anti-EU parties look to reap the benefits of discontent. Megan Williams reports from Rome. (28.06.2018)  

Chancellor Angela Merkel unveils immigration plan to allies

Chancellor Angela Merkel has circulated a letter to coalition partners outlining the deal. The letter also calls for the creation of large "anchor centers" at Germany's borders to process asylum seekers. (30.06.2018)  

Fewer migrants enter Europe via the Mediterranean Sea, says UN agency

The UN's migration agency says the number of people trying to flee to Europe by sea has fallen significantly compared to 2017. The UN has put this down to two reasons. (02.03.2018)  

WWW links

Newsletter registration

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Migrants crossing to Europe via Strait of Gibraltar  

German NGO ship docks in Malta  

Related content

Rettungsboot Mission Lifeline im Mittelmeer

German migrant rescue ship Lifeline docks in Malta after port blockages 27.06.2018

After floating around the Mediterranean for days, the rescue ship Lifeline has arrived in a Maltese port. Malta's prime minister has threatened legal action against the German charity that operates the vessel.

Mittelmeer - Deutsches Rettungsschiff Lifeline - Hunderte Flüchtlinge sitzen auf dem Mittelmeer fest

Lifeline: Spain refuses docking to migrant rescue boat as bad weather looms 25.06.2018

Spain says it will not accept the Lifeline rescue boat left stranded in the Mediterranean after its rejection by Italy and Malta. This comes as German lawmakers describe the situation on the vessel as precarious.

Mittelmeer - Deutsches Rettungsschiff Lifeline - Hunderte Flüchtlinge sitzen auf dem Mittelmeer fest

Lifeline migrant rescue ship 'not allowed' to dock in Malta 26.06.2018

After five days stranded in the Mediterranean Sea, the migrant rescue ship Lifeline has said it is not allowed to dock in Malta. Italy's prime minister had earlier suggested it was.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 