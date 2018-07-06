 South Korean women protest against ′spy-cam porn′ | News | DW | 07.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

South Korean women protest against 'spy-cam porn'

South Korean women have taken to the streets to demand a crackdown on so-called spy-cam pornography. The online sharing of intimate photos and videos taken by secret cameras is considered an epidemic in the country.

Women hold posters reading 'My life is not your porn'

Thousands of women staged a rally through central Seoul on Saturday, calling on the government to implement harsher punishments for spy-cam offenses.

The use of tiny hidden cameras to film and photograph women without their permission has become an increasingly common problem in South Korea.

Although the distribution of pornography is illegal there, authorities have long struggled to prevent the footage — often showing victims in toilets, changing rooms, schools and workplaces — being shared on porn sites and online chatrooms.

Read moreWomen activists cross inter-Korean border in peace event

Watch video 03:46
Now live
03:46 mins.

Should upskirting be a criminal offense?

Many at Saturday's march held banners that read "My life is not your porn," and chanted: "Those men who film such videos! Those who upload them! Those who watch them! All of them should be punished sternly!"

Organizers said around 55,000 women took part in the demonstration — one of the biggest-ever female-only rallies in the country. Police put estimated participation at 20,000.

Read more'Comfort women' — The wounds of their lives

Watch video 11:59
Now live
11:59 mins.

World Stories - Separate worlds in Korea

 Problem 'part of daily life'

Protesters described how many women lived in a constant state of anxiety, fearing footage filmed in a bathroom or beneath their skirt would be circulated online.

"I and my friends always look around to see if there are any suspicious holes on a wall or a door whenever we walk into a public toilet stall," a 22-year-old protester told the AFP news agency.

"What kind of country has South Korea become? A country where women can't even pee without having to worry about having their butts filmed in secret?"

Read moreIs the Japan-South Korea 'comfort women' deal falling apart?

Watch video 02:39
Now live
02:39 mins.

South Korea's big business faces change

President Moon Jae-in said in May that the epidemic had become a "part of daily life" in South Korea, and this week he ordered government officials to look into stricter penalties.

"We must make sure that the offenders suffer greater damage than the damage they inflict," Moon said. 

Since 2004 smart phone manufacturers have been required to ensure the cameras on their devices make loud shutter sounds when taking pictures and videos. But peeping toms can still use apps to silence their phone cameras, or use tiny spy cameras that can be hidden in bathroom walls, on watches or on shoes.

nm/ng (AFP, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Women activists cross inter-Korean border in peace event

A group of women peace activists has crossed the militarized border between North and South Korea in a bid to promote reconciliation between the two countries. But the trip has provoked some criticism. (24.05.2015)  

Is the Japan-South Korea 'comfort women' deal falling apart?

Tokyo has withdrawn its ambassador to Seoul after a new statue in honor of "comfort women" is placed outside its Busan consulate. There are also fears that the political turmoil in Seoul would jeopardize the 2015 deal. (09.01.2017)  

'Comfort women' - The wounds of their lives

Japan and South Korea recently reached a landmark deal to resolve the touchy issue of "comfort women" dating back to World War II. But Lee Ok-Seon, a former sex slave, views the agreement as a slap in the face. (15.01.2016)  

South Korea and Japan settle agreement on wartime Korean sex slaves

South Korea and Japan have reached a landmark agreement on the latter's wartime sex slaves. The issue of "comfort women" - Koreans forced to work in Japan's wartime brothels - has long plagued ties between the neighbors. (28.12.2015)  

WWW links

Newsletter

Signup for DW's daily newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Should upskirting be a criminal offense?  

World Stories - Separate worlds in Korea  

South Korea's big business faces change  

Related content

Alice Schwarzer deutsche Frauenrechtlerin

Germany's most famous women's rights activist Alice Schwarzer at 75 01.12.2017

She has spent her life fighting for women's equal rights, writing and publishing the magazine "Emma." A look at the life of Alice Schwarzer, Germany's best known — and most controversial — feminist, as she turns 75.

Südkorea Seoul | Arbeitertreffen mit Rodrigo Duterte, Präsident Philippinen | umstrittener Kuss

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte slammed over kiss 04.06.2018

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte kissed a Philippine worker on stage "just for fun." The move has prompted criticism from activists who say the president abused his power.

Journalistin und Herausgeberin Alice Schwarzer

Germany's feminist magazine 'Emma' turns 40 as feminism gains ground 26.01.2017

The Women's Marches show feminism is more relevant than ever. As Germany's influential feminist magazine turns 40, "Emma" and its founder Alice Schwarzer remain outspoken, even as they lose the support of younger women.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 