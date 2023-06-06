  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Poland
Climate change
PoliticsSouth Korea

South Korea scrambles jets after Russia, China incursion

2 hours ago

South Korea says Russian and Chinese warplanes entered its air defense zone without advance notice. Moscow and Beijing are carrying out joint operations to coincide with an increase in drills by the US and its allies.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SEvg
A South Korean F-35A fighter takes off at an air base in Cheongju
Jets were similarly scrambled last November, when there were also incursions of the KADIZImage: Rok Air Force via ZUMA Press/picture alliance

South Korea's military said it launched air force jets on Tuesday after four Chinese and four Russian military aircraft entered the country's Air Defence Identification Zone (KADIZ).

China's defense ministry said in a statement that the patrol was part of an annual cooperation plan with Russia, with the drills coming in the wake of US-South Korean joint exercises on the Korean Peninsula.

What we know so far

The South Korean military said the Russian and Chinese planes did not violate its airspace during the incursions to the south and east of the peninsula. According to South Korea's Yonhap news agency, neither country gave notice that their planes were entering the zone.

Air defense zones are areas where countries demand that foreign aircraft take special measures to identify themselves before entering.

However, unlike national airspace — the air above a country's territory and territorial waters — no international rules govern air defense zones.

In November, Seoul also scrambled jets when Chinese H-6K bombers and Russian TU-95 bombers and SU-35 fighter jets entered the KADIZ.

N. Korean satellite launch fails, Seoul retrieves wreckage

Japan scrambled jets last May after Chinese bombers and two Russian drones were identified over the Sea of Japan. That came as Tokyo hosted a summit with the leaders of the United States, India, and Australia.

rc/kb (Reuters, DW sources)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

The destroyed Kakhovka dam

LIVE — Ukraine accuses Russia of blowing up Kakhovka dam

Conflicts24 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Somalia Militants Twitter

What is al-Shabab and why is the group terrorizing Somalia?

What is al-Shabab and why is the group terrorizing Somalia?

Conflicts4 hours ago01:30 min
More from Africa

Asia

Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Narendra Modi stand next to each other at lecterns

Nepal, India strike cross-border infrastructure deals

Nepal, India strike cross-border infrastructure deals

Business21 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A model of a 3D-printed building in Germany

The hurdles of creating Europe's largest 3D-printed building

The hurdles of creating Europe's largest 3D-printed building

Business2 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

external

Poland protest: Is democracy under attack?

Poland protest: Is democracy under attack?

Politics2 hours ago03:22 min
More from Europe

Middle East

A man walks toward livestock in the Saudi desert.

Middle East: How prepared is it for extreme heat waves?

Middle East: How prepared is it for extreme heat waves?

Nature and EnvironmentJune 3, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Elliot Page

Elliot Page exposes Hollywood's homophobia in 'Pageboy'

Elliot Page exposes Hollywood's homophobia in 'Pageboy'

Film3 hours ago
More from North America
Go to homepage