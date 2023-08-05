South Korea: Germany is a major 'values partner' for us

PoliticsSouth KoreaSouth Korea: Germany is a major 'values partner' for usTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsSouth KoreaRodion Ebbighausen | Evgenij Dubnov3 hours ago3 hours agoSouth Korea and Germany are celebrating 140 years of diplomatic ties this year. Kim Hong-kyun, South Korean ambassador to Berlin, tells DW that both sides share common interests in the Indo-Pacific region and calls for greater bilateral cooperation.https://p.dw.com/p/4R48oAdvertisement