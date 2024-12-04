  1. Skip to content
South African chef revives Indian cuisine in Johannesburg

Sungeni Mussa
April 12, 2024

Jessica Munisamy fought hard for her place as a female chef, defying the expectations of her family and the men dominating the industry. Today, she owns her own restaurant and is bringing the taste of India to Johannesburg.

