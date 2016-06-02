 South Africa: Hatred of migrants reaches new heights | Africa | DW | 29.09.2020

Africa

South Africa: Hatred of migrants reaches new heights

South Africa often makes the headlines for violent attacks against immigrants. Xenophobia has now reached a new level with the creation of a group calling itself 'Put South Africa First'.

Men waving batons in anti-foreigner violence in Johannesburg (Getty Images/AFP/M. Spatari)

The movement 'Put South Africa First,' which first appeared on social media, is seen as a cause for alarm by human rights defenders and foreign nationals, especially after it mobilized dozens of people for a march to the Nigerian and Zimbabwean embassies in Pretoria last week. The protesters demanded that undocumented immigrants, or those involved in criminal activities, leave South Africa.

One of the protests' organizer, Nandisa Gschwari, warned that more demonstrations were to come. She told DW that she didn't care if the movement was called xenophobic. "Children are going missing every day, and our government is not doing anything about it. Nigerians are known to be at the top of the list," she said.

Unfounded allegations

Without presenting any evidence, the movement alleges that foreign nationals are mainly responsible for crimes ranging from robbery, sex slavery, kidnappings, and human trafficking to the peddling of drugs. Some of its leaders, like Ike Khumalo, went as far as demanding that immigrants be denied their rights. Khumalo told DW that even those documented should no longer enjoy the same rights as South Africans. "Our constitution should also be amended because our constitution is a problem," he said, insisting that a constitution should be valid for South Africans only.

Watch video 05:00

Hate and violence against foreigners in South Africa

South Africa has a history of violence against foreigners. Xenophobic attacks left at least 62 people dead in 2008. Seven others were killed in 2015. Violence flared again in September last year when armed mobs attacked foreign-owned businesses in Johannesburg. The clashes left at least 12 people dead.

Weak response from the authorities

South African authorities took their time in acknowledging that the violence was motivated by xenophobia, preferring to classify it as crime driven. A year and a half ago, the government adopted a plan to fight xenophobia. So far, it seems to have borne little fruit.

Ambiguous statements by some politicians are seen as fueling hatred against foreigners. A recent report by the non-governmental organization Human Rights Watch (HRW) accused law enforcement officials of being complicit in the violence, often operating in "discriminatory" and "abusive ways" towards non-nationals.

It claimed that crackdowns on counterfeit goods disproportionately targeted foreign-owned businesses and that migrants were being arbitrarily detained for allegedly lacking the proper documents. According to HRW, police are reluctant to protect immigrants and investigate crimes against foreigners.

A victim of xenophobic attacks with his arm in a sling (AFP/R. Jantilal)

Migrants in South Africa are often blamed for the loss of jobs and dire economic situation

The Put South Africa First movement, the first organized group to openly say that solving South Africa's unemployment, crime, and social problems must include sending non-nationals back to their countries, is seen as cause for alarm by observers.

Looking for scapegoats

South Africans are feeling the pinch of COVID-19, which destroyed thousands of jobs in both the formal and informal sectors. The pandemic exacerbated an already dire economic situation, tempting many to use foreigners as scapegoats, said Frans Viljoen, Director at the Human Rights Centre at the University of Pretoria. "It is a deflection and inappropriate to target non-nationals in South Africa. We all know that after COVID-19 the economic stagnation created unease, and there is a quest to look for blame."

Nigerian ambassador to South Africa Karibu Bala agrees. "We are deeply concerned when Nigerians and indeed African nationals of foreign origin in South Africa are bashed left, right and center by individuals or groups of individuals for whatever reason. We are like endangered species. We are always the scapegoat when things are hot in South Africa, and it's to be condemned," he said.

South Africa has long been a magnet for economic migrants searching for better job prospects in the region. The country attracts people not only from neighboring Lesotho, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe, but also Congo, Ethiopia, Malawi, Nigeria, and South Asia. The county's last population census, in 2011, counted more than 2.2 million foreigners.

  • An residential apartment building (AFP/M. Longari)

    South Africa: Impressions from a country in lockdown.

    Johannesburg is staying home

    At an apartment building in Hillbrow, an inner city suburb of Johannesburg, residents looked on as police on the streets tried to enforce the nationwide lockdown

  • A group of people outside a supermarket (AFP/M. Longari)

    South Africa: Impressions from a country in lockdown.

    Keeping each other at arm's length

    In front of a supermarket in Yeoville, Johannesburg, social distancing measures still have room for improvement. Since March 27, strict measures have been implemented to contain the spread of the coronavirus in South Africa.

  • People on chairs in a shopping center (AFP/P. Magakoe)

    South Africa: Impressions from a country in lockdown.

    New seating arrangements at the shops

    In a shopping center close to Pretoria, chairs are spaced far apart to ensure that customers can maintain a safe distance from one another while they wait. Only food and other essentials can be bought and sold countrywide.

  • Beer bottles and playing cards scattered on the ground (AFP/L. Sola)

    South Africa: Impressions from a country in lockdown.

    No gatherings, no alcohol

    The government has put a stop to public gatherings of all kinds in South Africa — and banned the sale of alcohol and cigarettes. But not everyone got the message: Eight men ended up at the police station in Johannesburg over game of cards.

  • Military trucks carrying soldiers (AFP/P. Bauermeister)

    South Africa: Impressions from a country in lockdown.

    Military deployed to residential areas

    The South African National Defence Force was sent to patrol the country's streets. Soldiers will be given police powers during the lockdown, President Ramaphosa said.

  • A police officer beats a man (AFP)

    South Africa: Impressions from a country in lockdown.

    Strong-arm measures

    Reports suggest that police and security forces have used tear gas and rubber bullets on those who defy the lockdown. Defense Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has condemned the violence and warned of consequences.

  • A woman carrying her possessions talks to soldiers (AFP/M. Spatari)

    South Africa: Impressions from a country in lockdown.

    Protection for the homeless

    A homeless woman was seen being escorted by the police and taken to a meeting point in central Johannesburg. The government had announced that safe accommodation would be provided to all homeless people during the lockdown.

  • A train depot under a suspension bridge (AFP/M. Longari)

    South Africa: Impressions from a country in lockdown.

    Everything is coming to a halt

    The train depot in downtown Johannesburg is full as rail travel has been canceled for the duration of the lockdown. Taxis and buses are still allowed to operate under certain conditions and to transport essential services staff.

  • Children looking out of a window (AFP/M. Longari)

    South Africa: Impressions from a country in lockdown.

    Lockdown until mid-April

    The COVID-19 lockdown in South Africa is expected to continue until at least April 17. The Heatlh Ministry has put the number of confirmed cases at 1,353 so far. However, mass testing will be carried out in the coming days, according to President Ramaphosa.

    Author: Jan Philipp Wilhelm


