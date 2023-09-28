  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Nagorno-Karabakh
MigrationEurope

SOS Mediterranee wins 'Alternative Nobel Prize'

Lucia Schulten
September 28, 2023

The maritime rescue group has won the Right Livelihood Award for its life-saving missions helping imperiled migrants on the Mediterranean Sea.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Wplf
A rescue worker helps a child from a group of mainly Syrian migrants during a mission
SOS Mediterranee believes it has rescued some 36,000 peopleImage: Vincenzo Circosta/AP/picture alliance

Thousands of people trying to make their way to Europe drown in the Mediterranean Sea annually. In 2022, more than 2,400 people lost their lives, according to the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR), though no one knows the exact number for sure.

Without the non-governmental organization SOS Mediterranee, that total would likely be much higher. The European humanitarian group claims to have rescued some 36,000 people in trouble at sea since they began their patrols.

Prizewinners drive home humanitarian crisis

For these efforts, SOS Mediterranee was handed the Right Livelihood Award, sometimes dubbed the "Alternative Nobel Prize," on Thursday. Once a year, the Swedish foundation of the same name confers its prize to individuals and organizations that work for peace, sustainability or a more just world.

Regarding SOS Mediterranee, the prize-givers explained that the organization does more than save lives. Time and time again, the group has sensitized the public about the humanitarian crisis in the Mediterranean, not to mention European political institutions.

Their inaction prompted German Captain Klaus Vogel and French anthropologist Sophie Beau to set up the organization in 2015, bringing together people from France, Italy, Germany and Switzerland. Since 2019, their rescue vessel "Ocean Viking" has been patrolling the Mediterranean.

The Ocean Viking rescue ship on the Mediterranean Sea
The Ocean Viking has been patrolling since 2019Image: Jeremias Gonzalez/AP/picture alliance

A wake-up call for politicians and the public

SOS Mediterranee's goal was to step up where state institutions were failing to save lives at sea. In late 2014, the Italian naval and air operation that saved tens of thousands of lives, Mare Nostrum, had wound down. Later missions organized by the European Union focused on preventing smuggling and not keeping people in jeopardy at sea.

In an interview with the German daily newspaper Tagesspiegel in July 2021, co-founder Vogel said he had hoped to shake up politics with the initiative. (On January 1, 2022, the German offshoot of SOS Mediterranee split off from the alliance and renamed itself SOS Humanity, according to its own statements).

Migrants in a small boat are handed life jackets by rescue workers
No one knows exactly how many migrants and refugees have drowned in the MediterraneanImage: Flavio Gasperini/SOS Mediterranee/dpa/picture alliance

In recent years, according to UNHCR, state institutions in the EU have significantly scaled back maritime rescue, and private organizations have taken over their duties. Moreover, these groups frequently flag the increasing difficulties they face when dealing with authorities.

Caroline Abu Sa'da from the Swiss office of SOS Mediteranee said she was pleased the prize would help raise awareness of the plight of thousands of people risking their lives. That is another of SOS Mediterranee's goals – to ensure the voices of those rescued don't go unheard.

This article was originally published in German.

Mediterranean migrant deaths at highest in years

DW Mitarbeiterin Lucia Schulten
Lucia Schulten Brussels Correspondent
Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Ursula von der Leyen (L) and Giorgia Meloni during their joint press conference

EU chief visits Lampedusa, outlines migrant action plan

EU chief visits Lampedusa, outlines migrant action plan

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni have visited the Italian island of Lampedusa. Von der Leyen proposed a 10-point action plan to help Italy deal with a surge in migrant arrivals.
MigrationSeptember 17, 202302:49 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Russian soldiers at a victory day parade in Moscow

'Not against Ukraine': Russian deserters tell their story

PoliticsSeptember 27, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A Senegalese woman buys fish from a vendor in Casablanca's Medina market

Why Morocco is a destination country for migrant women

Why Morocco is a destination country for migrant women

MigrationSeptember 27, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Ten-year-old Koonj Hakim sits on a bed writing.

Pakistan: Schools still struggling in flood-hit areas

Pakistan: Schools still struggling in flood-hit areas

EducationSeptember 27, 202303:40 min
More from Asia

Germany

An Aurubis employee checking on copper coils in a company plant

Germany: Copper theft hits crucial infrastructure, business

Germany: Copper theft hits crucial infrastructure, business

BusinessSeptember 26, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Parents in the French suburbs are trying to build trust between local youths and the police.

Parents unite against violence in French suburbs

Parents unite against violence in French suburbs

SocietySeptember 27, 202306:01 min
More from Europe

Middle East

A woman walks through La Palma airport in Spain with a trolley

Iran: Crackdown on women's rights fuels female brain drain

Iran: Crackdown on women's rights fuels female brain drain

MigrationSeptember 27, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Holding a bullhorn, President Joe Biden joins striking United Auto Workers on the picket line in Van Buren Township, Michigan.

Biden joins picket line in show of support for autoworkers

Biden joins picket line in show of support for autoworkers

PoliticsSeptember 27, 202301:45 min
More from North America
Go to homepage