 Social media reacts to Germany′s shock World Cup 2018 exit | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 27.06.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Social media reacts to Germany's shock World Cup 2018 exit

In one of the biggest shocks in World Cup’s history, champions Germany will depart Russia 2018 after just three group stage games. The world of social media was as surprised as anyone, here are some of the reactions.

FIFA Fußball-WM 2018 in Russland | Deutschland vs. Südkorea (Reuters/M. Dalder)

Germany's World Cup exit caught the world by surprise, and that includes the internet. Prominent users have discussed Die Mannschaft's first ever first round exit from a World Cup since 1938 on social media.

DW's Alima Hotakie was at Germany's most famous fan zone, at the center of Berlin. This is what it looked like once it was clear that Joachim Löw's men were going home.

Several retired footballers also took the chance to voice their opinions on the current state of Germany's national team.

Former Bayern Munich man Mario Basler, a staunch critic of the national team of late, said: "When you don't win this game, you have nothing to do in the next stage! (Germany) doesn't belong there! Period!”

One of the players criticized the most by Basler was Mesut Özil. This user tweeted a stat trying to show that today's result wasn't his fault.

Another former Bayern player, Michael Ballack, tweeted his views on the current crop of German players.

Many users have discussed whether Leroy Sane's exclusion from the squad just before the World Cup was the right decision. This tweet took a pretty tongue-in-cheek approach...

Some took the chance to get one back at Germany. A Brazilian sports channel's tweet went viral. Safe to say they still haven't come to terms with that 7-1...

Former F1 champion Nico Rosberg is a big fan of the German national team. His tweet captures the emotions of football fans across the country right now, without even saying a word.

And Würzburg-born NBA star Dirk Nowitzki has echoed the same sentiment, saying he'll "need some time" after Germany's World Cup exit. Don't we all, Dirk, don't we all...

DW recommends

World Cup 2018: Germany exit at group stage after shock South Korea loss

Two late South Korean goals have sent Germany crashing out of World Cup 2018 at the group stage after another poor display. The reigning champions finish bottom of Group F, while Sweden and Mexico make the last 16. (27.06.2018)  

Related content

Mesut Özil - The Playmaker 11.06.2018

Mesut Özil is Germany's playmaker. But his photo shoot with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan backfired. Can he silence his critics at the World Cup?

Büro zur Fußball-WM schmücken

Germany vs. South Korea in World Cup could cost employers millions 27.06.2018

Germany vs. South Korea kicked off at 4 p.m. German time. And only around 30 percent of German workers were expected to keep their noses to the grindstone until the end of their shift. But skiving off may boost morale.

WM 2018 Fans Russian fan ahead of the FIFA World Cup WM Weltmeisterschaft Fussball 2018 Group A mat

World Cup 2018: Who needs what to advance to the knockout stages? 25.06.2018

Who needs what? The group stage of the 2018 World Cup comes to end this week with a lot still to play for in all the groups. DW outlines the permutations – including what Germany need to do to progress.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 