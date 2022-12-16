  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
FIFA World Cup
Biodiversity
Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger leaves the chamber ahead of a confidence vote on his government in the parliament in Bratislava, Slovakia, December 15, 2022
Slovakia's government under PM Eduard Heger has fallen after losing a parliamentary vote of no confidenceImage: Jaroslav Novák/AP/picture-alliance
PoliticsSlovakia

Slovakia: uncertainty ahead after government ousted

Sona Otajovicova
10 minutes ago

Slovakia's parliament yesterday voted to topple the country's self-proclaimed anti-corruption, reformist government after two-and-a-half years in office. What happens next and how did it come to this?

https://p.dw.com/p/4L4SR

Slovakia's government, which was lead by the OLANO party (ORDINARY PEOPLE and Independent Personalities) and Prime Minister Eduard Heger was brought down yesterday when 78 of the 120 MPs present in parliament backed a motion of no confidence in the government. The result came despite several rounds of protracted negotiations that sought to avert a negative outcome for the government.

Heger's cabinet had been hoping to survive the vote right up until the end. Finance Minister Igor Matovic had even offered to resign if the opposition withdrew its no-confidence motion. MPs met in the chamber of the National Council at 5 p.m. ready to cast their votes, but discussions dragged on for another 90 minutes.

Members of Eduard Heger's government sit in the parliament chamber, Bratislava, before the confidence vote on December 15, 2022
Talks aimed at averting the confidence vote went on right up until the vote took place, with no one certain what the outcome would beImage: Jaroslav Novák/TASR/dpa/picture alliance

The information coming from the various political camps was contradictory: some predicted the fall of the government and others its survival. It seemed like nobody — including the members of the coalition — knew what the outcome would be. When the government finally did learn its fate, it came as a shock to many.

The President of Slovakia, Zuzana Caputova, accepted the resignation of the government on Friday afternoon. She also asked the coalition to continue governing the country until a snap election can be called.

The fall of an unexpected winner

The OLANO movement led by Igor Matovic surprised virtually everyone with the backing it received in the February 2020 parliamentary election, garnering over 25% of all votes cast. After almost 12 years of Social Democrat government led by the Smer party (2006–2010 and 2012–2020), Slovak voters were hungry for change.

Eduard Heger (right), Slovakian prime minister, and Boris Kollar (left), speaker of the National Council of the Slovak Republic, meet President Zuzana Caputova at the Presidential Palace, Bratislava, Slovakia
President Zuzana Caputova (centre) — seen here with PM Eduard Heger (right) and Speaker of the House Boris Kollar (left) — accepted the resignation of the government on Friday afternoon and asked the coalition to continue governing the country until a snap election can be calledImage: Jaroslav Novák/AP/TASR Slovakia/dpa/picture alliance

Nobody had really anticipated such high support for the OLANO movement. Pre-election polls indicated that it had just 5–6% support within the electorate.

Matovic's OLANO movement entered the political scene as an anti-corruption party at a time when there were a lot of major corruption cases, mainly linked to the members of Smer. Matovic promised to end Smer's rule and remove the stigma of bribery and injustice from national institutions, and people believed him.

The fight against corruption and failed management

During its time in office, the coalition government led by OLANO seemed to be fulfilling many of the movement's promises. Shortly after the election, many allegedly corrupt politicians were investigated by the National Criminal Agency (NAKA) and now face prosecution.

The government of Igor Matovic, and later of his successor, Eduard Heger, also pushed many reforms through parliament, including the reform of the judiciary, health care and hospitals.

However, as many political experts have pointed out, the coalition government's weakness lay in its communication style, both within the coalition itself and with the public.

Igor Matovic as the stumbling block

Igor Matovic led the government as prime minister from 2020 until 2021. As the leader of the strongest political party, he had the backing of both the voters and the members of the coalition. However, after several public attacks on some of the members of the government — and primarily on Richard Sulik, the leader of coalition partner Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party — he was forced to resign in April 2021 and was appointed minister of finance.

Opposition Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party leader Richard Sulik in parliament, Bratislava, December 15, 2022
Opposition politician Richard Sulik, whose party was a member of the ruling coalition until September, initiated the vote of no confidence, arguing that the coalition was no longer acting effectively as an anti-corruption forceImage: Jaroslav Novák/AP/picture-alliance

The management of Slovakia's public finances under Finance Minister Matovic created even more tension between Sulik and Matovic. After months of conflict, the rift between their respective parties could not be bridged. Sulik called on Matovic to leave the government, but Matovic refused. As a result, the Freedom and Solidarity party left the coalition after the summer recess, leaving a minority government in charge of the country.

No confidence in the government

It was Richard Sulik who initiated the vote of no confidence in early December, arguing that the coalition was no longer acting effectively as an anti-corruption force. Now that the no-confidence motion has been passed, it is as yet unclear what will happen next.

If there is a snap election, polls currently suggest that the two Social Democrat parties, Smer and Hlas, would come out on top. Members of both parties are being investigated by the National Criminal Agency for corruption, but the leader of Smer, Robert Fico, says that the accusations are fabricated and are politically motivated.

Another party that is polling well is the Republika movement whose members used to be members of the far-right neo-Nazi party People's Party Our Slovakia. However, other parties such as Progressive Slovakia or Freedom and Solidarity could well enter parliament too.

Edited by: Aingeal Flanagan

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Zuzana Caputova

Slovakia: Liberal lawyer Zuzana Caputova wins election

Slovakia: Liberal lawyer Zuzana Caputova wins election

Slovakia has just elected its first female president a year after a journalist's murder triggered calls for change. Political novice Zuzana Caputova ran on a slogan of "Stand up to evil."
PoliticsMarch 31, 2019
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy will receive 2023 Charlemagne Prize

Politics1 hour ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

The Tunisian election campaign has not led to hope or excitement among the population that is suffering from an economic crisis.

Tunisia: Parliamentary elections labeled a sham

Tunisia: Parliamentary elections labeled a sham

Politics6 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Laborers walk to the Lusail Stadium, one of the 2022 World Cup stadiums, in Lusail, Qatar

India: Families of migrants who died in Qatar seek answers

India: Families of migrants who died in Qatar seek answers

PoliticsDecember 15, 2022
More from Asia

Germany

German MP Norbert Röttgen speaking to DW.

German MPs speak up for political prisoners in Iran

German MPs speak up for political prisoners in Iran

Human RightsDecember 15, 202202:58 min
More from Germany

Europe

Argentina soccer fans celebrate their team's victory over Croatia at the end of the team's World Cup semifinal match in Qatar

World Cup: Can France or Argentina reap economic dividends?

World Cup: Can France or Argentina reap economic dividends?

Business6 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Griechenland Iran Protest Jina Mahsa Amini

'Woman, life, freedom!': Iran marks 3 months of protests

'Woman, life, freedom!': Iran marks 3 months of protests

Politics6 hours ago14 images
More from Middle East

North America

The Thacker Pass lithium mine in the US

US has huge lithium reserves, but concerns mount over mining

US has huge lithium reserves, but concerns mount over mining

BusinessDecember 15, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Police stand guard outside the National Police base where ousted President Pedro Castillo is held for a hearing, facing charges of rebellion, on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.

Peru declares state of emergency over unrest

Peru declares state of emergency over unrest

PoliticsDecember 15, 202201:44 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage