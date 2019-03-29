 Slovakia: Liberal lawyer Zuzana Caputova wins election | News | DW | 30.03.2019

News

Slovakia: Liberal lawyer Zuzana Caputova wins election

Slovakia has just elected its first female president a year after a journalist's murder triggered calls for change. Political novice Zuzana Caputova ran on a slogan of "Stand up to evil."

(Reuters/D.W Cerny)

Zuzana Caputova

Liberal lawyer Zuzana Caputova won Slovakia's presidential elections on Saturday, after the ruling party-backed candidate Maros Sefcovic conceded defeat.

Victory for the anti-corruption activist breaks a trend of populist, euroskeptic politicians gaining traction across the European Union.

Election results

  • Caputova and Sefcovic were facing off in the run-offs after the first round of elections two weeks ago.
  • With 51 percent of the latest vote counted, Caputova was winning 58-42.
  • Sefcovic conceded defeat shortly before midnight.
  • Caputova will now become Slovakia's fifth president since it gained independence in the 1993 split of Czechoslovakia.

More to come.

