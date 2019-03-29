Slovakia: Liberal lawyer Zuzana Caputova wins election

Slovakia has just elected its first female president a year after a journalist's murder triggered calls for change. Political novice Zuzana Caputova ran on a slogan of "Stand up to evil."
Liberal lawyer Zuzana Caputova won Slovakia's presidential elections on Saturday, after the ruling party-backed candidate Maros Sefcovic conceded defeat.
Victory for the anti-corruption activist breaks a trend of populist, euroskeptic politicians gaining traction across the European Union.
