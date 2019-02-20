Murder of Jan Kuciak: What did Slovakia's government know?

On February 21, 2018, investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee, Martina Kusnirova, were killed at their home northeast of Slovakia's capital, Bratislava. They were both 27 years old. The crime shook Slovakia to its core and sparked horror and dismay across the world.



Police immediately assumed the murder was related to an investigation Kuciak was working on at the time. The idea that he would be killed for uncovering the truth made people in Slovakia question whether they actually lived in a country governed by the rule of law.



One year later, many Slovaks still have those same doubts. There has been some progress on the murder investigation: the alleged killer and several accomplices have been arrested. But at the same time, details are coming to light about the extent to which the Slovak government itself was involved.

The murder of Kuciak and his fiancee sparked mass protests

Loss of confidence

Slovak President Andrej Kiska, for many the good conscience of the nation, warned recently that people expect decency from politics and justice in their country, otherwise they could not believe in the state.

It was due in part to Kuciak's reporting that trust in the Slovak government began to wane among the general public. Shortly before his assassination, Kuciak had learned that Maria Troskova, a consultant and presumed lover of then-Prime Minister Robert Fico, was a business partner and ex-lover of an Italian mafia member residing in eastern Slovakia.

This controversy helped trigger Fico's resignation a few weeks after Kuciak's murder, and followed the resignation of Interior Minister Robert Kalinak. At the time, many people in Slovakia believed the mafia may have killed Kuciak.

But now, the evidence is pointing in a different direction. Last fall, the suspected assassin and three other people were arrested, including a woman named Alena Zs., who is said to have helped facilitate the assassination. Businessman Marian Kocner, who has been in custody since June 2018 for various white-collar crimes, is believed to have been the client. Kocner threatened Kuciak by phone in the fall of 2017, saying he would "pursue" the reporter and his family. Kuciak filed a complaint with the police, but nothing was done.

Accomplices in the highest levels of government?

Last fall, former intelligence officer Peter Toth, who is a witness in the murder case, admitted to investigators that he had shadowed Kuciak on behalf of Kocner. In addition, Slovak media recently reported that the police database on Kuciak had been tapped by a law enforcement official a few months before his murder, and that the order to do so had been issued by the then-police chief, Tibor Gaspar. Gaspar resigned after Kuciak's murder and has denied any involvement, including the order to track his data.

There is now growing concern that the Slovak underworld and the government jointly shadowed Kuciak, and that high-ranking officials could have at least known about the murder.

Prime Minister Robert Fico ultimately resigned in the wake of Kuciak's murder

This suspicion has been corroborated by reports in the Slovak media that Alena Zs. had regular contact with several high-ranking politicians and officials until shortly before her arrest, including Deputy Prosecutor General Rene Vanek. Vanek has admitted having a "chatroom relationship" with Alena Zs. and was subsequently dismissed. Whether he shared state secrets with her is unclear; he claims not to have known anything about the plan to murder Kuciak.

Government inaction

Despite these revelations, the country's ruling government coalition, headed by Fico's nominally social democratic SMER party, the right-wing nationalist SNS party and the Hungarian minority party Hid-Most, has taken practically no action. On the contrary: A draft law is currently before parliament to give politicians an almost unlimited right of reply when the press reports on them. If the regulation were to come into force, the media would be obligated to publish dozens of statements by politicians on a daily basis.

Slovakia's Association of Newspaper Publishers has strongly protested against the plan. "On the sad anniversary [of the murder of Jan Kuciak] we unfortunately have to state that nothing has been done to protect journalists and improve their safety," the organization said in a statement.

Slovaks pay tribute to murdered journalist Jan Kuciak Thousands pay tribute Around 20,000 Slovaks have rallied in the capital, Bratislava, in sub-zero temperatures for murdered investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his girlfriend, Martina Kusnirova. Their deaths have shaken the country and led to calls for the government of Prime Minister Robert Fico to bring the killers to justice.

Slovaks pay tribute to murdered journalist Jan Kuciak 'An attack on all of us' Marching behind a banner saying "An attack on journalists = an attack on all of us," many people walked in silence, holding candles. Others held up photographs of the two victims, both 27, who were shot dead in their Bratislava home in last weekend.

Slovaks pay tribute to murdered journalist Jan Kuciak First documented journalist death Kuciak was the first journalist to be killed in Slovakia, according to Reporters Without Borders. He was about to publish an article exposing alleged links between the Italian mafia and businessmen operating in eastern Slovakia. His unfinished investigation was published posthumously on Wednesday.

Slovaks pay tribute to murdered journalist Jan Kuciak Political pressure Slovak police on Thursday detained several Italian businessmen named by Kuciak in his report, which contained allegations of abuse of EU subsidies and other fraud. One man mentioned in the article had alleged ties to people working for the prime minister. The case has put mounting pressure on Fico, with some protesters calling for his government to resign.

Slovaks pay tribute to murdered journalist Jan Kuciak Solidarity across Europe Similar marches were also held in more than 20 other Slovak cities, as well as in London, Paris and Brussels. Above, people light candles in memory of Kuciak in front of the Slovak embassy in the Czech capital, Prague.

Slovaks pay tribute to murdered journalist Jan Kuciak Call for change Kuciak's death has fueled public anger over media freedom and graft in Slovakia. Transparency International ranks the country as the seventh most corrupt EU member. "We live in a mafia state," student Jan Kubis told AFP. "They were not much older than I am. Something must change in Slovakia."

Slovaks pay tribute to murdered journalist Jan Kuciak Tragic end Kuciak and his girlfriend, Martina Kusnirova, had planned to get married in May. Kusnirova was laid to rest in her wedding gown during a ceremony on Friday in the northern Slovak town of Gregorovce. Kuciak's funeral will be held on Saturday in Stiavnik, near the Czech border.



