Slovak police accused of collusion in mafia murders

Henrieta Brestovanska and 9-year-old Richard were at the wrong place, at the wrong time. On 29 December 2004, an assassin linked to the Slovak mafia opened fired on Brestovanska's blue VW car. The intended target was Brestovanska's boyfriend, former police officer Juraj Gal. Instead, the hail of machine-gun bullets hit and killed Gal's son and girlfriend.

The slayings, committed in the suburbs of Bratislava, is one the grisliest mafia murders in the history of post-communist Slovakia. Not only because a young woman and a child were killed by mistake, but also because the Slovak state has failed to bring to culprits to justice.

Investigators have long since solved the case. Branislav Adamco, a notoriously violent leader of a group of criminals from southeastern Slovenia, was identified and arrested. But despite having being jailed for life for other murders, he has still not been sentenced for this killing. The mastermind, Karol Mello, has been facing prosecution for years. But he managed to escape to Belize in 2012.

Links between the Slovak state and organized crime

Ivan Chovan, a 47-year-old former detective superintendent, says "the cases illustrates the connections between the police and organized crime, between state institutions and the mafia. This is no exception in our country, it is still widespread today."

Chovan was one of lead investigators working on the murder of Henrieta Brestovanska and Juraj Gal's son Richard. But after being bullied and reassigned, he quit the police force in 2012. It is rare for active or former police investigators, like Chovan, to publicly criticize the management of Slovakia's police force, the country's judiciary or its public administration.

But he is merely expressing what most Slovaks, and many of his colleagues, already think: namely that trust in the country's security agencies and the state is extremely low. Even more so after the murder of journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee in February this year.

Slovak President Andrej Kiska has repeatedly commented on the case. Most recently, he welcomed the arrest of four suspects in connection to the Kuciak murder but said the police needed to do much more to regain the public's trust. And above all, he stressed, old cases had to finally be closed.

Perverting the course of justice

The mother of Juraj Gal's murdered son Richard, Jana Heldova, believes the country's authorities do not actually want Mello to be extradited, because he knows too much about the machinations of leading Slovak bureaucrats and politicians.

Heldova admits, however, that that is hard to prove. There is potential evidence suggesting Boris Drevenak, the longtime head of a unit fighting organized crime, might have something to do with the affair. Drevenak was Chovan's superior when he investigated the 2004 murders; Chovan says Drevenak repeatedly hinted Chovan should stop investing the case any further. When he kept going, disciplinary action was taken against him. His wife, who works in a textile factory, was told that it would be better for her husband if he let the investigation drop.

DW asked the Slovak police for comment several weeks ago but received no reply. In 2016, Drevenak was arrested and is now on trial for alleged mafia connections. He is accused of various charges including having betrayed a chief witness testifying against the media. The witness, who was under police protection, was killed.

Slovakia still has a long way to go

Due to the bullying by Drevenak, Chovan asked to be reassigned when the investigation closed, and later headed the police's anti-drug department. In 2012, he voluntarily quit the force when the department was restructured and he would have been demoted. Today, he works as a lawyer for Slovakia's technical inspection service.

"It will take a long time until citizens regain trust in the police, and it may take one or two generations until Slovakia turns into a genuinely democratic state that upholds the rule of law," Chovan says with great disillusionment.

And Heldova, who lost her son Richard in the 2004 attack, is also deeply disappointed. "Mr. Chovan and the other investigators gave everything," she says. "But 14 years have passed and justice still has not been done. That is shocking."

Slovakia protest largest since 1989 anti-communism rallies Biggest protests since 1989 Slovakia has witnessed its largest protest since anti-communism rallies in 1989, with an estimated 50,000 gathering in the capital, Bratislava. The reason: the murder of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancée. Their murders sent shockwaves across the country and the EU. Kuciak was working on a story linking businessmen operating in the country with the Italian Mafia before his death.

Slovakia protest largest since 1989 anti-communism rallies 'Enough of Fico' The protesters have demanded Prime Minister Robert Fico and the rest of his government resign. According to Kuciak's last unfinished story, one of the businessmen had worked with two people who worked in Fico's office. Although the men have resigned and denied any links, Slovak citizens are frustrated at the government's failure to tackle corruption in the country, chanting "Enough of Fico."

Slovakia protest largest since 1989 anti-communism rallies Growing frustration Kuciak's murder has pushed growing frustration to a fever-pitch, with protesters saying the government can't be trusted to properly investigate the crime. "Politicians in power have lost our trust," said one of the protesters. "We don't trust them to guarantee an independent investigation. They have failed to investigate all previous scandals."

Slovakia protest largest since 1989 anti-communism rallies Crisis of trust Slovak President Andrej Kiska, considered a political rival of the prime minister, said the country is facing a crisis of trust. He has called on the government to reconfigure its three-party coalition or face early elections. But that's not what protesters have demanded. Instead, demonstrators have called for a "new trustworthy government."

Slovakia protest largest since 1989 anti-communism rallies 'Last story' Analysts believe Fico is unlikely to make out of the ensuing political crisis. Martin Slosiarik of the Focus polling agency told Reuters news agency. "Kuciak's last story has had a serious impact on people's trust in the system of government, and the murder of two young people has added a strong moral aspect," said Slosiarik. ls/sms (Reuters, dpa)



