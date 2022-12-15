  1. Skip to content
Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger, right, is greeted by Czech Republic's Prime Minister Petr Fiala as he arrives for a meeting of the European Political Community at Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic.
The no-confidence vote has toppled the government of Prime Minister Eduard HegerImage: Petr David Josek/ASSOCIATED PRESS/picture alliance
PoliticsSlovakia

No confidence vote topples Slovakia coalition government

49 minutes ago

Slovakia's parliament has narrowly voted to oust the government of Prime Minister Eduard Heger. This could trigger early elections. A last-ditch offer of the finance minister's resignation did not assuage the opposition.

https://p.dw.com/p/4L1Tx

Slovakia's government narrowly lost confidence motion in parliament on Thursday, making snap elections at least a possibility.

Seventy-eight of parliament's 150 MPs voted in favor of the no-confidence motion brought by the opposition.

The minority government of Prime Minister Eduard Heger was formed of a coalition of three parties.

In a last-ditch effort to survive the vote, Heger's government had offered the resignation of its finance minister, Igor Matovic, as some political opponents had demanded. But it did not sway the outcome. 

Heger's government lost its majority, and one of its allies, three months ago, when the Freedom and Solidarity Party withdrew from the coalition. 

Without control of parliament, the government had been failing to push its 2023 budget through parliament, with just a few days left in the calendar year.

President Zuzana Caputova must now appoint a new prime minister — in theory he could seek out a different group of ministers from different parties, or even ask Heger to try to form another government. Should he decide neither option is viable, he could recommend new elections, which would then also need approval from parliament. 

rmt/msh (AFP, AP)

Politics49 minutes ago
