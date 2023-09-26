  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Nagorno-Karabakh
SocietyEurope

Shakira owes €7 million in new tax fraud claims, Spain says

September 26, 2023

Prosecutors have filed a new complaint against the singer, who is already facing trial in a separate tax case. Shakira claims to have settled her tax debts.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Wplu
Shakira is seen walking out of a court building, wearing sunglasses
The Colombian singer is set to go to trial over another tax fraud case in NovemberImage: Adria Puig/Anadolu Agency/picture alliance

Colombian pop star Shakira might be facing a new trial for tax evasion, according to a criminal complaint filed by prosecutors at a Spanish court on Tuesday.

Prosecutors say the singer failed to declare over €11 million ($11.6 million) in profits from her 2018 world tour, among other things.

A judge will now decide whether to send the case to trial. Shakira's legal defense said she had not yet been notified of the complaint at her official residence in Miami.

Why is Shakira being investigated?

In the complaint, the prosecution argues that Shakira was a resident of Spain at the time of her "El Dorado World Tour," and thus obliged to tax all her revenues in Spain.

But the singer chose to move her revenue to "companies domiciled in countries with low taxation and high opacity," according to prosecutors.

They say Shakira failed to pay over €5 million in income tax as well as about €774,000 in wealth tax. Considering interest and voluntary payments they put the singer's debt at €6,6 million.

Shakira could face jail in earlier tax evasion case

The 46-year-old singer, who is one of Latin America's most successful artist and has won multiple Grammys, is already set to go trial in an earlier tax evasion case.

Prosecutors allege she failed to pay €14.5 million in taxes between 2012 and 2014, for which she could face a fine of € millions and an eight-year prison sentence.

Shakira has denied the accusations, saying she paid her taxes for that time in the Bahamas. She claims to nonetheless have repaid all taxes plus interest to the Spanish state.

She was among those named in the Pandora Papers leak, which revealed wealthy and powerful figures' affiliation with companies in offshore tax havens.

Spain's tax claims against the singer date back to the time when she was living near Barcelona with her ex-partner, Spanish former footballer Gerard Pique. Pique was ordered to repay over €2 million for tax evasion by a Spanish court in 2019.

fg/jcg (Reuters, DPA)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A picture split into three sections showing Tony Blair in suit; Shakira smiling; and Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a suit

Pandora Papers: Secret tax havens of world leaders, celebrities revealed

Pandora Papers: Secret tax havens of world leaders, celebrities revealed

Millions of leaked documents reveal the financial secrets of how world leaders, billionaires and celebrities use tax havens. Tony Blair, Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Shakira are among those named.
PoliticsOctober 3, 2021
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A huge cloud of dust covers the face of the earthquake-hit city of Hatay in southern Turkey

Asbestos: The silent killer in Turkey's earthquake region

Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 26, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Supporters of the military administration in Niger storm French air base

French withdrawal from Niger a further risk to stability

French withdrawal from Niger a further risk to stability

PoliticsSeptember 26, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

A poster of Hardeep Singh Nijjar seen at a rally in Vancouver

Is the idea of Khalistan, a Sikh homeland, still alive?

Is the idea of Khalistan, a Sikh homeland, still alive?

ConflictsSeptember 26, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

An Aurubis employee checking on cooper coils in a company plant

Germany: Copper theft hits crucial infrastructure, business

Germany: Copper theft hits crucial infrastructure, business

BusinessSeptember 26, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Rescue boat carrying migrants moves along the shore of the Italian island of Lampedusa.

Thousands of migrants arrive on Lampedusa

Thousands of migrants arrive on Lampedusa

MigrationSeptember 26, 202303:29 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman fist bumps US President Joe Biden

Saudi-Israeli deal: What would both sides want from it?

Saudi-Israeli deal: What would both sides want from it?

PoliticsSeptember 26, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A poster showing Huawei's Mate 60 mobile phone, customers are seen in the background

US-China tech war: Is Huawei's new chip a threat?

US-China tech war: Is Huawei's new chip a threat?

TechnologySeptember 25, 2023
More from North America
Go to homepage