Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
A trove of leaked documents, known as the Pandora Papers, has revealed links between current and former world leaders and their secret offshore tax havens.
A trove of leaked documents, known as the Pandora Papers, revealed links between current and former world leaders and their secret offshore tax havens. Among the high-profile people named are former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, the king of Jordan, and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta. The Pandora Papers consist of 11.9 million files from companies that specialize in creating offshore companies and trusts. The documents were leaked to the International Consortium of Investigative (ICIJ), which partnered with dozens of news agencies and hundreds of journalists worldwide to investigate the data.
Hidden cash and dodgy dealings: a Pandora’s box of offshore tax theft - Protectors or predators? Two institutions gone awry: the French Catholic Church and the British police - A spot of predictive virology looking ahead to another COVID winter- Turkey clamps down on social media - A Danish artist takes the money and runs - Two tales of two cities: music-loving Tallinn and rainy-day Gothenburg
The Pandora papers expose how the world rich and famous hide their wealth with tax-avoidance schemes+++Kenyans reacts to the Pandora papers after President Uhuru Kenyatta and his family were implicated in Pandora report+++On antiretrovirals for life- the story of Kenyans who have lived for years despite being HIV positive
A trove of leaked documents has revealed links between leaders and offshore tax havens. Officials in Pakistan and other countries are facing calls for investigation while Germany urged patience in fighting tax avoidance.