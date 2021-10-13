Visit the new DW website

Pandora Papers

A trove of leaked documents, known as the Pandora Papers, revealed links between current and former world leaders and their secret offshore tax havens. Among the high-profile people named are former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, the king of Jordan, and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta. The Pandora Papers consist of 11.9 million files from companies that specialize in creating offshore companies and trusts. The documents were leaked to the International Consortium of Investigative (ICIJ), which partnered with dozens of news agencies and hundreds of journalists worldwide to investigate the data.

Sebastian Pinera (r), Präsident von Chile, nimmt an der Vorstellung des Arbeitssitzes der neuen Verfassungsgebenden Versammlung teil. Ende 2020 hatte mehr als 78 Prozent der chilenischen Wähler für die Ausarbeitung eines neuen Grundgesetzes gestimmt. Der aktuelle Text von 1980 stammt noch aus der Zeit der Militärdiktatur von General Pinochet (1973-1990). +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Chile's Pinera faces impeachment over Pandora Papers revelation 13.10.2021

Chile's opposition have launched an impeachment bid against President Sebastian Pinera over an allegedly crooked mine deal exposed in the Pandora Papers data leak.
Symbolbild | Pandora Papers Die Rechte des Fotos sind für die DW frei.

Opinion: Pandora Papers revelations could weaken democracy 09.10.2021

The papers are the latest leak to expose tax evasion, power and avarice — and implicate politicians across the world. The revelations serve to undermine trust in democracy, Bastian Obermayer and Frederik Obermaier write.
Sebastian Pinera, Präsident von Chile, gibt eine Pressekonferenz im Präsidentenpalast La Moneda. (zu dpa: ««Pandora Papers»: Ermittlungen gegen Chiles Präsidenten aufgenommen») +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Chile corruption probe after president cited in Pandora Papers 08.10.2021

President Sebastian Pinera said he found "it difficult to understand" why the public prosecutor wanted to investigate claims of wrongdoing in the sale of a mining company via a family-owned firm.
Der tschechische Premier Andrej Babis nimmt an einer Fernsehdebatte vor den bevorstehenden Parlamentswahlen teil. Die tschechische Polizei hat angekündigt, die neuen Veröffentlichungen aus den sogenannten «Pandora Papers» auf mögliche Rechtsverstöße zu überprüfen. Dies betreffe nicht nur Ministerpräsident Andrej Babis, sondern auch alle weiteren erwähnten Bürger des Landes. (Zu dpa «Pandora Papers»: Polizei in Tschechien prüft Vorwürfe gegen Babis) +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Czech PM Babis under pressure as parliamentary election begins 08.10.2021

All 200 seats in the more important lower house of the Czech Republic's Parliament are up for grabs. Opinion polls suggest that scandal-struck Prime Minister Andrej Babis could be keeping his job.

191213 Inside Europe

Inside Europe 07.10.2021 07.10.2021

Hidden cash and dodgy dealings: a Pandora’s box of offshore tax theft - Protectors or predators? Two institutions gone awry: the French Catholic Church and the British police - A spot of predictive virology looking ahead to another COVID winter- Turkey clamps down on social media - A Danish artist takes the money and runs - Two tales of two cities: music-loving Tallinn and rainy-day Gothenburg

Symbolbild für Offshore Firma und Briefkastenkonto, Geldscheine stecken in einem Briefkasten auf einer tropischen Insel Steueroase Symbol image for Offshore Company and Cash receipts stuck in a Letterbox on a tropical Island Tax haven

Pandora Papers: How the fight against tax avoidance is going 06.10.2021

Fresh revelations about how politicians, celebrities and billionaires stash their wealth offshore have sparked calls for a tougher response. DW explores what has been achieved in the fight against tax evasion.
Illustration Pandora Papers. Pandora Papers is the name for a new leak of documents that reveal the secret wealth of about 35 world leaders, both past and present, and more than 300 officials around the world. The term Croatia in English is mentioned 7,500 times in Pandora's documents., in Zagreb, Croatia, on October 04, 2021. Photo: Zeljko Lukunic/PIXSELL

Pandora Papers: Biggest ever offshore data leak 05.10.2021

Millions of leaked documents reveal the financial secrets of how world leaders, billionaires and celebrities use tax havens. More than 600 journalists from 150 outlets spent two years investigating confidential files.

Latin American leaders feature strongly in Pandora Papers 05.10.2021

Three current and 11 retired presidents as well as central bankers, politicians and celebrities are among the names from Latin America, operating in tax havens as revealed by the Pandora Papers.

Illustration Pandora Papers. Pandora Papers is the name for a new leak of documents that reveal the secret wealth of about 35 world leaders, both past and present, and more than 300 officials around the world. The term Croatia in English is mentioned 7,500 times in Pandora's documents., in Zagreb, Croatia, on October 04, 2021. Photo: Zeljko Lukunic/PIXSELL

AfricaLink on Air - 04 October 2021 04.10.2021

The Pandora papers expose how the world rich and famous hide their wealth with tax-avoidance schemes+++Kenyans reacts to the Pandora papers after President Uhuru Kenyatta and his family were implicated in Pandora report+++On antiretrovirals for life- the story of Kenyans who have lived for years despite being HIV positive

Illustration Pandora Papers. Pandora Papers is the name for a new leak of documents that reveal the secret wealth of about 35 world leaders, both past and present, and more than 300 officials around the world. The term Croatia in English is mentioned 7,500 times in Pandora's documents., in Zagreb, Croatia, on October 04, 2021. Photo: Zeljko Lukunic/PIXSELL

Pandora Papers: World leaders under fire over bombshell tax haven report 04.10.2021

A trove of leaked documents has revealed links between leaders and offshore tax havens. Officials in Pakistan and other countries are facing calls for investigation while Germany urged patience in fighting tax avoidance.
Tony Blair |Shakira | Wolodymyr Selenskyj

Pandora Papers: Secret tax havens of world leaders, celebrities revealed 03.10.2021

Millions of leaked documents reveal the financial secrets of how world leaders, billionaires and celebrities use tax havens. Tony Blair, Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Shakira are among those named.