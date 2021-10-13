A trove of leaked documents, known as the Pandora Papers, has revealed links between current and former world leaders and their secret offshore tax havens.

A trove of leaked documents, known as the Pandora Papers, revealed links between current and former world leaders and their secret offshore tax havens. Among the high-profile people named are former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, the king of Jordan, and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta. The Pandora Papers consist of 11.9 million files from companies that specialize in creating offshore companies and trusts. The documents were leaked to the International Consortium of Investigative (ICIJ), which partnered with dozens of news agencies and hundreds of journalists worldwide to investigate the data.