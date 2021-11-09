Visit the new DW website

Taxes

Paying taxes is considered to be a civic duty, and yet we often hear people moan and groan about these regular deductions - all the more so since not all forms of taxation seem to make economic sense.

And sometimes, it's tax breaks offered to some that others view as a grave injustice, because they themselves do not get the same preferential deal. This page collates recent DW content on the topic.

How Germany burns through public money 09.11.2021

How Germany burns through public money 09.11.2021

Germany's Taxpayers' Association, an organization some consider a lobby group that favors lowering taxes, has released its annual "black book," listing what it considers egregious examples of wasting public money.

Australia: High Court rules 'backpacker tax' unfair 03.11.2021

Australia: High Court rules 'backpacker tax' unfair 03.11.2021

A British woman has won her case after she paid significantly higher taxes than Australian locals while employed as a waitress on a working holiday visa.
US firms in Germany growing more dissatisfied 02.11.2021

US firms in Germany growing more dissatisfied 02.11.2021

The slow pace of digitalization and high taxes are major concerns for American companies doing business in Germany. DW spoke with American Chamber of Commerce Simone Menne about how this can be changed.
US reaches agreement to end European digital services taxes 22.10.2021

US reaches agreement to end European digital services taxes 22.10.2021

France, Austria, Italy, Spain and Britain have agreed to withdraw digital services taxes on US tech giants in 2023, while the US will drop retaliatory punitive tariffs.
Trump Organization under tax investigation — report 20.10.2021

Trump Organization under tax investigation — report 20.10.2021

US media reports that Trump National Golf Club's finances are under scrutiny, with a probe launched into whether it has misled a valuation for tax purposes.
Austria announces carbon tax, offset by reduction in other taxes 03.10.2021

Austria announces carbon tax, offset by reduction in other taxes 03.10.2021

Austria announced the introduction of a new "eco-social" reform of the tax system. Everyone in the governing coalition gets something: but does the environment?
What do Germans fear the most? 09.09.2021

What do Germans fear the most? 09.09.2021

An annual study has again asked people what they fear the most. After almost two years of COVID pandemic, somewhat surprisingly, health issues do not top the list.
Germany's kingmaker, the FDP, is set to return to government 06.09.2021

Germany's kingmaker, the FDP, is set to return to government 06.09.2021

Germany's Free Democratic Party sees a chance to join a coalition government after this year's election. The pro-free market party advocates lower taxes, more civil liberties, and cutting back the welfare state.
Trump Organization CFO indicted on tax fraud charges 01.07.2021

Trump Organization CFO indicted on tax fraud charges 01.07.2021

Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg was charged with avoiding taxes on $1.7 million of income. An affiliate of the company was charged with scheming to defraud.
Africa's problem with tax avoidance 17.06.2021

Africa's problem with tax avoidance 17.06.2021

Every year African countries lose at least $50 billion in taxes — more than the amount of foreign development aid. So where is it all going and how can multinational companies be held to account?
DW Business - Africa

DW Business - Africa 09.06.2021

Nigeria has largest number of startups in Africa - Report: Richest Americans pay little in income taxes - European tableware makers take on China
G7 agree on minimum tax for tech giants 07.06.2021

G7 agree on minimum tax for tech giants 07.06.2021

G7 finance ministers have agreed on a minimum tax of 15% for multinationals. The group of seven thus ended a decadelong race to the bottom.

G7 agrees 'historic' global minimum corporate tax rate 05.06.2021

G7 agrees 'historic' global minimum corporate tax rate 05.06.2021

Finance ministers from the world's richest countries have agreed to back a corporate tax rate of at least 15%, to stop tax havens competing to attract tech giants like Amazon and Facebook.
EU agrees to new tax transparency rules for multinationals 02.06.2021

EU agrees to new tax transparency rules for multinationals 02.06.2021

The new rules would require multinational companies to list their profits made, taxes paid and the number of people they employed in individual EU countries.

DW Business - Africa 20.05.2021

Ethiopia ready to throw the switch on Blue Nile dam - Big Tech avoids paying big taxes - Fresh food deliveries disrupt retail sector
DW Business – Asia

DW Business – Asia 20.05.2021

Qantas deepens cost cuts, sees better times ahead - Big Tech avoid paying big taxes - Fresh food deliveries disrupt retail sector
