Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, born in 1977, is a Colombian-born pop star and one of the bestselling Latin artists of all time.

Known for her unique vocals and skilled dance moves, Shakira blends a mix of musical styles, drawing on her Colombian, Lebanese, Italian and Spanish heritage. Her breakthrough came at the age of 14 with her third album. In 2001, she released her first English-language album, "Laundry Service," which launched her to fame in the US. The single from that album, "Whenever, Wherever," became one of her biggest hits, along with "Hips Don't Lie" (2006), "She Wolf" (2009) and "Can't Remember to Forget You" (2014). In 2010, her song "Waka Waka" became the official theme song of the FIFA World Cup and has been viewed over one billion times on YouTube. Shakira has been a judge on the US singing contest television show "The Voice." She is also a UNICEF Ambassador and runs the charity Barefoot, which strives to provide education for children in Colombia.