Shakira

Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, born in 1977, is a Colombian-born pop star and one of the bestselling Latin artists of all time.

Known for her unique vocals and skilled dance moves, Shakira blends a mix of musical styles, drawing on her Colombian, Lebanese, Italian and Spanish heritage. Her breakthrough came at the age of 14 with her third album. In 2001, she released her first English-language album, "Laundry Service," which launched her to fame in the US. The single from that album, "Whenever, Wherever," became one of her biggest hits, along with "Hips Don't Lie" (2006), "She Wolf" (2009) and "Can't Remember to Forget You" (2014). In 2010, her song "Waka Waka" became the official theme song of the FIFA World Cup and has been viewed over one billion times on YouTube. Shakira has been a judge on the US singing contest television show "The Voice." She is also a UNICEF Ambassador and runs the charity Barefoot, which strives to provide education for children in Colombia.

File photo dated July 03, 2018 of Tina Turner attending the Giorgio Armani Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2018/19 held in Paris, France. In a new documentary, the 81-year-old American-born Swiss singer looks back on her extraordinary journey from country girl to rock icon. It is through this two-hour documentary that the star has chosen to say her public goodbye. Photo by Aurore Marechal/ABACAPRESS.COM

From Bob Dylan to Tina Turner: Why song rights sales are booming 06.10.2021

From Bob Dylan to Neil Young and now Tina Turner, many music superstars are selling their song catalogs for hundred-odd-million sums. What's behind the megadeals?

Latin American leaders feature strongly in Pandora Papers 05.10.2021

Three current and 11 retired presidents as well as central bankers, politicians and celebrities are among the names from Latin America, operating in tax havens as revealed by the Pandora Papers.

Tony Blair |Shakira | Wolodymyr Selenskyj

Pandora Papers: Secret tax havens of world leaders, celebrities revealed 03.10.2021

Millions of leaked documents reveal the financial secrets of how world leaders, billionaires and celebrities use tax havens. Tony Blair, Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Shakira are among those named.
DW euromaxx | Sila Sveta

Russian light design specialists Sila Sveta 26.08.2019

Moscow-based agency Sila Sveta creates light designs for prominent musicians like singer Shakira. These and other projects, and their use of 3D mapping, have won Sila Sveta clients around the globe.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 11: Colombian singer Shakira performs at Vodafone Park as part of her 6th world tour 'El Dorado' in Istanbul, Turkey on July 11, 2018. Salih Zeki Fazlioglu / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Spanish prosecutors charge pop star Shakira with tax evasion 14.12.2018

Music star Shakira is the latest high-profile individual targeted by Spanish prosecutors for tax evasion. Officials allege she failed to pay €14.5 million ($16.3 million) in taxes.
ARCHIV - Shakira (M) tritt am 10.06.2010 beim FIFA World Cup Kickoff Konzert Sowetos Orlando-Stadion in Johannesburg auf. Shakiras Song «Waka Waka» klingt fast wie «Ballaballa». Das Lied ist zum offiziellen Soundtrack der Fußball-WM 2010 bestimmt worden. Doch nicht immer bleibt das im Ohr hängen, was die FIFA gerne hätte. EPA/JON HRUSA (zu dpa-Korr «Waka Waka» wochenlang - wie WM-Songs wirklich wirken vom 14.06.2010) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Shakira selling Nazi-like trinket for El Dorado tour 19.06.2018

A necklace for sale on singer Shakira's website resembles the Black Sun symbol used by the SS. The emblem is still popular amongst neo-Nazis.
Singer Chris Martin, of the band Coldplay, performs at the Global Citizen Festival concert on the eve of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany, Thursday, July 6, 2017. The leaders of the group of 20 meet July 7 and 8. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer) |

G20 Hamburg: Coldplay, Shakira call on world leaders to act at Global Citizen Festival 07.07.2017

Alongside the G20 summit in Hamburg, musicians and other speakers joined more than 10,000 fans to push world leaders to end extreme poverty. The Global Citizen Festival aims to bring a new energy and address inequality.
Die Idee für die Festivals bekam Hugh Evans 2006. Mittlerweile arbeiten 150 Menschen für Global Citizens - unter ihnen auch Carolin Albrecht.

G20 Hamburg: Social activism on stage at the Global Citizen Festival 05.07.2017

Thousands of G20 activists will join Coldplay, Shakira and other artists at the Global Citizen Festival on Thursday, ahead of the Hamburg summit. The concert aims to draw attention to global poverty issues.
26.09.2015 NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 26: Musician Chris Martin of Coldplay performs on stage at the 2015 Global Citizen Festival to end extreme poverty by 2030 in Central Park on September 26, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

G20 Hamburg: Stars on stage at Global Citizen Festival 05.07.2017

On the eve of the G20 summit, musicians including Coldplay, Shakira and Pharrell Williams are coming to the Global Citizen Festival stage in Hamburg to call on politicians to be more active against global poverty.
30.06.2017 Newlyweds Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo kiss while posing for photographers on the red carpet after tying the knot in Rosario, Argentina, Friday, June 30, 2017. About 250 guests, including teammates and former teammates of the Barcelona star, attended the highly anticipated ceremony. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)

Lionel Messi weds childhood sweetheart in star-packed ceremony 01.07.2017

Barcelona and Argentina football star Lionel Messi has married Antonella Roccuzzo, who he has known since the age of 5, in his hometown city of Rosario. Footballers and showbiz celebrities attended the glitzy event.
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 18: Recording artist Shakira performs onstage during the 2014 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 18, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Why we still need Shakira's cultural mélange 01.02.2017

Colombian pop star Shakira, turning 40, is inspired by her Middle Eastern roots and has smashed sales records in Spanish and English. In times of insular politics, her globalized sound could be a healthy escape.
Shakira (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Shakira keeps shaking at 40 01.02.2017

Colombian pop star Shakira is inspired by her Arab roots and her hip-shaking moves and unique vocals have smashed sales records in both Spanish and English. Now 40, the singer is also an education activist.
Deutschland-Fans jubeln am 08.07.2014 in Berlin beim Public Viewing am Brandenburger Tor nach dem WM-Halbfinalfußballspiel Deutschland - Brasilien im Bühnenlicht. Deutschland gewinnt mit 7:1. Foto: Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa

The biggest football hits 10.06.2016

No football tournament is complete without its rousing anthems. To mark the 2016 European Championship here’s a compilation of the wickedest, wildest and weirdest football hits from the past five decades.
PERTH, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: Katy Perry performs live at Perth Arena during her Prismatic World Tour on November 7, 2014 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

The most popular music videos on YouTube 2014: Shift Ranking of January 21 21.01.2015

1. Katy Perry “Dark Horse” | 2. Enrique Iglesias “Bailando” | 3. Shakira “Can’t Remember to Forget You” | 4. Shakira “La La La” | 5. Jason Derulo “Wiggle” | Source: YouTube
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 18: Recording artist Shakira performs onstage during the 2014 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 18, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The most shared video ads of 2014: Shift Ranking of November 21 21.11.2014

1. Activia: "Shakira´s La La La" | 2. 20th Century Fox (Devil´s Due): "Devil Baby Attack" | 3. Nike: "The Last Game" | 4. Budweiser: "Puppy Love" | 5. Cardstore: "World´s Toughest Job | Source: Marketingland
