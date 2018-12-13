 Spanish prosecutors charge pop star Shakira with tax evasion | News | DW | 14.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Spanish prosecutors charge pop star Shakira with tax evasion

Music star Shakira is the latest high-profile individual targeted by Spanish prosecutors for tax evasion. Officials alleged she failed to pay €14.5 million ($16.3 million) in taxes.

Shakira (picture-alliance/AA/S. Zeki Fazlioglu)

Hips don't lie, but Spanish tax officials want to find out if Shakira's account might have.

Spanish prosecutors on Friday charged music star Shakira with tax evasion.

The prosecutors allege the Colombian-born musician listed her official residence in the tax haven of the Bahamas between 2012 and 2014, during which time she lived in Spain with her partner, Spanish soccer player Gerard Pique.

Prosecutors said that although she traveled around the world for professional engagements, she lived most of the period in question in Spain.

In all, she failed to pay €14.5 million ($16.3 million) in taxes on her worldwide income, prosecutors said.

Shakira officially moved to Spain for tax purposes in 2015.

  • Shakira (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

    Shakira keeps shaking at 40

    Colombia's superstar

    Born in Barranguilla, Colombia on February 2, 1977, the youngest of eight kids, Shakira is one of the bestselling Latin artists of all time. She released her first album at 14, but her breakthrough came in 1996 with her third disc, "Pies Diescalzos" (Barefoot), establishing her mix of Latin, rock and Arab styles. In 1997 she moved to Miami to find fame in the US, helped by producer Emilio Estefan.

  • Shakira at the MTV Latino America 2006 (Getty Images/S. Gries)

    Shakira keeps shaking at 40

    A link between North and South America

    Shakira won her first Grammy Award for best Latin pop album in 2000 before she released her first English-language album, "Laundry Service," in 2001 after just a few years in the US. The album shot to number three in the charts. She claimed her second Grammy, for best Latin rock/alternative album, in 2006 and picked up an MTV Latin America Award for best song ("Hips Don't Lie") the same year.

  • Shakira at the MTV Europe Awards in 2009 in Berlin (Getty Images)

    Shakira keeps shaking at 40

    The whole package

    "Hips Don't Lie" from the 2006 Grammy-winning "Oral Fixation" album became one of Shakira's biggest hits. Standing just 157 cm tall (5'1"), Shakira draws on her Colombian, Spanish, Italian and Lebanese roots in her dancing, as well as her musical style. In 2009, she released the album/single "She Wolf," which got her an MTV Europe Music Award nomination. She's pictured here at that ceremony.

  • Shakira at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa (picture-alliance/dpa/G.C.v. der Laage)

    Shakira keeps shaking at 40

    Shakira's soccer spotlight

    Think back to the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and two words will come to mind: "Waka Waka." Shakira's single became the tournament's theme song, a celebration of Africa that spread fun, hip-shaking vibes around the world. The video to the song has since been viewed over one billion times on YouTube. Also in 2010, Shakira released her first fragrance: S by Shakira.

  • Shakira and Antonio de la Rua in Las Vegas 2007 (Getty Images for CineVegas)

    Shakira keeps shaking at 40

    The ex

    For nearly a decade, Antonio de la Rua, son of the former Argentine president, was the man in Shakira's life. They even got enganged in 2001, but split in 2010. The breakup reportedly was quite messy, with De la Rua suing Shakira for $250 million, claiming he had managed her career and was losing out on compensation. The claims were dismissed. The couple is pictured here in Las Vegas in 2007.

  • Gerard Piqué and his two sons with Shakira, Milan and Sasha (picture alliance/epa/A. Dalmau)

    Shakira keeps shaking at 40

    Partner and kids

    Shakira has been in a relationship with Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué since 2010. Rumors of their relationship started percolating during the World Cup, though they didn't confirm it until February 2011. The native of Barcelona, who turns 30 the same day the singer turns 40, also plays for Barcelona. In 2013, they had their first son, Milan. Their second son, Sasha, was born two years later.

  • Shakira at the Hollywood Walk of Fame, 2011 (Getty Images/AFP/F.-J. Brown)

    Shakira keeps shaking at 40

    Among the stars

    As if two Grammys and countless international prizes weren't enough, Shakira received the icing on the cake in November 2011. He name is now engraved on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood. The star maintains a home in the US (Miami), but also has residences in the Bahamas, her birthtown of Barranquilla, Colombia, and Barcelona, Spain.

  • Shakira in Cartagena de Indias (Getty Images/Afp)

    Shakira keeps shaking at 40

    Barefoot foundation

    Known for performing barefoot, Shakira named her charity the "Pies Diescalzos Foundation" - the barefoot foundation. The organization aims to help provide education to children in her native Colombia. She is pictured here in 2011 at the cornerstone laying ceremony for a school in Cartagena de Indias, Colombia. Something of a child prodigy herself, Shakira wrote her first song at age eight.

  • Shakira on The Voice (picture-alliance/Geisler-Fotopress/D. Bedrosian)

    Shakira keeps shaking at 40

    The face of 'The Voice'

    NBC's popular singing competition TV show "The Voice" recruited Shakira for its jury during season four in 2013. With her quick-witted humor and ever-so-slight Colombian accent, she thrilled fans and held her own alongside fellow jury members R&B artist Usher, Adam Levine of Maroon 5 and country star Blake Shelton. Shakira took a break from season five, but returned to "The Voice" for season six.

  • Shakira (picture alliance/ZUMA Press/A. Gallo)

    Shakira keeps shaking at 40

    Graceful as a gazelle

    Shakira is pictured here during a February 2016 photo session for the animated movie "Zootopia," in which she performed the voice of the character Gazelle in both the English and Spanish versions. She also performed the song "Try Everything" in the popular film, which won a Golden Globe for best animated feature film.

  • Shakira at the 2017 World Economic Forum in Davos (WEF/Jakob Polacsek)

    Shakira keeps shaking at 40

    Shakira in Davos - UNICEF Global ambassador

    Shakira is also a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. Just recently in January 2017, she visited the World Economic Forum in Davos to campaign for education. She tweeted: "With Gordon Brown discussing the next steps to secure new major financing for Education." There she was also presented with the Schwab Foundation's Crystal Award, which goes to artists who are committed to improving the world.

    Author: Kate Müser


She was listed in the "Paradise Papers" leaks last year among numerous high-profile individuals with offshore tax arrangements.

A magistrate in Barcelona will assess whether there is sufficient evidence to go to trial.

The Colombian singer said she has "complied at all times with her tax obligations" and points to her goodwill for having paid everything the treasury believes had not been taxed before solving what she said she believes is a difference of criteria.

Several prominent stars have been charged on tax evasion in Spain in recent years, including football stars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

In many cases, such stars may strike deals to avoid jail time by paying fines and settling their tax debts.

cw/sms (AP, EFE, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Shakira selling Nazi-like trinket for El Dorado tour

A necklace for sale on singer Shakira's website resembles the Black Sun symbol used by the SS. The emblem is still popular amongst neo-Nazis. (19.06.2018)  

Paradise Papers — what you need to know

The release of the leaked Paradise Papers has uncovered the complex world of global tax avoidance, showing it to be a much bigger business than previously supposed. And this is just the beginning. (06.11.2017)  

Why we still need Shakira's cultural mélange

Colombian pop star Shakira, turning 40, is inspired by her Middle Eastern roots and has smashed sales records in Spanish and English. In times of insular politics, her globalized sound could be a healthy escape. (01.02.2017)  

Shakira keeps shaking at 40

Colombian pop star Shakira is inspired by her Arab roots and her hip-shaking moves and unique vocals have smashed sales records in both Spanish and English. Now 40, the singer is also an education activist. (01.02.2017)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Related content

Symbolbild Panama Papers

Panama Papers: Two Germans charged in US with tax fraud 05.12.2018

Federal authorities have charged four men with tax evasion in the first US prosecution over the Panama Papers scandal. Among them are two German investment managers.

Tax evasion soars despite new policies 10.10.2018

The EU loses €70 billion tax income annually to tax havens, despite a joint effort by industrialized nations and emerging countries to tighten the last remaining tax loopholes.

Spanien Andalusien l spanische Rechtsaußen-Partei Vox erstmals im Parlament

Spanish far-right on the rise after gains in Andalusia? 05.12.2018

After Spain's Vox party won seats in Andalusia's regional parliament, is the far right making a comeback, all these years after the Franco era? DW spoke to political expert Luis Moreno Fernandez to find out.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 