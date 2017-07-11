Spanish court orders Shakira to face trial for tax fraud

A court in the Spanish city of Barcelona has ordered pop star Shakira to face trial over an estimated €14.5 million tax (nearly $14 million) fraud case.

In July, prosecutors said they were seeking a jail term of eight years for the 45-year-old singer.

The court rule that Shakira should answer for six crimes against the Spanish Treasury, between the years 2012 and 2014. The star allegedly pretended that she was not living in Spain while she was actually residing in the country.

The proceedings would go ahead despite Shakira already having paid the amount that the Spanish Tax Agency demanded, plus another €3 million in interest.

